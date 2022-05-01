Building permits for May 1

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLINGDaniel Schmidt, 7140 Girard St., $489,820.
Kavan Homes Inc., 2621 N. 188th St., $184,664.
Georg Link, 13311 Potwin St., $177,824.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21106 Larimore Ave., $163,452.
Imran Waheed, 6506 S. 208th Ave., $161,784.
Kavan Homes Inc., 3802 George B. Lake Parkway, $161,536.
Crown Ltd., 21513 B St., $161,212.
Blondo 180 LLC, 18119 Miami St., $160,588.
Dave Paik Builders Inc., 7715 N. 167th St., $158,552.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4612 N. 212th St., $156,360; 4506 N. 212th St., $156,360.
J Walter Builders LLC, 6629 Stargrass Road, $155,324.
Dave Paik Builders Inc., 3306 Big Elk Parkway, $152,556.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5916 N. 181st St., $191,676; 6002 N. 181st St., $150,124; 5910 N. 182nd St., $145,036; 17015 Huntington Ave., $141,128; 21203 Madison St., $141,128; 16903 Raymond Ave., $137,672; 16303 Vane St., $129,512; 6006 N. 181st Ave., $129,512; 7910 N. 86th Ave., $117,920; 7918 N. 86th Ave., $117,920; 8004 N. 86th Ave., $117,920; 8012 N. 86th Ave., $117,920;
16915 Nebraska Ave., $117,920; 7922 N. 86th Ave., $115,788; 8016 N. 86th Ave., $115,788; 16911 Nebraska Ave., $112,532; 7914 N. 86th Ave., $101,292; 8008 N. 86th Ave., $101,292; 17021 Huntington Ave., $97,164; 21207 Madison St., $97,164; 8630 Young St., $86,368.
G&A One LLC, 7925 N. 93rd St., $122,992.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7923 N. 93rd St., $122,376; 7921 N. 93rd St., $122,376.
Seventy Five North Revitalization, 2911 Parker St., $85,456.
BDS Properties LLC, 5611 Decatur St., $77,800; 5607 Decatur St., $77,800.
REMODEL RESIDENTIALMatthew J. Severin III, 912 S. 113th St., $93,520.
Stephen G. Macaitis, 7361 N. 122nd Avenue Circle, $88,144.
Adam Schulte-Bukowinski, 10230 Adams St., $75,000.
Tyler S. Peterson, 709 S. 200th St., $42,000.
Michael A. Kolakowski, 132 N. 39th St., $40,000.
Louis J. Dimauro, 16317 Western Ave., $35,000.
James J. Urban, 22105 Quail Circle, $30,285.
Woodrow G. Armentrout, 9230 Redman Ave., $30,000.
Dean H. Peterson, 3610 S. 197th St., $30,000.
Raymond S. Shaddy, 2927 N. 120th Avenue Circle, $30,000.
Bryan M. Pietrzak, 622 Grey Fawn Drive, $29,210.
Mary E. Aust, 3622 S. 100th St., $27,846.
Henry H. Kunneman, 925 S. 181st Ave., $27,673.
Jennifer R. Wang, 14170 Franklin St., $25,000.
Sage Casa Inc., 4012 Maple St., $25,000.
Aaron A. Boyer, 7818 N. 157th St., $25,000.
Allen Ertzner, 2618 N. 191st Ave., $22,000.
Jill Pantos, 5101 Parker St., $21,000.
Eitan Tsabari, 7233 N. 162nd St., $20,583.
3732 Holdings II LLC, 8905 Seward St., $20,000.
REMODEL
NON-RESIDENTIALBmp II LLC, 3616 S. 132nd St., $3,700,000; 3616 S. 132nd St., $3,700,000.
Union Bank and Trust Co., 14400 Branch St., $1,221,459.
New Towne West Apartments, 3316 N. 102nd Plaza, $495,000.
City of Omaha, 3120 N. 102nd Plaza, $384,450.
Sweetbriar III LLC, 13625 California St., $250,000.
Crawbibi LLC, 3104 State St., $204,000.
McGregor Interests Plaza 146, 14649 Industrial Road, $192,654.
MGK Investments LLC, 9858 N. 111th St., $163,296.
Westplex Limited Partnership, 1111 N. 102nd Court, $109,530.
Quicktrip Corp., 4720 Hamilton St., $100,000.
Atlas Apartments LLC, 2929 California St., $100,000.
Gordman Properties Co., 2502 S. 133rd Plaza, $100,000.
Cornerstone Investment Proper, 2903 N. 76th St., $65,000.
Western Springs Land Corp., 930 S. 191st Court, $45,000.
Top Shelf Storage LLC, 20125 Oak St., $45,000.
Heritage Plaza LLC, 7540 Dodge St., $40,668; 7540 Dodge St., $40,668.
168th and Dodge LP, 225 N. 170th St. $40,668; 225 N. 170th St. $40,668.
9140 West Dodge LLC, 9140 West Dodge Road, $25,000.
Quartermaster Depot LLC, 1505 S. 21st Plaza, $25,000.
Garage at 204 LLC, 20121 Oak St., $25,000.