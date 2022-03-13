BUILDING PERMITS for March 13

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Aucra Land 1 LLC, 1740 S. 151st Ave., $413,240.
Kimberly Reeves, 6057 Country Club Oaks Place, $325,896.
Laurie Willburn, 6630 Pawnee Circle, $289,676.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3907 S. 210th Ave., $229,168; 3307 N. 177th St., $203,184.
Concept Homes & Design Inc., 21209 B St., $205,024.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2737 N. 182nd St., $198,040; 2316 N. 182nd Ave., $137,224.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21833 I St., $191,416.
Lpc Properties LLC, 18764 Spaulding St., $178,276; 7275 N. 148th St., $166,112.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4917 N. 204th Ave., $175,704; 17814 Ogden St., $143,248.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21027 C St., $169,248.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 3302 S. 212th St., $167,792.
Merrick Aurora, 7385 N. 170th St., $154,085.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 3911 S. 213th St., $152,016.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21706 Blaine St., $144,940.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 15514 Lakeside Plaza, $140,304.
Echelon Homes LLC, 3919 S. 210th Ave., $139,828.
Richland Homes LLC, 8610 N. 176th St., $123,744.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Erin Wolfe, 8234 N. 123rd St., $85,000.
Bill L. Fairfield, 142 N Elmwood Road, $75,000.
John W. Keeling, 1877 S. 107th St., $58,004.
Jeffrey S. Hemmer, 17616 O St., $38,550.
John Macisaac, 16239 Elm St., $38,371.
Frederich E. Granzow, 15111 Wycliffe Drive, $35,000.
Adam Goodwin, 3304 S. 94th St., $33,377.
Christopher J. White, 5410 Izard St., $31,480.
David J. Baker, 16319 Grover St., $31,464.
Sandy Steckman, 4721 State Circle, $26,881.
Michael T. Phelps, 15905 Farnam St., $25,000.
Craig Tuttle, 1819 S. 78th St., $25,000.
Tucker J. Grabher, 2458 N. 153rd Ave., $22,268.
Dustin M. Rockwell, 3512 Fontenelle Blvd., $21,980.
Kevin W. Jacobs, 6314 N. 163rd St., $21,533.
Michael P. Curtis, 12112 N St., $21,233.
Timothy A. Scurlock, 5309 N. 150th St., $20,089.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Incommon Properties LLC, 1040 S. 29th St., $975,000.
Davenport Properties LLC, 225 N. 115th St., $450,000.
City of Omaha, 1110 Farnam St., $150,000.
Ashton LLC, 1222 Nicholas St., $150,000.
Maple Bluff Properties LLC, 1314 N. 205th St., $115,000.
Westroads Investors LLC, 808 N. 102nd St., $100,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Rh Land Management Company LLC, 5020 Grand Ave., $777,735; 5020 Grand Ave., $122,265; 2539 Burdette St., $25,000.
City Of Omaha, 6100 N. 24th St., $440,000.
RS Holdings I LLC, 10780 Q St., $143,325.
Camelot Village Development Co., 2202 N. 90th St., $130,200; 2202 N. 90th St., $130,200.
John A. Reinhardt, 2010 N. 160th St., $39,056.
Brett F. Clarke, 1802 S. 221st St., $24,755.