BUILDING PERMITS for Jan. 31

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Geoffrey A. McGregor, 21930 Hillandale Circle, $281,188.
Frk Development LLC, 4803 N. 189th St., $261,832; 18401 Grand Ave., $186,476.
Lucas Towey, 3905 N. 187th Ave., $215,244.
Edward Custom Homes LLC, 21505 B St., $204,728.
20535 Fort LLC, 5427 N. 208th St., $191,384.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 6163 S. 197th Circle, $190,932.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7102 N. 172nd St., $175,892;
17312 Potter St., $171,820.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4683 N. 209th St., $169,112.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21721 G St., $163,076; 21729 G St., $141,200.
Richland Homes LLC, 17524 Clay St., $162,684; 8802 N. 177th St., $153,392; 8808 N. 177th St., $119,188.
First State Bank, 7361 N. 170th St., $161,328.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 3002 N. 181st St., $158,160.
Crown Ltd., 3507 S. 214th St., $155,692.
Proline Custom Homes Inc., 7806 N. 166th St., $149,484.
NP Dodge Real Estate Sales, 16707 Sheffield St., $141,348; 8009 N. 166th St., $133,232.
C R Investments Inc., 16606 Vane St., $141,128.
Timothy J. Owens, 7007 Stargrass Road, $139,184 .
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 3001 N. 185th St., $126,552 .
VP 168 LLC, 17075 Irving St., $95,964; 17071 Irving St., $95,964; 17067 Irving St., $95,964; 17063 Irving St., $95,964; 17050 Nicholas St., $94,948; 17054 Nicholas St., $94,948.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
William Rowell, 629 N. 163rd St., $205,000.
Brent C. Burmood, 426 S. 96th St., $200,000.
Eric J. Schermerhorn Trust, 9016 Hickory St., $190,000.
Christopher J. Smith, 2820 S. 99th Ave., $81,000.
Abide Network Inc., 3802 Paxton Blvd., $60,000.
Martin W. Wetzel, 9726 Fieldcrest Drive, $58,050.
Sara Holman, 2236 S. 86th St., $50,000.
Brian A. Lamb, 1042 N. 145th Circle, $37,000.
Benjamin S. Hall, 809 N. 133rd St., $35,000.
Mark R. Nuismer, 2623 N. 191st Ave., $35,000.
Bennie Moss, 19509 Hamilton St., $25,000.
Chestene Miller, 6711 N. 33rd St., $25,000.
Ciriaco Cruz Moreno, 2601 S. 12th St., $23,000.
Schyler D. Fricke, 6553 S. 199th Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 18201 Wright St., $1,669,000.
Osi Properties Limited, 10909 John Galt Blvd., $871,701.
204 Holdings LLC, 1311 S. 203rd St., $500,000.
Livestock Exchange Bldg., 4920 S. 30th St., $452,900.
Core Bank, 16805 Q St., $181,000.
CQ Properties LLC, 1147 Park Ave., $174,701.
Mercy Timbercreek LLC, 6816 S. 137th Plaza, $65,482.
Patricia Hall, 500 S. 37th St., $58,000.
7305 Farnam LLC, 7305 Farnam St., $35,751.
Noddle Vp1 LLC, 110 N. 175th St., $20,874.
OTHER PERMITS
Omaha Douglas Public Bldg Commission, 1110 Farnam St., $1,000,000; 1110 Farnam St., $1,000,000; 1110 Farnam St., $1,000,000.