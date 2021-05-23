BUILDING PERMITS for May 23

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Concept Homes & Design Inc., 3509 S. 215th St., $204,592.
Pier 15 Development LLC. 6025 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $203,788.
Bsr-Fw LLC. 19802 Washington St., $190,860.
20535 Fort LLC. 5401 N. 206th St., $189,044; 5419 N. 206th St., $160,588.
Westbury Farm LLC. 4424 S. 219th St., $183,924; 4545 S. 217th St., $160,180; 21754 K St., $133,572.
Spruce 180 LLC. 3211 N. 184th St., $177,324.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC. 7285 N. 172nd St., $175,804.
Charleston Homes LLC. 17809 Jaynes St., $165,920; 5102 N. 209th Ave., $164,580.
Richland Homes LLC. 17631 Clay St., $165,248; 21409 I St., $156,928; 17542 Samuel St., $150,272; 21415 I St., $118,576.
Coventry Ridge LLC. 6707 S. 207th Ave., $165,144.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises. 3307 S. 209th St., $162,056.
Albright Jt Revocable Tr Etal 7224 N. 172nd St., $158,156.
Showcase Homes Inc., 7911 N. 167th Ave., $150,496.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5605 N. 177th St., $145,484.
Anchor Point Villas LLC, 7416 N. 175th Circle, $107,112.
Hildy Construction Inc., 5505 N. 209th St., $100,778; 5501 N. 209th St., $100,778.
John E. Skradski, 5244 S. 23rd St., $93,052.
Holy Name Housing Corp., 3319 Corby St., $78,728; 3331 Corby St., $78,728; 2618 N. 33rd St., $78,728.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 17073 Nicholas St., $81,848; 17069 Nicholas St., $81,848.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Belgrade LLC, 9207 Western Ave., $350,000.
Jean L. Moore, 5501 N. Fifth St., $200,000.
Charles A. Peters, 17416 Cinnamon Circle, $96,305.
Christopher P. Hayworth, 21422 Shamrock Circle, $65,000.
Michelle M. Ellwanger, 15120 Douglas Circle, $63,782.
Dustin Cameron Milnes, 5004 S. 167th Ave., $58,688.
Elizabeth M. Holland, 10315 Rockbrook Road, $57,029.
Phylcar Inc., 5636 S. 96th St., $55,215.
Michael D. Poston, 2125 S. 191st St., $53,246.
Tunlaw Properties LLC, 624 Fairacres Road, $50,000.
Douglas D. Brummer, 1312 S. 168th Ave., $42,438.
VK & Associates LLC, 5902 N. 43rd Ave., $40,000.
Raymond Aranza, 5636 S. 124th St., $34,732.
Kevin Galvin, 812 S. 67th Ave., $32,640.
Lin Yuan, 14806 Redman Ave., $32,455.
Daniel J. Arntz, 16717 H Circle, $31,915.
Jeffrey J. Jenkins, 12564 Orchard Ave., $30,920.
Jean M. Walker, 9525 Capitol Ave., $30,000.
Lori A. Steinkraus, 924 S. 152nd Circle, $27,300.
Charleston Homes LLC, 20417 Saratoga Circle, $26,300.
Erich Ziegler, 21201 Brentwood Road, $26,164.
Shannon McFall, 3121 S. 117th St., $26,073.
Peter G. Busold, 17652 Browne Circle, $25,225.
Danny M. Mawyer, 10505 Monroe St., $25,205.
Larry F. Hain, 1802 S. 186th St., $24,077.
Edward H. Jelinek, 9930 Harney Parkway South, $23,238.
Donell L. Hadley, 5235 S. 49th Ave., $23,085.
Josh Murray, 4410 S. 199th Ave., $22,505.
Mark B. Eiler, 6328 S. 100th St., $21,710.
Jose Anel Pavon Guerrero, 2917 Castelar St., $21,618.
Alex E. Mazzeo, 12618 Patrick Circle, $21,151.
Mary A. Combs, 131 S. 70th St., $20,883.
David D. Wattonville, 12928 Ellison Ave., $20,741.
Benjamin Hirschfeld, 16915 Erskine St., $20,078.
Robert P. Shields, 6223 S. 103rd St., $20,000.
Kevin Delong, 12967 Eagle St., $20,000.
Joseph Livingstone, 2716 S. 10th St., $20,000.
REMODEL
NON-RESIDENTIAL
Millard School District, 12801 L St., $10,000,000; 1010 S. 144th St., $320,519; 2405 S. 138th St., $22,000.
Omaha School District, 4519 S. 24th St., $9,500,000.
Douglas County School District, 4410 N. 36th St., $5,579,206; 4410 N. 36th St., $5,579,206.
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 5018 Ames Ave., $1,200,000; 5018 Ames Ave., $1,200,000; 2451 N. 90th St., $1,000,000; 2451 N. 90th St., $1,000,000.
Elkhorn School District, 20650 Glenn St., $550,000; 20650 Glenn St., $550,000.
Firstport LP, 14707 F St., $420,000.
United States of America, 8998 State St., $300,000.
Barger Properties LLC, 14920 Grover St., $203,254.
203rd Plaza LLC, 1404 N. 203rd St., $150,000.
Elm Street Apartments, 7909 Elm Plaza, $98,000.
Mercy Timbercreek LLC, 6816 S. 137th Plaza, $93,082.
Tschannen-Omaha LLC, 5306 S. 86th Court, $83,370.
Dundee Circle LLC, 18101 Chicago St., $45,000.
Pebblewood Group LLC, 225 N. 80th St., $43,800
Karts Inc., 7003 Q St., $40,413.
Citadel Partnership, 8402 Q St., $21,000.
OTHER PERMITS
PQOF I LLC 3206 S. 71st St., $464,400.
Gottsch Family Farms, 20399 Fort St., $300,000.
Algent Health, 16901 Lakeside Hills Court, $225,000.
GN And Sons Inc., 9120 N. 96th St., $28,800.
Megan A. Moore, 2301 S. 31st St., $24,000.