BUILDING PERMITS for July 31

  • 0

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Krejci Development LLC, 5020 S. 224th Plaza, $227,504.

Elizabeth Biehl, 22620 Hascall St., $221,544.

Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21371 E Circle, $198,324.

Blondo 180 LLC, 2743 N. 181st St., $188,208.

Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 21021 Atwood Ave., $188,016.

Gable Custom Homes LLC, 20902 Polk St., $169,896.

Charleston Homes LLC, 17710 Hartman Ave., $162,728; 4810 N. 210th Ave., $160,712; 8002 N. 167th Ave., $134,540; 8104 N. 167th Ave., $134,180.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21607 K St., $158,272.

Quest Construction Co., 2122 S. 210th St., $151,060.

Five & Five Development LLC, 6428 S. 208th Ave., $146,000; 6424 S. 208th Ave., $127,564.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7915 N. 93rd St., $141,000; 7913 N. 93rd St., $141,000; 7917 N. 93rd St., $140,952; 7911 N. 93rd St., $122,992; 7909 N. 93rd St., $122,376.

Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2803 Piney Creek Drive, $101,320.

Hildy Construction Inc., 20808 Ellison Ave., $121,736; 20812 Ellison Ave., $121,724; 20914 Ellison Ave., $121,712; 20922 Ellison Ave., $121,700; 20918 Ellison Ave., $121,700.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2504 Binney St., $74,076.

VP 168 LLC, 17070 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120; 17066 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Schock Joint Trust, 16070 Charles St., $130,000.

Todd Golden, 2922 S. 100th St., $110,688.

Ruthann Irby Revolving Trust, 4426 S. 187th St., $101,510.

Michael A. Sodoro, 6618 N. 119th Ave., $74,387.

Timothy C. Legband, 24317 Howard Circle, $73,000.

Edward L. Storm, 655 N. 163rd St., $54,924.

Karoly Mirnics, 24913 Chicago St., $50,000.

Dan Vining, 1629 Country Club Ave., $50,000.

Jeffrey R. Moran, 2310 N. 55th St., $42,376.

Benjamin Kirkland, 1660 S. 152nd St., $41,000.

Cynthia L. Crane, 6326 Spencer St., $39,950.

Christopher A. Otepka, 321 S. Happy Hollow Blvd., $38,000.

Jennifer A. Foster, 12005 N. 34th Ave., $37,000.

John W. Bacus, 20755 Emmet St., $35,000.

Joseph Buelt, 3321 Bridgeford Road, $34,662.

Jake T. Ramsbottom, 22121 Riverside Drive, $33,546.

Richard S. Paulmeyer, 5610 S. 173rd Ave., $32,609.

Nicholas W. McDonnell, 1214 S. 51st St., $32,030.

Phuong Phan, 4107 S. 38th St., $30,000.

Steven M. Kidder, 743 Elk Ridge Drive, $29,965.

Robert A. Stamps, 2501 S. 49th St., $28,000.

Jennifer Hayes, 1800 S. 79th St., $26,616.

Gregory R. Kruger, 2514 Brookside Ave., $25,000.

Michael D. Sveum, 1422 S. 218th St., $24,914.

John M. Mowrey, 21702 Edgewater Road, $24,037.

Douglas Wheeler, 16135 Hartman Ave., $24,000.

Katie Peterson, 6166 Shirley St., $24,000.

Judy A. Hall, 3230 S. 172nd Circle, $23,512.

Janet L. Zieg Revolving Trust, 10276 Fowler Ave., $22,526.

Mathew Parrott, 5051 S. 40th St., $22,432.

Kyle A. Spicer, 3064 S. 48th Ave., $22,330.

Michael A. Wieger, 18405 Emile Circle, $22,000.

Ryan McAlexander, 18308 Dewey Ave., $21,913.

Patricia Zander, 4854 S. 56th St., $21,000.

Tommy Gene Owens, 14817 Drexel St., $20,680.

Renee Desmet, 14861 Jaynes St., $20,000.

Donald K. Meyer, 3301 Paddock Road, $20,000.

Maria Rosenfels, 19651 Hickory St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Stockyard Plaza Holdings LLC, 3505 L St., $1,100,000.

NDC West Dodge LLC, 13810 FNB Parkway, $1,000,000.

Clarkson Regional Health, 4353 Dodge St., $750,000; 2808 S. 143rd Plaza, $180,464.

First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $503,750.

Genesis Health Clubs Oak View, 3125 Oak View Drive, $500,000.

Zeneca Ag Products, 4111 Gibson Road, $284,558.

Catholic Charities Foundation, 3225 N. 93rd St., $200,000.

City of Omaha, 2120 Martha St., $200,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Creighton University, 2616 Burt St., $55,000,000.

Live Good Omaha LLC, 445 S. 193rd St., $65,000.

