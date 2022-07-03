BUILDING PERMITS for July 3

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Nouveau Depart LLC, 20904 Barbara Plaza Circle, $588,504.
Echelon Homes LLC, 21051 D St., $191,320.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17801 Ogden St., $186,220; 4814 N. 210 Ave., $156,360.
LPC Properties LLC, 18725 Fowler St., $157,752.
Urban Spark Construction LLC, 6620 Stargrass Road, $157,392.
JBT Holdings LLC, 2732 N. 181st St., $152,508.
HRC Anchor View LLC, 17641 Scott St., $147,544; 17613 Scott St., $135,168.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Mary H. Wells, 1022 S. 80th St., $91,000.
Douglas S. Doerr, 3408 N. 128th Circle, $50,593.
Joseph Barden, 2010 Country Club Ave., $43,987.
Edgardo Enrique Estrada, 9218 Ruggles St., $43,678.
People are also reading…
Kyle L. Langenfeld, 4230 A St., $43,097.
Robert C. Brown Jr., 22025 Chancellor Circle, $38,500.
John J. Hawk, 14459 Grant St., $35,000.
David & Robin Himan Living Trust, 12313 Scott Circle, $35,000.
Michael S. Burns, 1923 N. 101st St., $35,000.
Denis & Marian Weis Trust, 7512 Ontario St., $31,980.
John A. Gelnette Jr., 1714 Ontario St., $31,980.
Jon A. Morton, 2305 S. 191st St., $30,000.
Vicki L. Giroux, 2606 N. 160th St., $29,624.
William C. Dorwart, 16110 Bedford Ave., $25,215.
John R. Morse, 5912 Leavenworth St., $25,000.
Rafael Mora, 2305 S. 24th St., $24,821.
Veronica Ramos Westenburg, 1901 S. 16th St., $24,713.
Stephen A. Zimmerman Trust, 1227 S. 180th Plaza, $23,450.
Ryan Clayton, 18610 Hansen St., $21,980.
Alireza Mirmiran, 15908 Yates St., $20,500.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Heartland Hope Mission Inc., 15555 Industrial Road, $700,000.
Maple Bluff Properties LLC, 1314 N. 205th St., $114,000.
Millwork Parcel 8 Apts LLC, 1200 N. 12th St., $68,850.
OTHER PERMITS
156 Waterford LLC, 15530 Ida St., $543,628; 15450 Ida St., $483,000.
U Save Foods Inc., 2716 N. 90th St., $170,400.
Sterling Office and Industrial, 11819 Miami St., $90,000.
New Cassel Inc., 900 N. 90th St., $81,604.
Royce Candlewood LLC, 8602 West Dodge Road, $25,000.