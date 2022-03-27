BUILDING PERMITS for March 27

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLINGAucra Land 1 LLC, 15148 Hickory St., $500,000.
Randy Wood, 3222 S. 229th St., $299,468.
Corey M. Cohrs Revocable Trust, 10201 N. 132nd St., $235,532.
Paradise Homes Inc., 2921 N. 185th Ave., $214,028.
Brennan Peterson, 8702 N. 177th St., $197,912.
Pier 15 Development LLC, 5815 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $184,960.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4509 S. 217th St., $184,296; 21702 Blaine St., $146,392.
Nelson Builders Inc., 21502 Grover St., $172,832.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21213 Fowler St., $172,500; 5513 N. 179th St., $133,912.
JKC Construction Inc., 3815 S. 212th St., $157,944.
Ridgeland Homes Inc., 7615 N. 166th St., $146,340.
Phul Gurung, 6515 Girard St., $141,160.
Coventry Ridge LLC, 6513 S. 208th Ave., $134,968.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 15517 Lakeside Plaza, $131,096.
Anchor Point Villas LLC, 7431 N. 175th Circle, $111,584.
Matthew C. Gerard, 8114 Hickory St., $35,000.
Andrea Hart, 7130 Silver Creek Circle, $228,424.
REMODEL RESIDENTIALLori L. Hinkle, 16508 Madison St., $104,942.
Larry L. Broermann, 16320 Parker St., $83,726.
Dr. Lafi I. Jafari, 2853 Vane St., $70,000.
Kirk Stephen Thompson, 4564 S. 198th St., $52,000.
Erik Malmos, 2901 N. 165th Ave., $50,000.
Aaron Kroll, 14931 Hawthorne Ave., $40,447.
Benjamin R. Zaayer, 5604 N. 162nd St., $37,316.
Brian D. Lowes, 15812 Webster St., $35,560.
James W. Gottschalk, 3515 S. 184th Ave., $32,800.
Christopher G. Lewis, 16325 Western Ave., $30,873.
Benjamin R. Zaayer, 5604 N. 162nd St., $30,598.
Earl D. Vonrentzell, 6224 S. 106th St., $29,617.
Donald L. Wigington, 1222 Atlas St., $26,757.
Michael Lafferty, 2523 Ames Ave., $25,000.
Matthew A. Rehberg, 15416 Windsor Drive, $25,000.
Kyle S. Heberly, 19369 Blaine St., $25,000.
Jaime Keller, 1516 S. 179th Ave., $23,576.
Dennis E. Hoye, 10259 Adams St., $21,000.
Mark A. Miller, 17111 L St., $20,000.
Tyler Sudbeck, 2720 N. 186th St., $20,000.
REMODEL
NON-RESIDENTIALMillard School District, 3030 S. 139th Plaza, $853,310.
Omaha Market Associates LLC, 4901 S. 28th Ave., $555,933.
Ew11-Pelc-Jv One Pacific LLC, 1125 S. 103rd St., $248,554.
MCJ’S Investments LLC, 14625 California St., $225,000.
Avg-Cfm 204Q LLC, 6060 Coventry Drive, $60,000.
Tenth Street Bridge Properties, 1012 S. 10th St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITSCypress Group Inc., 21821 Marinda St., $25,656.
Walnut Grove LLC, 15840 Clay Plaza, $25,000.
Arbor Hall LLC, 14040 Arbor St., $22,660.