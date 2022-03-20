 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building permits for March 20

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Advantage Development Inc., 20714 Cedar Circle, $236,812.

Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21615 Grover St., $191,252.

Kevin Gidden, 22038 Karen St., $190,352.

Maxim Enterprises LLC, 2714 N. 181st St., $178,728.

Kelly Construction Inc., 3337 S. 212th Ave., $156,068.

Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 5906 N. 168th Ave., $153,548.

Charleston Homes LLC, 17714 Hartman Ave., $152,768.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7404 N. 171st St., $145,860.

Lane Building Corp., 16607 Locust St., $139,656.

Blondo 180 LLC, 2316 N. 182nd Ave., $137,224.

Ohg Custom Homes LLC, 12723 Scott St., $123,240.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 8554 Young St., $117,920; 8562 Young St., $117,920; 8570 Young St., $117,920; 8602 Young St., $117,920; 6715 S. 210th Ave., $117,116; 21059 Monroe St., $117,116;

21203 Drexel St., $117,116; 8558 Young St., $115,788; 8566 Young St., $115,788; 8574 Young St., $115,788; 8606 Young St., $106,620; 8610 Young St., $84,160; 8614 Young St., $84,160.

Anchor Point Villas LLC, 7424 N. 175th Circle, $111,584; 17531 Potter St., $111,584; 17414 Potter St., $111,584; 17410 Potter St., $95,268; 7420 N. 175th Circle, $93,560.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2806 Manderson St., $87,956; 2811 Manderson St., $87,956.

Usa Builders LLC, 4818 S. 15th St., $85,540.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Tony Noecker, 2213 S. 85th Ave., $75,000.

John P. Klem, 16514 Douglas Circle, $68,200.

Roger W. Durand, 9627 N. 30th St., $56,161.

Gregory J. Nelson, 2401 Hanscom Blvd., $48,607.

Robert W. Baye, 720 N. 58th St., $47,112.

John R. Larandeau, 3917 N. 161st St., $40,000.

Venkata K. Ala, 18402 Sherwood Ave., $40,000.

Raghavendra D. Immadisetty, 18310 Willis Ave., $40,000.

Kuncir Family Trust, 12111 N. 177th Circle, $38,000.

Bret Allgood, 6714 S. 198th St., $35,000.

David Andersen, 3018 S. 101st St., $33,368.

Gabriel L. Forsberg, 20920 Roundup Road, $30,000.

Barbara Blodgett, 18943 Polk St., $30,000.

Douglas S. Dreessen, 16163 Emmet Circle, $30,000.

Eric Nystrom, 4521 S. 38th St., $25,866.

Secretary Department Housing, 3824 Hamilton St., $25,583.

Sally A. Douglas, 2211 S. 117th Circle, $25,200.

Pablo R. Duenas, 2442 S. 19th St., $25,000.

Jeffrey R. Murnan, 4014 N. 207th St., $24,527.

Audrey Jensen, 1719 N. 54th St., $21,864.

Jay D. Blaker, 16028 Martha Circle, $20,509.

Vaughn Enterprise, 3110 S. 108th St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

4520 S. 36th Street LLC, 4520 S. 36th St., $300,000.

Omaha Catholic Archbishop, 6401 Sorensen Parkway, $270,000.

City of Omaha, 345 Riverfront Drive, $130,000.

Nebraska Methodist Health, 707 N. 190th Plaza, $122,000.

13106 Dodge Inc., 19102 Q St., $75,000.

First National Bank, 1425 Chicago St., $69,000.

CIC Inc., 4821 Q St., $34,324.

Dundee South LLC, 18140 Burke St., $30,000.

Alford Properties LLC, 3525 N. 147th St., $25,000.

OTHER PERMITS Elizabeth D. Townsend, 6120 N. 108th Avenue Circle, $33,727.

