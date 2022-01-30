BUILDING PERMITS for Jan. 30

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Calamus LLC, 3304 S. 229th St., $320,804.
Aucra Land 1 LLC, 15014 Hickory St., $312,864.
Kronaizl Investments LLC, 5802 N. 206th St., $236,084.
William Kurz, 6472 S. 208th St., $172,708.
Richland Homes LLC, 17602 Clay St., $161,056.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5119 N. 209th Ave., $179,840; 17718 Ogden St., $153,264; 17701 Ogden St., $150,920.
Whisper Rock Holdings LLC, 5736 N. 209th St., $149,132.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 4222 S. 220th St., $141,128; 7253 N. 155th St., $134,396.
Remigio Perez, 3309 Ohio St., $108,268.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 17068 Mary St., $92,080.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2863 Manderson St., $87,956; 2504 Emmet St., $74,412; 2420 Emmet St., $74,412.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Robert A. Reed Jr., 9730 Hascall St., $175,000.
Meredith Manor Ltd. Partnership, 3308 Ames Ave., $86,980.
RMR Property Group LLC, 1120 S. 31st St., $55,000.
Moylan Revolving Trust, 1210 S. 113th Plaza, $45,000.
Deloyd E. Meyer Jr., 1234 S. 168th Ave., $41,601.
Christopher M. Gonzales, 13930 Y Circle, $37,092.
Tara Hilgert, 1934 S. 34th St., $36,170.
Deborah A. MacDonald, 563 S. 175th Circle, $35,600.
Bonnie Boryca, 2702 N. 157th St., $34,394.
Thomas Schulte, 3810 S. 176th Circle, $33,410.
Stanislaw G. Sojka, 1318 S. 184th Circle, $28,849.
Joseph S. Miller, 4607 Eastridge Drive, $23,897.
Jason Bottlinger, 3860 S. 176th Ave., $22,000.
Mitchell E. Weber, 5102 N. 196th St., $22,000.
James L. Wisecarver, 4311 N. 154th Ave., $20,402.
REMODEL
NON-RESIDENTIAL
1401 Jones LLC, 1401 Jones St., $698,000.
Hpt Ihg-2 Properties, 6990 Dodge St., $392,614; 6990 Dodge St., $392,614.
Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $307,000.
Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital, 7500 Mercy Road, $290,000.
Leelo Building LLC, 6009 Maple St., $250,000.
168th and Dodge LP, 17255 Davenport St., $165,741.
T And I Investments LLC, 3741 S. 149th St., $125,000.
X Street LLC, 5423 Leavenworth St., $103,000.
Maple Bluff Properties LLC, 1314 N. 205th St., $75,000.
George & Annalaura Little Trust, 112 S. 92nd St., $75,000.
Marathon Investments Three LLC, 4972 Center St., $62,816.
Montclair Center LLC, 12975 West Center Road, $49,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Nsp-Ida Villas LLC, 16201 Ida St., $260,400.
City of Omaha, 5035 S. 33rd St., $200,000.
78 Group Investments LLC, 20871 T Court, $74,310.