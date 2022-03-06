BUILDING PERMITS for March 6

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7276 N. 172nd St., $220,676.
20535 Fort LLC, 5705 N. 208th St., $197,212; 20903 Ogden St., $161,536.
Jonathan Larsen, 18748 Sahler St., $195,204.
Paradise Homes Inc., 5412 N. 205th St., $191,384.
Lpc Properties LLC, 18401 Boyd St., $187,520; 8606 N. 169th St., $178,276; 18219 Locust St., $178,276.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7020 N. 171st Terrace, $179,816.
Coventry Ridge LLC, 6522 S. 208th Ave., $177,280.
McCaul Contracting LLC, 6411 S. 207th Avenue Circle, $173,640.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2713 N. 181st St., $172,148.
Hildy Construction Inc., 5503 N. 207th St., $162,440; 5506 N. 209th St., $98,798; 5502 N. 209th St., $98,162.
Kavan Homes Inc., 5413 N. 206th St., $161,536.
Fools Inc., 5428 N. 208th St., $148,936.
Ramm Holdings LLC, 3102 N. 183rd St., $148,808.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4923 N. 204th Ave., $145,092; 5605 N. 179th St., $128,996.
Quest Construction Co., 1417 S. 200th Avenue Circle, $138,988.
Wynn Brabazon, 5827 N. HWS Cleveland Blvd., $128,320.
Richland Homes LLC, 8654 N. 177th St., $166,256; 17613 Tucker St., $128,316; 8602 N. 176th St., $123,048.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2911 Manderson St., $87,956.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Stanley Jensen, 8520 Hickory St., $111,380.
Dan Smith, 106 S. 126th Ave., $107,590.
Tonya K. Larson, 13630 Westwood Lane, $92,425.
Erik L. Korshoj, 17804 Jefferson St., $75,000.
William Carlson, 245 S. 88th St., $60,000.
Brandon Baartman, 2410 S. 182nd Circle, $60,000.
Bells Capital LLC, 1904½ S. 13th St., $54,000.
Santosh K. Bangera, 1910 N. 172nd Circle, $37,005.
Jason Hughes, 7621 Glenvale Drive, $33,398.
Joshua P. Heitland, 4403 N. 210th St., $30,000.
Raymond J. Thiel, 1017 N. 148th St., $26,000.
James B. Vacanti, 2706 N. 96th Drive, $25,000.
Bradley M. Warner, 19303 Walnut St., $25,000.
Ryan P. Wessel, 2125 S. 87th Ave., $25,000.
William J. Bluvas, 3205 N. 159th St., $21,625.
Joseph C. Janousek, 3821 F St., $21,000.
David G. Danielson, 19310 Spencer St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
CQ Properties LLC, 1147 Park Ave., $271,490.
M & G Properties LLC, 5305 N. 103rd St., $100,000.
Thomas F. Kennedy, 6045 L St., $100,000.
Quiktrip Corp., 13007 Q St., $100,000.
McDonald’s, 2410 Cuming St., $85,000.
SFI Ltd Partnership 17, 2501 S. 90th St., $30,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Roanoke Al LLC, 4702 N. 119th Plaza, $4,729,676; 4702 N. 119th Plaza, $4,729,676; 11848 Templeton Court, $4,289,005; 11848 Templeton Court, $4,289,005; 11851 Fowler Court, $3,957,602; 11851 Fowler Court, $3,957,602; 4752 N. 119th Plaza, $2,426,729; 4752 N. 119th Plaza, $2,426,729; 4701 N. 118th Plaza, $1,425,735; 4701 N. 118th Plaza, $1,425,735; 11866 Fowler Court, $405,684; 11866 Fowler Court, $405,684.
Douglas County School District, 5616 L St., $372,153; 5616 L St., $293,161.