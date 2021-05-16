 Skip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS for May 16
BUILDING PERMITS for May 16

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21375 E Circle, $270,188; 21404 Grover St., $202,776.

Trademark Homes Inc., 7717 N. 167th Ave., $198,772.

Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc., 7703 N. 167th Ave., $191,874.

Kevin Stork, 4454 S. 216th Avenue Circle, $184,088.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4414 S. 218th St., $181,620.

Hildy Construction Inc., 2702 N. 186th St., $172,372.

Spruce 180 LLC, 2914 N. 185th Ave., $162,464.

NP Dodge Real Estate Sales, 7609 N. 166th St., $161,272.

Richland Homes LLC, 4311 S. 213th St., $150,272.

Showcase Homes Inc., 4606 N. 183rd St., $147,136.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21805 Blaine St., $141,880.

Marque Custom Builders LLC, 20606 Ogden St., $136,836.

C R Investments Inc., 16452 Whitmore St., $165,904; 16458 Whitmore St., $145,036; 16464 Whitmore St., $129,644; 16614 Vane St., $117,232.

Blondo 186 LLC, 18323 Patrick Ave., $113,476.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 6307 N. 169th St., $165,904; 6311 N. 169th St., $159,900; 6101 S. 212th St., $159,900; 6401 N. 169th St., $150,124; 6208 S. 210th Terrace, $150,124; 6303 N. 169th St., $145,036; 16912 Raymond Ave., $136,000; 16926 Nebraska Ave., $129,644; 16930 Nebraska Ave., $129,144; 6115 S. 211th St., $125,632; 16926 Vernon Ave., $125,632; 21060 Monroe St., $118,300; 16903 Curtis Ave., $117,232; 8519 Reynolds St., $112,084; 8523 Reynolds St., $112,084; 16934 Nebraska Ave., $107,724; 6410 S. 213th St., $102,424; 8513 Reynolds St., $101,292; 8555 Young St., $86,368; 8559 Young St., $84,160; 8563 Young St., $79,764.

Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2616 Piney Creek Drive, $100,800; 2702 Piney Creek Drive, $98,200.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 1073 N. 170th Terrace $81,848; 1069 N. 170th Terrace, $81,848; 1070 N. 170th Ave., $81,848; 1066 N. 170th Ave., $81,848; 1081 N. 170th Terrace, $75,646; 1077 N. 170th Terrace, $75,646.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Andrew Whealy, 6528 Country Squire Lane, $100,000.

David D. Knight, 2008 S. 191st St., $76,900.

Eea Trust, 1724 S. 105th St., $75,000.

Tyler Langel, 13770 Bennington Road, $67,200.

Megan Wolff, 10319 Krug Ave., $64,400.

Robert B. McCurry, 3602 N. 21st St., $63,717.

Kelly J. Krings, 2701 N. 173rd Avenue Circle, $45,000.

Brian S. White, 3097 S. 160th Ave., $42,900.

Stephen C. Collins, 12916 Taylor Circle, $40,096.

Matthew D. Weddell, 17660 Burdette St., $40,000.

Misael Garduza, 3316 Larimore Ave., $35,000.

David E. Griggs, 19875 I St., $35,000.

Daniel D. Lydiatt, 10555 N. 53rd St., $29,000.

Glenn O’Neill, 16405 Sahler St., $25,955.

Donald J. Pechous, 17527 Jones St., $25,202.

Kent Kronberg, 1604 S. 219th St., $25,000.

Doug Grewcock, 18811 Nicholas St., $25,000.

Ian R. Weimer, 19368 Blaine St., $25,000.

Kronaizl Investments LLC, 3328 S. 212th Ave., $25,000.

Mark Vance, 18217 Nina St., $25,000.

Julie Lynn Ehlers, 1940 S. 62nd St., $23,335.

Michael D. Clark, 10475 V St., $20,180.

Timothy R. Crockett, 2715 N. 161st Ave., $20,156.

Willard J. McNamara, 5614 Parker St., $20,000.

Tudans Enpete Properties, 1850 N. 228th Plaza, $20,000.

Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2842 Monroe St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Praedium-Clark Omaha LLC, 7300 World Communications Drive, $4,500,000.

Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 16960 West Maple Road, $1,200,000;

16960 West Maple Road, $1,200,000.

Douglas Building LLC, 1314 Douglas St., $600,000.

City Of Omaha, 3232 S. 42nd St., $510,000; 3865 Parkview Drive, $209,500.

CF 9805 Q Street LLC, 9805 Q St., $500,000; 9805 Q St., $500,000.

One Old Mill LLC, 101 S. 108th Ave., $400,000.

First Data Resources Inc., 7301 Pacific St., $175,000.

Waitt Aksarben 8 LLC, 1926 S. 67th St., $170,000.

Physicians Mutual Insurance Co., 2600 Dodge St., $100,000.

CIE Nebraska LLC, 15525 Spaulding Plaza,., $65,789; 15525 Spaulding Plaza, $65,789.

Mercy Timbercreek LLC, 6816 S. 137th Plaza, $51,450.

FTF Investments LLC, 3403 N. 191st Ave., $50,000.

Joy Of Life Ministries Inc., 6401 N. 56th St., $50,000.

Immanuel Retirement Community, 805 S. 173rd Court, $45,000.

Dakota Upreit Limited, 351 N. 78th St., $41,311.

Fortina 108 LLC, 2717 S. 108th St., $35,000; 2717 S. 108th St., $35,000.

11207 LLC, 11207 West Dodge Road, $29,329.

OTHER PERMITS

Douglas County School District, 5610 S. 42nd St., $22,212,272.

Omaha Kuo LLC, 8376 N. 72nd St., $6,502,560; 8376 N. 72nd St., $6,502,560.

Veridian Credit Union, 7529 Dodge St., $2,140,205.

United States of America, 8998 State St., $300,000.

Sr Pacific Retail LLC, 1110 Sterling Ridge Drive, $30,000.

