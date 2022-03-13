 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS for March 13

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Aucra Land 1 LLC, 1740 S. 151st Ave., $413,240.

Kimberly Reeves, 6057 Country Club Oaks Place, $325,896.

Laurie Willburn, 6630 Pawnee Circle, $289,676.

Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3907 S. 210th Ave., $229,168; 3307 N. 177th St., $203,184.

Concept Homes & Design Inc., 21209 B St., $205,024.

Blondo 180 LLC, 2737 N. 182nd St., $198,040; 2316 N. 182nd Ave., $137,224.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21833 I St., $191,416.

Lpc Properties LLC, 18764 Spaulding St., $178,276; 7275 N. 148th St., $166,112.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4917 N. 204th Ave., $175,704; 17814 Ogden St., $143,248.

Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21027 C St., $169,248.

Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 3302 S. 212th St., $167,792.

Merrick Aurora, 7385 N. 170th St., $154,085.

Jbt Holdings LLC, 3911 S. 213th St., $152,016.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21706 Blaine St., $144,940.

Pacesetter Homes Inc., 15514 Lakeside Plaza, $140,304.

Echelon Homes LLC, 3919 S. 210th Ave., $139,828.

Richland Homes LLC, 8610 N. 176th St., $123,744.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Erin Wolfe, 8234 N. 123rd St., $85,000.

Bill L. Fairfield, 142 N Elmwood Road, $75,000.

John W. Keeling, 1877 S. 107th St., $58,004.

Jeffrey S. Hemmer, 17616 O St., $38,550.

John Macisaac, 16239 Elm St., $38,371.

Frederich E. Granzow, 15111 Wycliffe Drive, $35,000.

Adam Goodwin, 3304 S. 94th St., $33,377.

Christopher J. White, 5410 Izard St., $31,480.

David J. Baker, 16319 Grover St., $31,464.

Sandy Steckman, 4721 State Circle, $26,881.

Michael T. Phelps, 15905 Farnam St., $25,000.

Craig Tuttle, 1819 S. 78th St., $25,000.

Tucker J. Grabher, 2458 N. 153rd Ave., $22,268.

Dustin M. Rockwell, 3512 Fontenelle Blvd., $21,980.

Kevin W. Jacobs, 6314 N. 163rd St., $21,533.

Michael P. Curtis, 12112 N St., $21,233.

Timothy A. Scurlock, 5309 N. 150th St., $20,089.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Incommon Properties LLC, 1040 S. 29th St., $975,000.

Davenport Properties LLC, 225 N. 115th St., $450,000.

City of Omaha, 1110 Farnam St., $150,000.

Ashton LLC, 1222 Nicholas St., $150,000.

Maple Bluff Properties LLC, 1314 N. 205th St., $115,000.

Westroads Investors LLC, 808 N. 102nd St., $100,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Rh Land Management Company LLC, 5020 Grand Ave., $777,735; 5020 Grand Ave., $122,265; 2539 Burdette St., $25,000.

City Of Omaha, 6100 N. 24th St., $440,000.

RS Holdings I LLC, 10780 Q St., $143,325.

Camelot Village Development Co., 2202 N. 90th St., $130,200; 2202 N. 90th St., $130,200.

John A. Reinhardt, 2010 N. 160th St., $39,056.

Brett F. Clarke, 1802 S. 221st St., $24,755.

