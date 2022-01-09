BUILDING PERMITS for Jan. 9

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21312 E St., $183,252.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 17328 Potter St., $178,200.
Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 16855 Crown Point Ave., $172,580.
20535 Fort LLC, 20534 Hartman Ave., $171,132; 20611 Hartman Ave., $164,192; 5401 N. 208th Ave., $156,476; 5504 N. 207th St., $152,708; 5513 N. 208th St., $132,792.
Richland Homes LLC, 17513 Clay St., $169,776; 8630 N. 177th St., $164,780.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2741 Big Elk Parkway, $162,440; 2090 N. 182nd Avenue Circle, $158,492.
Whisper Rock Holdings LLC, 5802 N. 209th St., $160,948; 5810 N. 209th St., $154,948.
5902 N. 209th St., $149,620.
Maxim Enterprises LLC, 21002 E St., $153,872.
Hadley Homes LLC, 4001 George B. Lake Parkway, $150,752.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 2726 N. 181st St., $150,360.
Jessica Odvody, 21926 Quail Ridge Circle, $144,584.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21739 Blaine St., $143,920.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6416 N. 168th Ave., $155,112; 5711 N. 181st Ave., $141,128; 6220 S. 210th Terrace, $141,128; 6412 N. 168th Ave., $141,128; 21215 Madison St., $136,256.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5007 N. 210th St., $135,644.
Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha, 2860 Manderson St., $87,956.
Hildy Construction Inc., 5410 N. 209th St., $100,778.
REMODEL RESIDENTIALGregg H. Johnson, 203 N. 251st St., $150,000.
Kurt & Rebecca Feaster Living Trust, 345 S. 166th St., $49,730.
Egret, LLC, 3015 S. 107th Ave., $45,000.
Advantage Development Inc., 20510 Ellison Ave., $45,000.
Jeffery Eihusen, 1611 S. 171st Circle, $40,000.
David F. Harding, 5109 Underwood Ave., $39,176.
David F. Mercer, 3405 N. 161st Ave., $36,725.
Mark Chronister, 18651 Howe St., $35,999.
Sabine Clapper, 14916 Grebe St., $34,448.
Shawn C Pierce, 2101 N. 176th Ave., $30,000.
Frank V. Venuto, 1217 N. 188th St., $29,605.
Cale A. Kassel, 2510 S. 99th Ave., $26,045.
Brian McGarry, 16616 Howard Circle, $25,000.
Pamela K. Carmines, 15806 Curtis Ave., $22,567.
Joshua Miller, 2333 S. 183rd Circle, $22,400.
Brian J. Moriarty, 5606 S. 159th Ave., $20,321.
Michael Severtsgaard, 2344 N. 68th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIALChildren’s Hospital Foundation, 8200 Dodge St., $347,000.
Omaha Douglas Public Building Commission, 1819 Farnam St., $200,000.
Fab West Shores LLC, 110 S. 243rd St., $200,000.
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 18201 Wright St., $25,000.
OTHER PERMITSNebraska Furniture Mart, 402 Rose Blumkin Drive, $5,015,493.
Creighton University, 2616 Burt St., $1,313,399.
Blackstone Real Estate LLC, 3863 Farnam St., $540,270.
1528 N 16 LLC, 1528 N. 16th St., $169,684.
Omaha Home for Boys, 4242 N. 49th Ave., $149,995.
Belgrade Holdings LP, 320 N. 76th St., $50,000.
KV Joint Venture, 11003 I St., $50,000.