BUILDING PERMITS for July 24

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Theresa P. Swoboda, 5219 Wedge Court, $195,000.
Lorraine Peters, 6215 S. 38th St., $100,000.
Rita Kugler, 4605 Krug Ave., $60,000.
Robert H. Gillespie, 314 N. 248th Circle, $56,455.
Michael S. Beckers, 3911 N. 159th St., $50,000.
Compassion In Action Inc., 6119 Florence Blvd., $50,000.
Tyson Uptagraft, 2441 S. 182nd Circle, $46,293.
David Dohse, 4667 N. 78th Ave., $43,960.
Chinwendu H. Nwinye II, 3918 N. 26th Ave., $40,000.
James V. Kean, 3212 Fontenelle Blvd., $40,000.
Alex Thibault, 16911 Potter St., $35,000.
Sandra K. McFadden, 3932 N. 40th St., $30,000.
Boyd F. Lauritsen, 15942 Patrick Ave., $28,909.
Pentecostal Church of God, 3000 S. 20th St., $27,500.
William Turner, 19378 Woolworth Ave., $24,490.
George E. Elster Jr., 1108 S. 52nd St., $24,139.
Fred S. Blakemore, 3661 S. 188th St., $24,000.
William C. Jones, 3051 S. 34th St., $24,000.
Luke R. Harson, 16416 Monroe St., $23,515.
Annette W. Hamilton, 4927 Lockwood Lane, $22,459.
James A. Heggen, 19521 Shadow Ridge Drive, $22,000.
Guadalupe Porras, 4319 S. 33rd St., $21,120.
Ernest J. Taylor, 2716 S. 48th Ave., $21,000.
James M. Kudirka, 17208 Poppleton Ave., $20,939.
Jennifer Prososki, 3307 Spring St., $20,913.
Jessica Cook, 5113 N. 103rd St., $20,762.
Isaac Nichols, 4614 Grover St., $20,720.
Maria Rauda, 6002 S. 35th St., $20,000.
Keith Massey, 19959 Polk St., $20,000.
James Eisenhardt, 1019 N. 67th Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
WCV Lot 2 LLC, 3030 S. 203rd St., $219,334.
AJOJ LLC, 7808 L St., $200,000.
Douglas County School District, 124 N. 20th St., $90,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Douglas County School District, 124 N. 20th St., $77,523.
Jon Hammond, 12344 Pacific St., $22,155.
Raavis Investments LLC, 19301 Grant Ave., $894,700; 19302 Grant Ave., $794,880; 19303 Grant Ave., $414,000; 19304 Grant Ave., $414,000; 19305 Grant Ave., $317,400; 19306 Grant Ave., $207,000; 19307 Grant Ave., $156,400.
Metropolitan Utilities District, 15340 Wycliffe Drive, $204,000.
MII Blondo LLC, 19251 Grant Ave., $1,416,800.
Andaji LLC, 1825 N. 205th St., $782,600.