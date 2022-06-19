Building Permits for June 19

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Lockwood Construction LLC, 525 Fairacres Road, $643,324.
Alpha 2 Nhc LLC, 3531 S. 214th St., $236,800; 2110 S. 211th St., $223,828.
TJL Consulting Inc., 6984 N. 172nd St., $182,408.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21142 Larimore Ave., $182,136; 5303 N. 177th St., $179,304; 21201 Fowler St., $155,764; 5505 N. 179th St., $111,288; 21140 Sunburst Ave., $107,732.
Dave Paik Builders Inc., 5427 N. 207th St., $168,940; 7224 N. 171st St., $152,556.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 4717 N. 192nd Ave., $148,796.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 12814 Mormon St., $145,780.
Widhalm Custom Homes Inc., 17012 Potter St., $143,800.
Hrc Anchor View LLC, 17653 Scott St., $134,652.
Mark L Lampe, 5019 Gold Circle, $130,828.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 6309 S. 200th Ave., $125,364.
Jose Angel Lopez II, 3301 Corby St., $98,720.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 8507 Baker St., $98,360; 7772 N. 86th Ave., $86,368.
Rogers Bros Inc., 8547 Baker St., $106,620; 7764 N. 86th Ave., $98,360; 7752 N. 86th Ave., $84,160; 7760 N. 86th Ave., $84,160; 8543 Baker St., $84,160; 7756 N. 86th Ave., $79,764; 7768 N. 86th Ave., $79,764.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Corey M. Cohrs Revocable Trust, 10201 N. 132nd St., $140,000.
William J. Partusch Trust, 1283 S. 163rd Ave., $100,000.
Rohini Garg, 3341 N. 161st Ave., $66,243.
Roger D. Nelson, 14483 Grant St., $59,742.
Richard T. Holm, 747 N. 163rd Ave., $56,915.
Richard J. Panowicz, 21412 Ridgewood Road, $52,200.
Dennis L. Cozad Living Trust, 8002 Arlington Drive, $41,655.
Clayton J. Hoberman, 2919 S. 101st St., $40,000.
Jon R. Minks, 12755 Nicholas St., $39,000.
Judy Ebel, 2711 S. Ninth St., $37,661.
Joshua Laurila, 16352 Page St., $37,301.
Tabitha A. Carlson, 4220 Shirley St., $35,000.
Makayla Walker, 1451 Wirt St., $34,331.
Coty Andrew Otten, 6525 S. 184th Ave., $33,759.
Brian D. Campbell, 4604 N. 154th St., $32,800.
James K. Kawamoto, 3127 N. 126th St., $30,205.
Jared Pofahl, 18308 Larimore St., $30,000.
Ebrahim M. Shakir, 19002 Hamilton St., $30,000.
Jeffery Dittmer, 8128 N. 147th St., $29,530.
Suzanne K. O’Donnell, 2505 N. 157th St., $29,458.
Jennifer A. Votrobekk, 7403 N. 108th Ave., $29,157.
Lisa F. Watkins, 2603 N. 32nd St., $29,110.
Ellery L. Hogan, 2555 Fowler Ave., $26,639.
Thomas J. Rock, 9617 Pine St., $26,071.
Steven R. Johnson, 734 N. 149th Ave., $25,835.
Christopher Wilson, 14923 H St., $23,000.
Jennifer Pleake, 5751 N. 130th St., $22,000.
Daniel M. Gustafson, 4926 Cass St., $21,838.
Thanh Huynh, 2636 N.167th St., $21,276.
Yelena Smith, 6311 S. 158th St., $21,000.
Wilma K. Ponte, 15911 Farnam St., $20,900.
Kristin Lee Skiko Living Trust, 19330 G St., $20,000.
Bruce N. Harris, 4303 N. 139th Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
1904Farnamowner LLC, 1904 Farnam St., $6,500,000.
Board of Regents, 6825 Pine St., $691,000.
Iron Mountain Records Management, 808 S. 16th St., $566,770.
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $503,750; 1601 Dodge St., $217,059.
Magoo LLC, 3820 N. 90th St., $338,400.
On 680 Zone I, LLC, 10730 Pacific St., $300,000.
72 Property LLC, 909 S. 72nd St., $300,000.
5213 Leavenworth LLC, 5203 Leavenworth St., $300,000.
Omega Corp., 3950 D St., $276,098.
IPE1031 Rev416 LLC, 4526 S. 143rd St., $251,600.
Br Rcp One Pacific Place, 10345 Pacific St., $246,913.
Noddle Av 2 LLC, 6464 Center St., $231,615; 6464 Center St., $38,200.
SFI Ltd. Partnership 14, 310 Regency Parkway, $160,000.
Gottsch Cattle Company LLC, 20507 Nicholas Circle, $129,368.
Elkhorn Landing LLC, 20605 Elkhorn Drive, $125,000.
LV Commercial Property Investment, 3626 Martha St., $117,894.
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, 8401 West Dodge Road, $115,000.
Westwood Holdings LLC, 12275 West Center Road, $93,217.
Citadel Partnership, 8500 Ohern St., $86,000.
Kroger Management Nmtc Omaha, 4405 N. 72nd St., $60,000; 4405 N. 72nd St., $60,000.
Davenport Properties LLC, 225 N. 115th St., $50,980.
Bolts And Nuts Lofts LLC, 1316 Jones St., $50,000.
Ames Ave Omaha LLC, 5070 Ames Ave., $31,000.
Harold Ross Scholz, 4101 S. 108th St., $28,756.
Hudson Old Mill Investors Lp, 10821 Western Plaza, $24,807.
John D. Austin, 7320 N. 155th Terrace, $24,000.
Pepperwood Village LLC, 505 N. 155th Plaza, $20,000.
Dempsey Enterprises LLC, 8419 N. 30th St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
13-1 LLC, 4851 N. 72nd St., $471,457.
Casey’s Retail Company, 14344 Fort St., $258,615; 14344 Fort St., $129,360; 14344 Fort St., $50,000.
Matthew M. McMahon, 6424 Chicago St., $72,000.
Almeda & Jackson Berkey Trust, 3402 Woolworth Ave., $21,447.
Richard L. Clark, 6724 Davenport St., $40,000.