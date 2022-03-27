 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS for March 27

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLINGAucra Land 1 LLC, 15148 Hickory St., $500,000.

Randy Wood, 3222 S. 229th St., $299,468.

Corey M. Cohrs Revocable Trust, 10201 N. 132nd St., $235,532.

Paradise Homes Inc., 2921 N. 185th Ave., $214,028.

Brennan Peterson, 8702 N. 177th St., $197,912.

Pier 15 Development LLC, 5815 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $184,960.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4509 S. 217th St., $184,296; 21702 Blaine St., $146,392.

Nelson Builders Inc., 21502 Grover St., $172,832.

Charleston Homes LLC, 21213 Fowler St., $172,500; 5513 N. 179th St., $133,912.

JKC Construction Inc., 3815 S. 212th St., $157,944.

Ridgeland Homes Inc., 7615 N. 166th St., $146,340.

Phul Gurung, 6515 Girard St., $141,160.

Coventry Ridge LLC, 6513 S. 208th Ave., $134,968.

Pacesetter Homes Inc., 15517 Lakeside Plaza, $131,096.

Anchor Point Villas LLC, 7431 N. 175th Circle, $111,584.

Matthew C. Gerard, 8114 Hickory St., $35,000.

Andrea Hart, 7130 Silver Creek Circle, $228,424.

REMODEL RESIDENTIALLori L. Hinkle, 16508 Madison St., $104,942.

Larry L. Broermann, 16320 Parker St., $83,726.

Dr. Lafi I. Jafari, 2853 Vane St., $70,000.

Kirk Stephen Thompson, 4564 S. 198th St., $52,000.

Erik Malmos, 2901 N. 165th Ave., $50,000.

Aaron Kroll, 14931 Hawthorne Ave., $40,447.

Benjamin R. Zaayer, 5604 N. 162nd St., $37,316.

Brian D. Lowes, 15812 Webster St., $35,560.

James W. Gottschalk, 3515 S. 184th Ave., $32,800.

Christopher G. Lewis, 16325 Western Ave., $30,873.

Benjamin R. Zaayer, 5604 N. 162nd St., $30,598.

Earl D. Vonrentzell, 6224 S. 106th St., $29,617.

Donald L. Wigington, 1222 Atlas St., $26,757.

Michael Lafferty, 2523 Ames Ave., $25,000.

Matthew A. Rehberg, 15416 Windsor Drive, $25,000.

Kyle S. Heberly, 19369 Blaine St., $25,000.

Jaime Keller, 1516 S. 179th Ave., $23,576.

Dennis E. Hoye, 10259 Adams St., $21,000.

Mark A. Miller, 17111 L St., $20,000.

Tyler Sudbeck, 2720 N. 186th St., $20,000.

REMODEL

NON-RESIDENTIALMillard School District, 3030 S. 139th Plaza, $853,310.

Omaha Market Associates LLC, 4901 S. 28th Ave., $555,933.

Ew11-Pelc-Jv One Pacific LLC, 1125 S. 103rd St., $248,554.

MCJ’S Investments LLC, 14625 California St., $225,000.

Avg-Cfm 204Q LLC, 6060 Coventry Drive, $60,000.

Tenth Street Bridge Properties, 1012 S. 10th St., $20,000.

OTHER PERMITSCypress Group Inc., 21821 Marinda St., $25,656.

Walnut Grove LLC, 15840 Clay Plaza, $25,000.

Arbor Hall LLC, 14040 Arbor St., $22,660.

