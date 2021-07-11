BUILDING PERMITS for July 11

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Jon Henne Jr., 3505 S. 211th St., $267,652.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4656 N. 209th St., $202,860; 5509 N. 177th St., $160,940; 17805 Jaynes St., $114,712; 20955 Grand Ave., $145,092.
Kyler Goodwin, 8806 Lake St., $201,476.
Sanitary and Improvement District, 5110 S. 235th St., $188,268.
Marque Custom Builders LLC, 7430 N. 169th St., $187,492.
Frk Development LLC, 4528 N. 186th St., $185,332.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 16928 Potter St., $177,976; 4710 N. 188th St., $156,908.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21607 Grover St., $171,088.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4413 S. 220th St., $165,392; 21710 I St., $133,096.
Blondo 186 LLC, 18405 Patrick Ave., $164,136; 18519 Patrick Ave., $164,136; 18707 Patrick Ave., $164,136.
Echelon Homes LLC, 5723 N. 208th St., $160,360.
Pier 15 Development LLC, 16867 Crown Point Ave., $158,400.
Showcase Homes Inc., 5517 N. 208th Ave., $152,708.
Paradise Homes Inc., 3009 N. 182nd St., $151,200.
Richland Homes LLC, 21363 H St., $150,676.
Ramm Holdings LLC, 18708 Patrick Ave., $147,224.
Phi LLC, 18501 Patrick Ave., $139,184.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8209 N. 171st Avenue Circle, $126,956.
Anchor Point Villas LLC, 7506 N. 175th St., $121,692; 7520 N. 175th St., $116,864.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6111 N. Hws Cleveland Blvd., $102,424; 6115 N. Hws Cleveland Blvd., $102,424.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
John R. Detisch, 651 N. 56th St., $65,000.
Taber J. Terry, 2730 S. 50th St., $60,000.
Maria C. Cobarruvias, 4810 S. 15th St., $55,000.
Brian D. Poole, 15071 Ohio St., $45,879.
Ryan S. Galer, 3206 S. 59th St., $42,545.
Kurtis R. Stewart, 3324 S. 185th St., $39,950.
Christopher W. Anderson, 6305 S. 170th St., $36,730.
Timothy & Kathleen Stauder Trust, 4919 S. 197th St., $35,340.
David S. Fuller, 6616 S. 91st Ave., $30,000.
Ray A. Dalrymple, 8403 Weber St., $28,750.
William Carlson, 245 S. 88th St., $28,100.
Barry L. Larson, 17119 Harney St., $27,900.
Ty Hunt, 3324 S. 217th St., $26,000.
Lacritia C. Spanel, 2621 S. 105th St., $25,000.
Joseph A. Gonzales, 5725 N. 115th Circle, $23,500.
Daniel P. Leger, 10623 Nebraska Ave., $20,243.
Timothy W. Howarth, 10312 P St., $20,000.
1717 LLC, 1717 N. 74th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Beekman Street Partners, 10020 Regency Circle, $1,990,000; 10020 Regency Circle, $1,990,000.
Carwash Store LLC, 11910 M St., $783,442.
Elkhorn School District 10, 3100 N. 206th St., $581,400; 3100 N. 206th St., $581,400; 1401 Veterans Drive, $519,000; 1401 Veterans Drive, $519,000.
Bucks Inc., 10202 West Maple Road, $456,000.
Chaladay Holdings LLC, 4240 S. 50th St., $300,000; 4240 S. 50th St., $300,000.
Grayhawk Pointe LLC, 14450 Eagle Run Drive, $250,000; 14450 Eagle Run Drive, $250,000.
F And S Investments II LLC, 6596 S. 118th St., $158,000.
SNR Enterprise LLC, 8814 Maple St., $72,240; 8814 Maple St., $72,240.
Brown-Aden Omaha LLC, 4511 S. 79th St., $57,000.
Phm LLC, 3120 L St., $50,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Hy-Vee, 17909 Barker Court, $308,700; 17909 Barker Court, $308,700.
Alegent Health, 8613 N. 30th St., $225,000.
Omaha Turf Management LLC, 4429 S. 37th St., $184,000.
Kum And Go LC, 17925 Burt St., $137,760; 17925 Burt St., $137,760.
Russell W. Freyer, 13532 N. 66th St., $60,000.
Matthew S. Forrest, 609 N. 157th Circle, $52,644.
Evan J. Meester, 17262 Valley Drive, $45,666.
Chad D. Lawton, 4830 S. 136th St., $30,720.
John Bredemeyer, 324 S. 158th Ave., $30,000.
City Sprouts Inc., 4007 Franklin St., $25,000.
Tracy Halvorson, 1337 S. 94th St., $25,000.