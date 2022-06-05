BUILDING PERMITS for June 5

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Coventry Ridge LLC, 6531 S. 208th Ave., $246,084; 20906 Polk St., $162,604.
Belt Construction Inc., 22020 Karen St., $241,384.
Maxim Enterprises LLC, 21513 Grover St., $210,036.
Tyler Hitchler, 1203 N. 187th St., $196,240.
Malibu Holdings LLC, 4005 George B. Lake Parkway, $190,592.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7808 N. 167th Ave., $188,564.
Hildy Construction Inc., 7630 N. 167th Ave., $186,628.
Barr Homes Inc., 3908 S. 211th St., $185,640.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 18821 Larimore St., $181,548.
FLD Fund I LLC, 5419 N. 212th St., $179,032.
Horizon Land Corp., 5829 N. 168th Ave., $134,632.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21209 Fowler St., $154,740; 17713 Ogden St., $128,996; 8014 N. 167th Ave., $125,880.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 21056 George B. Lake Parkway, $145,036; 6216 S. 213th St., $102,424; 6212 S. 213th St., $102,424; 8511 Baker St., $84,160.
USA Builders LLC, 1540 Berry Ave., $84,988; 1536 Berry Ave., $81,656.
Rogers Bros Inc., 8535 Baker St., $84,160; 8539 Baker St., $84,160; 8515 Baker St., $84,160; 8521 Baker St., $84,160; 8531 Baker St., $84,160.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Monte E. Matz Jr., 7512 Walnut St., $85,810.
Josh Mammen, 672 N. 63rd St., $68,590.
Steve H. Grandfield, 3323 N. 140th St., $55,732.
Richard Gelvin, 2015 S. Second St., $51,192.
Cathedral Square Townhome Association, 3610 Burt St., $46,138.
Ray R. Thielen, 18375 Military Ave., $41,658.
Michael B. Bassett, 15022 Sprague St., $38,496.
Kevin G. Terwey, 13912 Pine St., $36,000.
Shane M. Peterson, 804 S. 185th St., $35,000.
Brian Sauser, 1217 S. 155th St., $33,745.
Tyler A. Wanek, 8007 Kilpatrick Parkway, $32,610.
Christopher Richerson, 4520 S. 150th St., $31,591.
Mario Silva, 903 S. 164th St., $30,727.
Walter W. Anderson, 17218 V Circle, $30,360.
Rebekah L. Starks, 7818 N. 81st St., $29,157.
Daniel J. Junior, 20141 Douglas St., $28,000.
Steve R. Laughlin, 443 N. 38th St., $27,918.
Michael J. Weaver, 1506 S. 152nd Avenue Circle, $27,580.
Kevin M. Spier, 521 Riverside Drive, $27,000.
Larry H. Andrews, 160 S. 216th Circle, $27,000
Maria Gonzalez, 3719 T St., $25,975.
Eric Muth, 15652 King St., $23,048.
Todd H. Lucas, 2102 N. 160th St., $22,162.
Paul Warner, 3508 S. 51st Ave., $22,000.
Nicholas J. Sevening, 19852 Davenport St., $21,997.
Paul Henry Will II, 10642 O St., $21,368.
Michael & Patricia Egbert Trust, 16618 Westfield Circle, $21,352.
J.T. MacNamara, 7239 N. 162nd St., $20,979.
Gary Dougherty, 19252 Orchard Ave., $20,000.
Luann Schropp, 9721 Hascall St., $20,000.
Chad M. Rozniecki, 3639 S. 104th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Exchange Bank, 8008 West Dodge Road, $1,200,000.
College of Saint Mary, 7000 Mercy Road, $830,000.
Wheelhouse #1 LLC, 1402 Jones St., $800,000.
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $495,500.
Wmg Acquisitions LLC, 5619 S. 204th Ave., $400,000.
Quiktrip Corp., 1704 S. 72nd St., $100,000.
John Tiemann II, 1113 N. 72nd St., $65,618; 1113 N. 72nd St., $65,618.
Edgewater Court Asset Omaha LLC, 12421 Rose Lane, $60,000.
Equitable Bank, 20112 Pierce St., $50,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Golden Crest Properties LLC, 7525 D St., $483,000.
Eagle Properties LLC, 2002 N. 204th St., $364,320.
Elkhorn School District, 18520 Purple Martin Parkway, $220,210.
Tyler Petersen, 1207 S. 107th St., $50,000.
Sharon L. Maupin, 8304 N. 216th St., $35,000.
Andrew Large, 2029 S. 181st Circle, $23,312.
Elizabeth A. Hosford, 1776 N. 52nd St., $22,000.