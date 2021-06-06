BUILDING PERMITS for June 6

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Ann Maloley, 1005 S. 211th St., $260,704.
Cindy Weil, 601 Hackberry Road, $259,032.
Edward Custom Homes LLC, 713 S. 243rd St., $255,640.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 21068 Valley Circle, $200,208.
Whisper Rock Holdings LLC, 5813 N. 209th St., $160,588.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4716 N. 188th St., $158,476.
Prairie Homes Inc., 18201 Locust St., $156,484.
Spruce 180 LLC, 3103 N. 185th St., $156,484.
Showcase Homes Inc., 3114 N. 183rd St., $150,496.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5618 N. 178th St., $135,644.
Horizon Land Corporation, 4658 N. 210th St., $127,008.
Pier 15 Development LLC, 6029 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $118,888.
JSE Land Corporation, 4718 S. 47th St., $107,484.
Esteban Benitez, 5835 S. 48th Ave., $104,660.
Yue Cong, 701 S. 68th St., $66,248.
Traci M. Harrison, 14102 Eagle Run Drive, $38,080.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Glenna K. Meissner, 9918 Broadmoor Road, $127,240.
Stephen W. Nabity, 21240 Bonanza Blvd., $109,064.
Bill Rice, 6030 S. 50th St., $69,440.
Matthew D. Moore, 11406 Spaulding St., $66,000.
Jason Galley, 9257 Pine Circle, $55,600.
Steven P. Edmonds, 1447 S. 11th St., $51,388.
S. Scott Moore, 4550 N. 216th St., $46,320.
Matthew J. Gottsch, 12612 Schroeder Circle, $45,067.
Francis J. Cuba, 128 S. 93rd St., $43,000.
Braulio E. Salgado, 2732 I St., $42,060.
Courtney Suarez, 9967 Devonshire Drive, $40,000.
Todd C. Moeller, 322 S. 50th Ave., $36,680.
James Blackledge, 7716 N. 209th Circle, $30,000.
Donna R. Kosiba, 4947 S. 190th St., $27,260.
Edward J. Roach, 8307 Vernon Ave., $23,660.
Jesus Perez, 20215 Pinkney St., $21,000.
Christopher Hamel, 920 S. 55th St., $21,000.
Larry Nebesniak, 17246 Orchard Ave., $20,832.
Shark Properties LLC, 5407 N. 166th St., $20,648.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Douglas County School District, 124 N. 20th St., $9,000,000; 3420 N. 78th St., $1,500,000.
Ce And Elaine J Allen Trust, 13660 California St., $4,839,047.
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 1602 S. 72nd St., $1,800,000; 1602 S. 72nd St., $1,800,000; 6710 S. 167th St., $1,200,000; 6710 S. 167th St., $1,200,000.
Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Inc., 9777 M St., $400,000.
Millard School District, 5710 S. 176th Ave., $248,000.
American National Corporation, 8990 West Dodge Road, $225,000.
Earl D. Rupprecht, 669 N. 46th St., $95,519.
RH Land Management Company LLC, 109 N. 50th St., $75,935.
Urban Chiral LLC, 714 S. 15th St., $70,000.
Templo Canaan Asambleas De Di, 5223 S. 20th St., $39,500.
Autozone Inc., 3325 N. 72nd St., $25,344.
Salvation Army, 2525 Dodge St., $25,000.
Immanuel Community Church, 2761 Lake St., $23,715.