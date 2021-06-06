 Skip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS for June 6
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Ann Maloley, 1005 S. 211th St., $260,704.

Cindy Weil, 601 Hackberry Road, $259,032.

Edward Custom Homes LLC, 713 S. 243rd St., $255,640.

Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 21068 Valley Circle, $200,208.

Whisper Rock Holdings LLC, 5813 N. 209th St., $160,588.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4716 N. 188th St., $158,476.

Prairie Homes Inc., 18201 Locust St., $156,484.

Spruce 180 LLC, 3103 N. 185th St., $156,484.

Showcase Homes Inc., 3114 N. 183rd St., $150,496.

Charleston Homes LLC, 5618 N. 178th St., $135,644.

Horizon Land Corporation, 4658 N. 210th St., $127,008.

Pier 15 Development LLC, 6029 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $118,888.

JSE Land Corporation, 4718 S. 47th St., $107,484.

Esteban Benitez, 5835 S. 48th Ave., $104,660.

Yue Cong, 701 S. 68th St., $66,248.

Traci M. Harrison, 14102 Eagle Run Drive, $38,080.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Glenna K. Meissner, 9918 Broadmoor Road, $127,240.

Stephen W. Nabity, 21240 Bonanza Blvd., $109,064.

Bill Rice, 6030 S. 50th St., $69,440.

Matthew D. Moore, 11406 Spaulding St., $66,000.

Jason Galley, 9257 Pine Circle, $55,600.

Steven P. Edmonds, 1447 S. 11th St., $51,388.

S. Scott Moore, 4550 N. 216th St., $46,320.

Matthew J. Gottsch, 12612 Schroeder Circle, $45,067.

Francis J. Cuba, 128 S. 93rd St., $43,000.

Braulio E. Salgado, 2732 I St., $42,060.

Courtney Suarez, 9967 Devonshire Drive, $40,000.

Todd C. Moeller, 322 S. 50th Ave., $36,680.

James Blackledge, 7716 N. 209th Circle, $30,000.

Donna R. Kosiba, 4947 S. 190th St., $27,260.

Edward J. Roach, 8307 Vernon Ave., $23,660.

Jesus Perez, 20215 Pinkney St., $21,000.

Christopher Hamel, 920 S. 55th St., $21,000.

Larry Nebesniak, 17246 Orchard Ave., $20,832.

Shark Properties LLC, 5407 N. 166th St., $20,648.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Douglas County School District, 124 N. 20th St., $9,000,000; 3420 N. 78th St., $1,500,000.

Ce And Elaine J Allen Trust, 13660 California St., $4,839,047.

Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 1602 S. 72nd St., $1,800,000; 1602 S. 72nd St., $1,800,000; 6710 S. 167th St., $1,200,000; 6710 S. 167th St., $1,200,000.

Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Inc., 9777 M St., $400,000.

Millard School District, 5710 S. 176th Ave., $248,000.

American National Corporation, 8990 West Dodge Road, $225,000.

Earl D. Rupprecht, 669 N. 46th St., $95,519.

RH Land Management Company LLC, 109 N. 50th St., $75,935.

Urban Chiral LLC, 714 S. 15th St., $70,000.

Templo Canaan Asambleas De Di, 5223 S. 20th St., $39,500.

Autozone Inc., 3325 N. 72nd St., $25,344.

Salvation Army, 2525 Dodge St., $25,000.

Immanuel Community Church, 2761 Lake St., $23,715.

OTHER PERMITS

Lanoha Q Development Inc., 17665 Welch Plaza, $5,000,000.

Ty Huebert, 2122 S. 84th St., $80,000.

Aldi Inc., 19261 Gold St., $60,000.

Clifford E. Anderson, 2725 N. 79th St., $28,800.

