BUILDING PERMITS for July 4

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
228 Skyline LLC, 4218 S. 234th Plaza, $385,004.
GSD Revocable Trust, 1225 N. 138th Circle, $369,312.
John Caniglia, 3358 S. 212th Ave., $255,880.
Pier 15 Development LLC, 5714 N. 169th St., $193,952.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6210 N. 170th Ave., $191,676; 6214 N. 170th Ave., $179,488; 6462 N. 170th Ave., $179,488; 5703 N. 182nd Ave., $165,904; 5913 N. 181st Ave., $165,904; 6020 N. 181st St., $159,900; 6105 S. 212th St., $150,124; 6218 N. 170th Ave., $145,036; 6009 George B. Lake Parkway, $129,144; 6011 N. 182nd St., $129,144; 5702 N. 182nd Ave., $125,632; 5708 N. 182nd Ave., $117,232; 21052 Monroe St., $117,232; 5803 N. 181st St., $115,072; 8527 Reynolds St., $112,840; 8535 Reynolds St., $112,840; 14764 Leeman St., $112,840; 8603 Reynolds St., $112,084; 14768 Leeman St., $112,084; 5717 N. 181st St., $110,180; 8714 Sunrise St., $105,964; 8718 Sunrise St., $105,964; 6402 S. 213th St., $102,424; 6406 S. 213th St., $102,424; 8531 Reynolds St., $101,292; 8607 Reynolds St., $101,292; 14804 Leeman St., $101,292; 21052 Drexel St., $97,164; 21056 Monroe St., $97,164; 7707 N. 88th St., $84,160; 8702 Sunrise St., $84,160; 8706 Sunrise St., $84,160; 7711 N. 88th St., $79,764; 8710 Sunrise St., $79,764.
Frk Development LLC, 18708 Grand Ave., $179,928.
C R Investments Inc., 16630 Whitmore St., $179,488; 16628 Vane St., $159,900; 16622 Vane St., $141,128; 16603 Vane St., $117,232; 16602 Vane St., $114,764; 7008 N. 167th Ave., $102,424; 7014 N. 167th Ave., $102,424.
Tige Development & Design Inc., 2537 N. 188th St., $176,480.
Richland Homes LLC, 21304 I St., $170,348.
Pier 15 Development LLC, 5802 N. 169th St., $159,760.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 6006 N. 170th Ave., $158,712; 3816 S. 212th St., $152,616.
Blondo 186 LLC, 18413 Burdette St., $150,872.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7401 N. 170th St., $142,536.
Horizon Land Corp., 5107 N. 209th Ave., $127,008.
Anchor Point Villas LLC, 17504 Potter St., $121,692; 17508 Potter St., $111,584; 17515 Potter St., $111,584; 17523 Potter St., $111,584; 17527 Potter St., $111,584; 17519 Potter St., $101,904; 17512 Potter St., $89,832; 17511 Potter St., $89,832; 17505 Potter St., $89,832.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Michael P. Limas, 8519 Hickory St., $120,000.
Alexis Suzanne Cote, 2426 Bauman Ave., $88,200.
Ryan Dunn, 3361 N. 164th St., $75,000.
Michael C. Harms, 7974 Hickory St., $64,359.
Joel M. Flere, 2719 N. 191st St., $58,000.
John W. Schmidt, 9779 Westchester Drive, $54,000.
Andrew J. Vasey, 330 S. 95th St., $50,652.
Angela Aubuchon, 4219 William St., $46,000.
Scott T. Cavey, 6317 S. 120th Plaza, $45,259.
Larry K. Bauermeister, 3617 S. 105th Ave., $38,000.
Bryan J. Connolly, 15930 Lamp Circle, $35,000.
Sean Meyer, 12001 Douglas Circle, $34,823.
Arnold C. Nesbitt, 12617 V St., $28,515.
Brent Timperley, 2116 S. 182nd Circle, $28,000.
David Simning, 18521 Marinda Circle, $27,119.
Matthew J. Kinsella, 16110 Reynolds St., $25,000.
William K. Dewell, 1687 S. 153rd St., $23,800.
Linda Swain-Armstrong, 16652 Miami St., $22,650.
Richard L. Shimonek, 16574 Ontario Circle, $21,994.
Pamela Rasmussen, 17514 Hanover St., $20,000.
Ronald D. Hood, 6306 S. 104th St., $20,000.
David B. Rikke, 3502 Hanover Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Montclair Center LLC, 13003 West Center Road, $1,400,000; 13003 West Center Road, $1,400,000.
Blackstone Plaza LLC, 3555 Farnam St., $675,000; 3555 Farnam St., $675,000.
D & D Distributing Inc., 9425 N. 48th St., $226,904.
Equitable Bank, 20112 Pierce St., $135,000.
Lakeside Plaza 2 LP, 17370 Lakeside Hills Plaza, $109,200.
Rh Land Management Company LLC, 2522 N. 24th St., $75,000.
Temple Baptist Church, 4530 N. 85th St., $60,000.
Cornhuskers Investment Co., 14925 Industrial Road, $40,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Kum And Go LC, 17925 Burt St., $493,080; 17925 Burt St., $493,080.
Nebraska Methodist College, 8724 West Dodge Road, $283,905; 8724 West Dodge Road, $283,905; 8724 West Dodge Road, $105,000; 8724 West Dodge Road, $105,000; 8724 West Dodge Road, $80,500; 8724 West Dodge Road, $80,500.
NP Dodge IV LLC, 8601 West Dodge Road, $175,228; 8601 West Dodge Road, $175,228.