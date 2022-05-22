 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Building Permits for May 22

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

FLD Fund I LLC, 21126 Arlington St., $234,296; 5514 N. 212th St., $168,004; 5426 N. 212th St., $167,980; 5508 N. 212th St., $162,652.

LPC Properties LLC, 2909 N. 183rd St., $215,452.

Lena M. Mayes, 8616 Broadmoor Drive, $207,196.

Eva Jimenez, 4520 S. 33rd St., $179,364.

Whisper Rock Holdings LLC, 5818 N. 209th St., $176,864.

Charleston Homes LLC, 17910 Hartman Ave., $175,704.

Richland Homes LLC, 17630 Clay St., $169,272; 17523 Tucker St., $134,116; 8630 N. 176th St., $109,940.

Platinum Builders LLC, 4705 N. 192nd Ave., $151,220.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2433 Pinkney St., $74,412.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

B-Cat Properties LLC, 14465 Krug Circle, $100,000.

Linda L. Olsen, 1204 S. 181st Plaza, $41,280.

Elizabeth Bowman, 10575 Gold Plaza, $41,200.

Sean C. Dorcy, 2104 S. 35th Ave., $37,954.

Ronald E. Phillips, 4408 N. 160th Ave., $36,240; 4408 N. 160th Ave., $36,240.

Jared L. Baker, 6277 Glenwood Road, $36,106.

Molly J. Loneman, 18702 Honeysuckle Drive, $35,000.

Patricia Mollner, 15423 Stevens Plaza, $30,000.

Virjean M. Coryell, 2511 N. 150th Ave., $29,968.

D. Gary Marron Revolving Trust, 11460 N. 78th St., $27,980.

Robert Hansen, 7607 N. 33rd St., $26,988.

Virginia J. Sisson, 2411 S. 84th St., $24,700.

Kristin Hutchinson, 2706 N. 48th St., $23,575.

Terry L. Miller, 3218 N. 159th Ave., $23,019.

Ruben D. Pulido, 2706 N. 55th St., $20,000.

Brian Kohler, 1214 S. 209th Circle, $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Crestline LLC, 715 N. 210th St., $1,439,600.

Majik LLC, 18505 California St., $495,859.

Sammara LLC, 14202 Y St., $440,000.

11516 MH Property Holdings LLC, 11516 Miracle Hills Drive, $350,000.

Douglas County, 4102 Woolworth Ave., $250,000.

Westroads Mall LLC, 701 N. 102nd St., $250,000.

Security National Bank Omaha, 1120 S. 101st St., $200,000; 1120 S. 101st St., $200,000.

Twas Properties LLC, 11910 M St., $200,000.

Brf II Baker Square LLC, 13215 West Center Road, $195,000.

James A. C. Kennedy III, 8405 Indian Hills Drive, $66,000.

Westport Village LLC, 14440 F St., $60,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Edward Rose Development Co. LLC, 4880 S. 208th Plaza, $2,217,043; 4915 S. 209th Plaza, $2,217,043; 20810 O Plaza, $1,831,242; 4890 S. 208th Plaza, $83,306; 4915 S. 209th Plaza, $83,306; 4880 S. 208th Plaza, $71,714; 4925 S. 209th Plaza, $71,714.

DKD Investments LLC, 7720 Crown Point Ave., $1,363,440.

Zeneca Ag Products, 4111 Gibson Road, $650,000; 4111 Gibson Road, $650,000.

Rl Development LLC, 7121 N. 102nd Circle, $193,191.

Noddle Bradford VI LLC, 1905 S. 67th St., $50,400.

Twas Properties LLC, 11910 M St., $20,790.

