Building Permits for June 12

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Sweetbriar IV LLC, 1504 S. 127th St., $266,960.
D&L Real Estate Group LLC, 8625 Loveland Estates Court, $214,708.
Laid Back Lifestyle LLC, 3607 S. 205th St., $207,748.
20535 Fort LLC, 20702 Hartman Ave., $199,908.
Nelson Builders Inc., 6629 Pawnee Circle, $190,624.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2727 N. 182nd Ave., $181,308.
FLD Fund I LLC, 5413 N. 212th St., $180,328.
Edward Custom Homes LLC, 5815 N. 208th St., $175,456.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5522 N. 180th Ave., $166,124; 5903 N. 181st Ave., $166,124; 5514 N. 180th Ave., $159,900; 5518 N. 180th Ave., $129,512; 5510 N. 180th Ave., $122,508; 7720 N. 108th St., $98,360; 7712 N. 108th St., $86,368; 7760 N. 108th St., $86,368; 7708 N. 108th St., $79,812; 7752 N. 108th St., $79,812; 7764 N. 108th St., $79,812; 7716 N. 108th St., $79,764; 7756 N. 108th St., $79,764; 7768 N. 108th St., $79,764.
Thomas Rzemyk, 16015 Vane St., $161,844.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4660 N. 210th Ave., $155,232; 21123 Fowler St., $115,696.
Ramm Holdings LLC, 2519 N. 187th Ave., $149,400.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 16903 Rachel Snowden Parkway, $143,668.
Horizon Land Corp., 5903 N. 168th Ave., $125,360.
Peerless Homes LLC, 4234 Kansas Ave., $91,904.
Rogers Bros Inc., 8527 Baker St., $84,160.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Scott & Jennifer Marion Revolving Trust, 22404 Homestead Road, $125,000.
Sherri A. Troupe, 1415 S. 184th Circle, $60,000.
Margaret Parker, 2637 N. 160th Ave., $54,524.
Nathan L. Brown, 6404 Van Buren Drive, $46,720.
Melvin Sudbeck Homes Inc., 2718 N. 191st Ave., $45,800.
Kevin J. Walters, 10203 Krug Ave., $42,184.
Thomas F. Ricceri, 10804 Cedar St., $41,900.
Carol S. Huffman, 20168 Farnam St., $36,682.
Joel Long, 2504 N. 158th Circle, $35,720.
Michelle Krenke, 17715 Karen St., $30,459.
Five & Five Development LLC, 6037 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $30,000.
Kerrie Mockelstrom, 19301 Camden Ave., $30,000.
Christopher Carey, 5018 S. 93rd Circle, $29,623.
Cheryl K. Muhlenbruch, 8621 Grover St., $29,300.
Constance K. Breiling Revolving Trust, 1444 S. 189th Court, $28,000.
Jeffrey J. Lux, 2135 S. 38th Ave., $26,751.
Christine Toh, 6241 Underwood Ave., $24,000.
Jennifer F. Wehner, 826 N. 186th Ave., $22,781.
George R. Krijan, 4421 N. 142nd St., $22,774.
Linda K. Baker Living Trust, 11749 Mayberry Plaza, $22,540.
Timothy S. Willoughby, 2520 N. 51st St., $20,668.
Jason Lassek, 15521 Grant Circle, $20,182.
Alexis Tesoro, 16957 Locust St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Otcowner LLC, 500 S. 18th St., $3,263,190.
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 18201 Wright St., $3,064,428.
AAA Center for Pregnancy Counseling, 6510 Sorensen Parkway, $800,000.
West Dodge Hills Ltd., 18205 Capitol Ave., $278,800.
Hy-Vee Inc., 8404 N. 30th St., $275,000.
BD3 LLC, 3910 Harney St., $75,000.
Heart Ministry Center Inc., 2221 Wirt St., $60,000.
Ruth Sokolof Theater LLC, 1340 Mike Fahey St., $50,000.
OTHER PERMITS
RH Land Management Co. LLC, 5020 Grand Ave., $2,388,822; 5020 Grand St., $372,724.
City of Omaha, 500 Douglas St., $1,425,000.
Omaha Botanical Center, 190 Bancroft St., $543,915; 190 Bancroft St., $530,528; 190 Bancroft St., $530,528; 190 Bancroft St., $268,627; 190 Bancroft St., $268,627; 190 Bancroft St., $268,627;
190 Bancroft St., $268,627.
JCJD Investments Ltd., 10504 Bondesson Circle, $483,000.
Avg-Cfm 204Q LLC, 5401 S. 204th Ave., $167,063.
Jon R. Aerni, 3624 Lafayette Ave., $30,000.
RCJ Investments LLC, 124 S. 53rd St., $25,000.
Melissa Gerardy, 20062 Pierce St., $25,000.