 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Building Permits for June 19

  • 0

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Lockwood Construction LLC, 525 Fairacres Road, $643,324.

Alpha 2 Nhc LLC, 3531 S. 214th St., $236,800; 2110 S. 211th St., $223,828.

TJL Consulting Inc., 6984 N. 172nd St., $182,408.

Charleston Homes LLC, 21142 Larimore Ave., $182,136; 5303 N. 177th St., $179,304; 21201 Fowler St., $155,764; 5505 N. 179th St., $111,288; 21140 Sunburst Ave., $107,732.

Dave Paik Builders Inc., 5427 N. 207th St., $168,940; 7224 N. 171st St., $152,556.

Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 4717 N. 192nd Ave., $148,796.

Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 12814 Mormon St., $145,780.

Widhalm Custom Homes Inc., 17012 Potter St., $143,800.

Hrc Anchor View LLC, 17653 Scott St., $134,652.

Mark L Lampe, 5019 Gold Circle, $130,828.

People are also reading…

Bsr-Fw LLC, 6309 S. 200th Ave., $125,364.

Jose Angel Lopez II, 3301 Corby St., $98,720.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 8507 Baker St., $98,360; 7772 N. 86th Ave., $86,368.

Rogers Bros Inc., 8547 Baker St., $106,620; 7764 N. 86th Ave., $98,360; 7752 N. 86th Ave., $84,160; 7760 N. 86th Ave., $84,160; 8543 Baker St., $84,160; 7756 N. 86th Ave., $79,764; 7768 N. 86th Ave., $79,764.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Corey M. Cohrs Revocable Trust, 10201 N. 132nd St., $140,000.

William J. Partusch Trust, 1283 S. 163rd Ave., $100,000.

Rohini Garg, 3341 N. 161st Ave., $66,243.

Roger D. Nelson, 14483 Grant St., $59,742.

Richard T. Holm, 747 N. 163rd Ave., $56,915.

Richard J. Panowicz, 21412 Ridgewood Road, $52,200.

Dennis L. Cozad Living Trust, 8002 Arlington Drive, $41,655.

Clayton J. Hoberman, 2919 S. 101st St., $40,000.

Jon R. Minks, 12755 Nicholas St., $39,000.

Judy Ebel, 2711 S. Ninth St., $37,661.

Joshua Laurila, 16352 Page St., $37,301.

Tabitha A. Carlson, 4220 Shirley St., $35,000.

Makayla Walker, 1451 Wirt St., $34,331.

Coty Andrew Otten, 6525 S. 184th Ave., $33,759.

Brian D. Campbell, 4604 N. 154th St., $32,800.

James K. Kawamoto, 3127 N. 126th St., $30,205.

Jared Pofahl, 18308 Larimore St., $30,000.

Ebrahim M. Shakir, 19002 Hamilton St., $30,000.

Jeffery Dittmer, 8128 N. 147th St., $29,530.

Suzanne K. O’Donnell, 2505 N. 157th St., $29,458.

Jennifer A. Votrobekk, 7403 N. 108th Ave., $29,157.

Lisa F. Watkins, 2603 N. 32nd St., $29,110.

Ellery L. Hogan, 2555 Fowler Ave., $26,639.

Thomas J. Rock, 9617 Pine St., $26,071.

Steven R. Johnson, 734 N. 149th Ave., $25,835.

Christopher Wilson, 14923 H St., $23,000.

Jennifer Pleake, 5751 N. 130th St., $22,000.

Daniel M. Gustafson, 4926 Cass St., $21,838.

Thanh Huynh, 2636 N.167th St., $21,276.

Yelena Smith, 6311 S. 158th St., $21,000.

Wilma K. Ponte, 15911 Farnam St., $20,900.

Kristin Lee Skiko Living Trust, 19330 G St., $20,000.

Bruce N. Harris, 4303 N. 139th Ave., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

1904Farnamowner LLC, 1904 Farnam St., $6,500,000.

Board of Regents, 6825 Pine St., $691,000.

Iron Mountain Records Management, 808 S. 16th St., $566,770.

First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $503,750; 1601 Dodge St., $217,059.

Magoo LLC, 3820 N. 90th St., $338,400.

On 680 Zone I, LLC, 10730 Pacific St., $300,000.

72 Property LLC, 909 S. 72nd St., $300,000.

5213 Leavenworth LLC, 5203 Leavenworth St., $300,000.

Omega Corp., 3950 D St., $276,098.

IPE1031 Rev416 LLC, 4526 S. 143rd St., $251,600.

Br Rcp One Pacific Place, 10345 Pacific St., $246,913.

Noddle Av 2 LLC, 6464 Center St., $231,615; 6464 Center St., $38,200.

SFI Ltd. Partnership 14, 310 Regency Parkway, $160,000.

Gottsch Cattle Company LLC, 20507 Nicholas Circle, $129,368.

Elkhorn Landing LLC, 20605 Elkhorn Drive, $125,000.

LV Commercial Property Investment, 3626 Martha St., $117,894.

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, 8401 West Dodge Road, $115,000.

Westwood Holdings LLC, 12275 West Center Road, $93,217.

Citadel Partnership, 8500 Ohern St., $86,000.

Kroger Management Nmtc Omaha, 4405 N. 72nd St., $60,000; 4405 N. 72nd St., $60,000.

Davenport Properties LLC, 225 N. 115th St., $50,980.

Bolts And Nuts Lofts LLC, 1316 Jones St., $50,000.

Ames Ave Omaha LLC, 5070 Ames Ave., $31,000.

Harold Ross Scholz, 4101 S. 108th St., $28,756.

Hudson Old Mill Investors Lp, 10821 Western Plaza, $24,807.

John D. Austin, 7320 N. 155th Terrace, $24,000.

Pepperwood Village LLC, 505 N. 155th Plaza, $20,000.

Dempsey Enterprises LLC, 8419 N. 30th St., $20,000.

OTHER PERMITS

13-1 LLC, 4851 N. 72nd St., $471,457.

Casey’s Retail Company, 14344 Fort St., $258,615; 14344 Fort St., $129,360; 14344 Fort St., $50,000.

Matthew M. McMahon, 6424 Chicago St., $72,000.

Almeda & Jackson Berkey Trust, 3402 Woolworth Ave., $21,447.

Richard L. Clark, 6724 Davenport St., $40,000.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for buying your first car amid historic shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert