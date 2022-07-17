BUILDING PERMITS for July 17

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Heidi L. Zaversnik Revolving Trust, 20725 Rawhide Road, $430,224.
Benjamin Wilson, 5030 S. 223rd Plaza, $328,912.
Thomas David Builders LLC, 5151 S. 225th Plaza Circle, $248,012.
Blondo 180 LLC, 18108 Corby St., $199,832; 2749 N. 181st St., $175,740.
FRK Development LLC, 18303 Grand Ave., $188,828.
Maxim Enterprises LLC, 21063 Howe St., $178,728.
MTE Enterprises LLC, 5407 N. 208th Ave., $176,728.
Kelly Construction Inc., 21102 Atwood Ave., $164,192.
Clinton Pirtle, 12224 N. 48th St., $163,612.
JC Custom Build LLC, 16812 Hartman Ave., $162,716.
20535 Fort LLC, 20809 Hartman Ave., $155,232.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 21006 D St., $155,028.
Vinton22 LLC, 18515 Wirt Circle, $153,152; 5725 Kestrel Parkway, $136,320.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4502 N. 212th St., $169,716; 17709 Ogden St., $149,860; 4712 N. 210th Ave $133,288; 4615 Kestrel Parkway, $117,860.
JKC Construction Inc, 5823 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $140,816.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 16924 Raymond Ave., $166,124; 6303 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $159,900; 21109 Drexel St., $141,128; 6412 N. 170th Ave., $129,512; 21105 Drexel St., $122,508; 21101 Drexel St., $121,136; 16921 Nebraska Ave., $117,920; 4230 Kansas Ave., $102,760; 6204 S. 213th St., $102,424; 6208 S. 213th St., $102,424; 16919 Nebraska Ave., $93,420; 10801 Craig St., $86,368; 10805 Craig St., $84,160; 10809 Craig St., $84,160.
HRC Anchor View LLC, 17610 Hanover St., $121,328.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2420 Binney St., $80,924; 2425 Bristol St., $77,420; 2422 Bristol St., $74,076.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
David P. Keffeler, 6606 N. 144th St., $77,360.
Kelly J. Gaeth, 3414 N. 161st Ave., $65,533.
Morris Williford, 2711 John A. Creighton Blvd., $59,370.
Jose J. Aguero Jr., 3807 S. 191st Ave., $52,988.
Ryan J. Wolfe, 4542 S. 167th Ave., $47,687.
Matthew J. Lee, 17718 Dorcas Circle, $45,800.
Timothy P. Huffman, 4710 N. 166th St., $39,571.
Christopher W. Anderson, 6305 S. 170th St., $39,380.
Marvelous Lynn, 5014 N. 46th St., $38,412.
John W. Hall, 14928 Karen St., $38,266.
Delvin Docket, 3338 Harrison St., $34,815.
Robert Barr, 6729 N. 159th St., $32,500.
Sharlyn Fischer, 5721 N. 116th Circle, $30,000.
Eric Nikkel, 4923 Hickory St., $30,000.
William R. Manhart, 3724 Gordon St., $29,598.
James R. Hoag Jr., 4527 Frederick St., $29,494.
Amy S. Myers, 2039 S. 182nd Circle, $28,828.
Jake A. Prokupek, 5601 Weir St., $28,700.
John J. and Sharry L. Cooper Trust, 1808 S. 193rd St., $28,531.
Christopher W. Sheesley, 6228 Poppleton Ave., $28,500.
Ellis D. Elliott, 3524 S. 116th St., $27,595.
John Marshall, 3720 S. 48th Ave., $26,495.
Daniel L. Johnson, 17157 Seward St., $25,513.
Christine E. Perez, 3932 R St., $24,000.
Leonara C. Kuhry, 16037 Nottingham Drive, $22,460.
Zachary Petersen, 20005 Marcy St., $22,039.
Erika Enriquez, 1819 Van Camp Ave., $21,987.
Regina Alvarado, 2337 S. Eighth St., $21,654.
Jose A. Becerra, 4013 S. 39th St., $21,301.
Donald M. Woodford, 515 S. 195th St., $21,100.
Nicholas D. Bonnett-Murphy, 4223 S. 39th St., $20,241.
Roger Stricklett, 18912 Leavenworth St., $20,129.
Michael J. Luger, 3916 S. 35th St., $20,045.
Christopher M. Criscuolo, 7808 N. 216th St., $20,000.
Timothy Abts, 713 S. 201st Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Opas Foundation, 1200 Douglas St., $9,791,175.
Omaha Economic Development, 1127 N. 20th St., $3,860,746.
Aldi Inc. KS, 4525 Dahlman Ave., $1,000,000.
Waters Edge United Methodist Church, 19600 Harrison St., $860,000.
Dundee Bank, 6073 Maple St., $779,275; 2739 N. 61st St., $21,650.
Avaden Landmark LLC, 1202 Harney St., $723,000.
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $503,750.
Blondo 120 LLC, 12031 Blondo St., $400,000.
California Pointe LLC, 13333 California St., $299,875.
Citylight Church, 4383 Nicholas St., $125,000.
5213 Leavenworth LLC, 5213 Leavenworth St., $103,540.
Quiktrip Corp., 3201 L St., $100,000.
MRES Cedarwood Holdings LP, 1875 S. 75th St., $88,980.
Village Square LLC, 1104 S. 76th Ave., $78,000.
Patty’s Child Care Center Inc., 5125 S. 24th St., $55,000.
Quest Corp/Centurylink, 1299 Farnam St., $30,000.
Ild-Shops LLC, 17202 Lakeside Hills Plaza, $25,000.
NDC West Dodge LLC, 13810 FNB Parkway, $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Suarez And Sons LLC, 901 N. 24th St., $252,000.
Chick-Fil-A Inc., 7575 Dodge St., $77,455;
7575 Dodge St., $48,615.
Miguel Matos, 3310 N. 177th St., $34,703.
Dundee Bank, 6073 Maple St., $32,000.
Clinton Pirtle, 12224 N. 48th St., $27,360.