Building Permits for May 22

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
FLD Fund I LLC, 21126 Arlington St., $234,296; 5514 N. 212th St., $168,004; 5426 N. 212th St., $167,980; 5508 N. 212th St., $162,652.
LPC Properties LLC, 2909 N. 183rd St., $215,452.
Lena M. Mayes, 8616 Broadmoor Drive, $207,196.
Eva Jimenez, 4520 S. 33rd St., $179,364.
Whisper Rock Holdings LLC, 5818 N. 209th St., $176,864.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17910 Hartman Ave., $175,704.
Richland Homes LLC, 17630 Clay St., $169,272; 17523 Tucker St., $134,116; 8630 N. 176th St., $109,940.
Platinum Builders LLC, 4705 N. 192nd Ave., $151,220.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2433 Pinkney St., $74,412.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
B-Cat Properties LLC, 14465 Krug Circle, $100,000.
People are also reading…
Linda L. Olsen, 1204 S. 181st Plaza, $41,280.
Elizabeth Bowman, 10575 Gold Plaza, $41,200.
Sean C. Dorcy, 2104 S. 35th Ave., $37,954.
Ronald E. Phillips, 4408 N. 160th Ave., $36,240; 4408 N. 160th Ave., $36,240.
Jared L. Baker, 6277 Glenwood Road, $36,106.
Molly J. Loneman, 18702 Honeysuckle Drive, $35,000.
Patricia Mollner, 15423 Stevens Plaza, $30,000.
Virjean M. Coryell, 2511 N. 150th Ave., $29,968.
D. Gary Marron Revolving Trust, 11460 N. 78th St., $27,980.
Robert Hansen, 7607 N. 33rd St., $26,988.
Virginia J. Sisson, 2411 S. 84th St., $24,700.
Kristin Hutchinson, 2706 N. 48th St., $23,575.
Terry L. Miller, 3218 N. 159th Ave., $23,019.
Ruben D. Pulido, 2706 N. 55th St., $20,000.
Brian Kohler, 1214 S. 209th Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Crestline LLC, 715 N. 210th St., $1,439,600.
Majik LLC, 18505 California St., $495,859.
Sammara LLC, 14202 Y St., $440,000.
11516 MH Property Holdings LLC, 11516 Miracle Hills Drive, $350,000.
Douglas County, 4102 Woolworth Ave., $250,000.
Westroads Mall LLC, 701 N. 102nd St., $250,000.
Security National Bank Omaha, 1120 S. 101st St., $200,000; 1120 S. 101st St., $200,000.
Twas Properties LLC, 11910 M St., $200,000.
Brf II Baker Square LLC, 13215 West Center Road, $195,000.
James A. C. Kennedy III, 8405 Indian Hills Drive, $66,000.
Westport Village LLC, 14440 F St., $60,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Edward Rose Development Co. LLC, 4880 S. 208th Plaza, $2,217,043; 4915 S. 209th Plaza, $2,217,043; 20810 O Plaza, $1,831,242; 4890 S. 208th Plaza, $83,306; 4915 S. 209th Plaza, $83,306; 4880 S. 208th Plaza, $71,714; 4925 S. 209th Plaza, $71,714.
DKD Investments LLC, 7720 Crown Point Ave., $1,363,440.
Zeneca Ag Products, 4111 Gibson Road, $650,000; 4111 Gibson Road, $650,000.
Rl Development LLC, 7121 N. 102nd Circle, $193,191.
Noddle Bradford VI LLC, 1905 S. 67th St., $50,400.
Twas Properties LLC, 11910 M St., $20,790.