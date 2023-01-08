BUILDING PERMITS for Jan. 8

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Millard 35 LLC, 4522 S. 202nd St., $200,000; 4535 S. 202nd Ave., $180,356; 4505 S. 202nd St., $180,328; 4509 S. 202nd St., $179,336; 4517 S. 202nd St., $171,408; 4541 S. 202nd St., $171,008; 4411 S. 202nd St., $155,508; 4515 S. 202nd Ave., $155,508.
Michael Greene, 11311 N. 60th St., $188,792.
JBT Holdings LLC, 2719 N. 181st St., $180,444.
LPC Properties LLC, 7213 N. 148th St., $159,036.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6408 N. 170th Ave., $145,036; 21208 Madison St., $136,256; 6404 N. 170th Ave., $129,644; 21204 Madison St., $117,116; 6711 S. 210th Ave., $97,164.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21111 Larimore Ave., $121,168; 4703 N. 210th Ave., $120,300.
192 Smart Development LLC, 4601 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4595 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4606 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4602 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4605 N. 190th Ave., $116,192.
People are also reading…
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
David J. Jensen, 219 Cedar St., $149,180.
John M. Hunt, 10712 O St., $89,443.
Angela Reiber, 6492 Cuming St., $85,000.
Paulus Kristijanto, 16214 California St., $41,231.
Mark D. Everman, 15439 Bemis Circle, $39,967.
Froendt Family Trust, 1229 N. 97th Plaza, $33,600.
Jon R. Linnertz, 5503 N. 25th St., $31,557.
Fools Inc., 5513 N. 208th St., $28,000.
Brian Gernandt, 19406 Sprague Circle, $26,000.
Roeske Family Investment Managing, 3005 California St., $25,000.
Kathleen A. Meany, 532 S. 50th Ave., $22,339.
Sarah Hammond, 20609 Larimore Ave., $22,000.
D.R. Horton - Nebraska LLC, 7818 N. 95th Ave., $22,000; 7902 N. 95th Ave., $22,000; 7906 N. 95th Ave., $22,000.
Cloyce D. Newberry, 1706 Cole Creek Drive, $20,160.
Thomas M. Piotrowski, 4662 N. 210th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Cathedral of Love Church of God, 2816 Ames Ave., $2,000,000.
Blackstone Plaza LLC, 3555 Farnam St., $900,000.
CDD Partnership, 7630 L St., $106,000.
Fort Plaza Baceline LLC, 5414 N. 90th St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, 6303 Q St., $11,131,632.
6303 Q St., $1,215,400.
Ralston School District, 5100 S. 93rd St., $6,369,275.
Westwood Solutions LLC, 11110 State St., $1,094,460; 11110 State St., $144,432.
Omaha Housing Authority, 2850 Spencer St., $684,754.