BUILDING PERMITS for May 16

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21375 E Circle, $270,188; 21404 Grover St., $202,776.
Trademark Homes Inc., 7717 N. 167th Ave., $198,772.
Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc., 7703 N. 167th Ave., $191,874.
Kevin Stork, 4454 S. 216th Avenue Circle, $184,088.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4414 S. 218th St., $181,620.
Hildy Construction Inc., 2702 N. 186th St., $172,372.
Spruce 180 LLC, 2914 N. 185th Ave., $162,464.
NP Dodge Real Estate Sales, 7609 N. 166th St., $161,272.
Richland Homes LLC, 4311 S. 213th St., $150,272.
Showcase Homes Inc., 4606 N. 183rd St., $147,136.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21805 Blaine St., $141,880.
Marque Custom Builders LLC, 20606 Ogden St., $136,836.
C R Investments Inc., 16452 Whitmore St., $165,904; 16458 Whitmore St., $145,036; 16464 Whitmore St., $129,644; 16614 Vane St., $117,232.
Blondo 186 LLC, 18323 Patrick Ave., $113,476.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6307 N. 169th St., $165,904; 6311 N. 169th St., $159,900; 6101 S. 212th St., $159,900; 6401 N. 169th St., $150,124; 6208 S. 210th Terrace, $150,124; 6303 N. 169th St., $145,036; 16912 Raymond Ave., $136,000; 16926 Nebraska Ave., $129,644; 16930 Nebraska Ave., $129,144; 6115 S. 211th St., $125,632; 16926 Vernon Ave., $125,632; 21060 Monroe St., $118,300; 16903 Curtis Ave., $117,232; 8519 Reynolds St., $112,084; 8523 Reynolds St., $112,084; 16934 Nebraska Ave., $107,724; 6410 S. 213th St., $102,424; 8513 Reynolds St., $101,292; 8555 Young St., $86,368; 8559 Young St., $84,160; 8563 Young St., $79,764.
Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2616 Piney Creek Drive, $100,800; 2702 Piney Creek Drive, $98,200.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 1073 N. 170th Terrace $81,848; 1069 N. 170th Terrace, $81,848; 1070 N. 170th Ave., $81,848; 1066 N. 170th Ave., $81,848; 1081 N. 170th Terrace, $75,646; 1077 N. 170th Terrace, $75,646.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Andrew Whealy, 6528 Country Squire Lane, $100,000.
David D. Knight, 2008 S. 191st St., $76,900.
Eea Trust, 1724 S. 105th St., $75,000.
Tyler Langel, 13770 Bennington Road, $67,200.
Megan Wolff, 10319 Krug Ave., $64,400.
Robert B. McCurry, 3602 N. 21st St., $63,717.
Kelly J. Krings, 2701 N. 173rd Avenue Circle, $45,000.
Brian S. White, 3097 S. 160th Ave., $42,900.
Stephen C. Collins, 12916 Taylor Circle, $40,096.
Matthew D. Weddell, 17660 Burdette St., $40,000.
Misael Garduza, 3316 Larimore Ave., $35,000.
David E. Griggs, 19875 I St., $35,000.
Daniel D. Lydiatt, 10555 N. 53rd St., $29,000.
Glenn O’Neill, 16405 Sahler St., $25,955.
Donald J. Pechous, 17527 Jones St., $25,202.
Kent Kronberg, 1604 S. 219th St., $25,000.
Doug Grewcock, 18811 Nicholas St., $25,000.
Ian R. Weimer, 19368 Blaine St., $25,000.
Kronaizl Investments LLC, 3328 S. 212th Ave., $25,000.
Mark Vance, 18217 Nina St., $25,000.
Julie Lynn Ehlers, 1940 S. 62nd St., $23,335.
Michael D. Clark, 10475 V St., $20,180.
Timothy R. Crockett, 2715 N. 161st Ave., $20,156.
Willard J. McNamara, 5614 Parker St., $20,000.
Tudans Enpete Properties, 1850 N. 228th Plaza, $20,000.
Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2842 Monroe St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Praedium-Clark Omaha LLC, 7300 World Communications Drive, $4,500,000.
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 16960 West Maple Road, $1,200,000;
16960 West Maple Road, $1,200,000.
Douglas Building LLC, 1314 Douglas St., $600,000.
City Of Omaha, 3232 S. 42nd St., $510,000; 3865 Parkview Drive, $209,500.
CF 9805 Q Street LLC, 9805 Q St., $500,000; 9805 Q St., $500,000.
One Old Mill LLC, 101 S. 108th Ave., $400,000.
First Data Resources Inc., 7301 Pacific St., $175,000.
Waitt Aksarben 8 LLC, 1926 S. 67th St., $170,000.
Physicians Mutual Insurance Co., 2600 Dodge St., $100,000.
CIE Nebraska LLC, 15525 Spaulding Plaza,., $65,789; 15525 Spaulding Plaza, $65,789.
Mercy Timbercreek LLC, 6816 S. 137th Plaza, $51,450.
FTF Investments LLC, 3403 N. 191st Ave., $50,000.
Joy Of Life Ministries Inc., 6401 N. 56th St., $50,000.
Immanuel Retirement Community, 805 S. 173rd Court, $45,000.
Dakota Upreit Limited, 351 N. 78th St., $41,311.
Fortina 108 LLC, 2717 S. 108th St., $35,000; 2717 S. 108th St., $35,000.
11207 LLC, 11207 West Dodge Road, $29,329.
OTHER PERMITS
Douglas County School District, 5610 S. 42nd St., $22,212,272.