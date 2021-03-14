BUILDING PERMITS for March 14

Single-family dwelling
Pohlad Custom Homes Inc., 2027 S. 211th St., $203,996.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21664 I St., $189,248.
Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 7304 N. 153rd St., $185,332; 4704 N. 186th St., $175,804.
Sergio A. Meza Romero, 6417 N. 49th St., $180,044.
JBT Holdings LLC, 18752 Grand Ave., $178,716.
Frk Development LLC, 18702 Fowler St., $170,016.
Kms-168 LLC, 7803 N. 167th St., $169,208.
LPC Properties LLC, 4619 N. 183rd St., $166,516.
Richland Homes LLC, 8708 N. 177th St., $164,924; 4307 S. 213th St., $117,332.
20535 Fort LLC, 5411 N. 205th St., $156,524; 20802 Hartman Ave., $154,860.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2708 N. 186th St., $155,648.
James Dockins, 6517 S. 208th Ave., $153,068.
Hayes Trust, 12818 Mormon St., $146,924.
Cambridge Homes LLC, 2908 N. 182nd St., $139,056.
Lane Building Corp., 16571 Locust St., $135,672.
First State Bank, 7403 N. 169th St., $129,972.
Michael Maley Real Estate LLC, 6456 Spence Drive, $119,936.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 16360 Mormon St., $117,276.
Anchor Point Villas LLC, 17516 Potter St., $115,656.
Omaha Municipal Land Bank, 2417 Spaulding St., $88,244; 2416 Spaulding St., $87,956; 2418 Spaulding St., $80,924.
Hildy Construction Inc., 5417 N. 209th St., $100,778.
Hildy Construction Inc., 5421 N. 209th St., $100,778.
Remodel residentialAndrew Halvorson, 9413 Harney St., $124,664.
Russell J. Baker, 12605 Schroeder Circle, $80,000.
Caryn Scheer, 15691 Webster St., $75,000.
Jacob J. Johnson, 19713 Hickory St., $66,350.
Dustin Hiatt, 420 S. 11th St., $52,000.
David T. Carl, 3010 S. 100th St., $50,000.
Wood A. Hull, 20645 Surrey Road, $40,000.
Katrina Paonessa, 3913 N. 207th St., $38,000.
James Janovich, 4803 Saratoga St., $30,000.
Robert J. Georgi, 4515 N. 207th Circle, $26,917.
Suzanne C. Bosilevac, 1327 Z St., $26,404.
Cristine McMahon, 3632 Hascall St., $25,000.
Dave Paik Builders Inc., 6501 S. 210th St., $20,000.
William Douglas Young, 12931 Lafayette Ave., $20,000.
Remodel
nonresidentialWal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 13105 Birch Drive, $1,200,000.
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, 8534 Cass St., $510,160.
Joie Investments LLC, 5028 S. 24th St., $200,000.
Frank R. Krejci, 16910 Marcy St., $200,000.
City Of Omaha, 6898 S. 96th St., $125,000.
Omnicorp Saddle Creek LLC, 335 N Saddle Creek Road, $100,000.
Walnut Grove Plaza II LLC, 5038 S. 153rd St., $67,000.
Kailath Lakeside Shoppes LLC, 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, $52,000.
United States Of America, 4101 Woolworth Ave., $50,000.
Bressman Hoffman & Jacobs, 3569 Leavenworth St., $25,000.
DLT Land Holding LLC, 1403 Farnam St., $25,000.
Jnl4Him LLC, 6051 Maple St., $22,908.
PI Knolls LLC, 3816 N. 109th Plaza, $22,389.
Other permitsQuality Refrigerated Services, 3301 G St., $1,632,000.
Quiktrip Corporation, 11902 West Dodge Road, $283,800; 11902 West Dodge Road, $105,000;
11902 West Dodge Road, $80,500.
Relevant Community Church Of Christ, 21210 Elkhorn Drive, $230,000.
City Of Omaha, 3110 N. 102nd St., $50,000.
Greater Omaha Packing Co., 3001 L St., $28,000.
Michael L. Daly, 13725 C St., $20,000.