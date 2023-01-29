BUILDING PERMITS for Jan. 29

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc., 5701 N. 209th St., $179,188.
Millard 35 LLC, 4521 S. 202nd St., $171,132; 4513 S. 202nd St., $171,132.
Lpc Properties LLC, 18314 Larimore St., $164,968.
Empire Estates LLC, 6455 S. 208th St., $150,912.
Hrc Anchor View LLC, 17670 Potter St., $134,240.
Pacific 90 LLC, 1015 S. 90th Court, $125,252.
Shontelle Traney Brown, 3503 Burdette St., $121,152.
192 Smart Development LLC, 4613 N. 191st St., $116,192; 4617 N. 191st St., $116,192; 4625 N. 191st St., $116,192; 4703 N. 191st St., $116,192; 4602 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4606 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4610 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4614 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4618 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4706 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4714 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4622 N. 191st St., $85,872.
Holy Name Housing Corp., 3411 Boyd St., $95,736; 3501 Burdette St., $95,736; 3412 Boyd St., $84,248; 3420 Boyd St., $84,248.
Thomas L. Hooker, 2550 Pierce St., $47,012.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Mary H. Wells, 1022 S. 80th St., $350,000.
Joseph Heieck, 105 S. 129th St., $180,000.
John M. Walker, 9763 Westchester Drive, $105,844.
Kary Knapp, 11320 Pierce Plaza, $86,410.
Darin R. Taylor, 5122 Davenport St., $84,430.
Cody & Dana Raml Living Trust, 321 S. 57th St., $72,220.
Landon Wrinkle, 22310 Edgewater Road, $57,380.
Robert Hannah, 10266 Fieldcrest Drive, $50,000.
Ryan Thomas, 1311 S. 137th Ave., $46,061.
Ivan Barrera, 2307 Castelar St., $43,444.
Nicholas J. Drog, 16526 Marcy St., $40,000.
Dustin R R Distefano, 21311 Walnut St., $40,000.
Gary A. Neuhaus, 12624 Woodsdale Circle, $39,000.
Paul M. Schudel, 1524 N. 141st Ave., $33,950.
Mitchell E. Weber, 5102 N. 196th St., $32,000.
Brett Moody, 2703 N. 182nd Ave., $30,000.
David Offutt, 10045 Fieldcrest Drive, $25,000.
Jocelyn L. Kelly, 4506 S. 32nd St., $23,000.
Mark Sutton, 2528 S. 48th St., $20,000.
Bruce G. Cook, 13769 Poppleton Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
168th and Dodge LP, 17110 Davenport St., $1,500,000.
Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $646,085.
Heartland Hope Mission Inc., 15555 Industrial Road, $295,500.
RS Holdings I LLC, 5301 N. 90th St., $280,274.
West Dodge Hills Ltd Part 11, 18205 Capitol Ave., $275,000.
Project Harmony, 11807 Q St., $253,371.
City of Omaha, 4303 S. 50th St., $183,260.
Albertson Brothers Properties, 8901 N. 30th St., $69,000.
Stonegate MLJ Properties LLC, 3125 N. 120th St., $65,000.
Waypoint Church, 1313 N. 48th Ave., $65,000.
SFI Ltd Partnership 14, 2528 S. 130th Ave., $52,000.
Paris Investments LLC, 101 N. 38th Ave., $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Target Corp., 17810 West Center Road, $300,000.
Number Four LLC, 18308 Evans St., $160,318.