BUILDING PERMITS for May 8

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Aucra Land 1 LLC, 1686 S. 150th Ave., $1,750,000.
20535 Fort LLC, 20539 Hartman Ave., $600,000; 20511 Hartman Ave., $127,160.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21064 D St., $254,756.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 21051 Howe St., $229,304.
Pohlad Custom Homes Inc., 21332 A St., $199,992.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4316 S. 219th St., $186,008; 4229 S. 220th St., $124,936.
Nathan Homes LLC, 3949 S. 207th St., $176,512.
FRK Development LLC, 18301 Meredith Ave., $174,468.
Richland Homes LLC, 17627 Clay St., $169,568.
Malibu Holdings LLC, 3916 George B. Lake Parkway, $161,536.
Thomas David Builders LLC, 3207 S. 209th St., $154,184.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17601 Ogden Circle, $151,832; 5505 N. 178th St., $125,880.
People are also reading…
Vinton22 LLC, 20801 Hartman Ave., $150,872.
Kelly Construction Inc., 5508 N. 206th St., $149,756.
Mercury Contractors Inc., 4410 S. 218th St., $137,980.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 2431 N. 187th Ave., $137,180.
Phi LLC, 20805 Hartman Ave., $128,720.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 2517 Spencer St., $87,956; 2521 Spencer St., $87,956; 4001 N. 26th St., $74,412; 3917 N. 26th St., $74,412.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Richard D. Kalasky, 8720 Cedar St., $145,400.
Dennis C. Roth, 10310 Polk St., $75,000.
Terry L. Carstens, 4901 N. 139th St., $55,124.
Shane Melrose, 5545 N. 153rd St., $50,000.
Michael M. Erman, 9811 Nottingham Drive, $50,000.
Matthew James Collis, 4628 S. 187th St., $48,000; 4628 S. 187th St., $48,000.
Kurt & Rebecca Feaster Living Trust 345 S. 166th St., $47,745.
Mathilda Zikmund, 9809 Nottingham Drive, $45,000.
Michael E. Stanek, 1651 S. 186th Circle, $40,800.
Aubrey Churchill, 13318 Willis Ave., $40,727.
Douglas G. Pulscher, 17012 Dora Hamann Parkway, $39,889.
Steven T. Sheppard, 12612 Sprague Plaza, $38,525; 12612 Sprague Plaza, $38,525.
Alvin C. Poole, 3203 Marcy St., $37,792.
Eric N. Grandgenett, 5903 S. 170th St., $30,215.
Aaron M. Kobza, 2110 S. 186th St., $30,000.
Richard Tom, 3868 S. 175th Ave., $30,000.
Likang Zhu, 16101 Spencer St., $28,857.
Steven M. Lezanic, 817 S. 183rd St., $27,590.
Graham Warden, 17225 V Circle, $27,149.
Michael M. Anderson, 20003 Hansen Ave., $27,000.
Charles E. Rice, 4122 N. 159th Ave., $26,834.
Daniel D. Jones, 16161 Bedford Ave., $26,409.
Robert S. Wright, 1515 S. 126th St., $26,000.
Kaitlyn Braithwait, 961 S. 186th St., $26,000.
Benson Family Revolving Living Trust, 4227 N. 176th St., $25,460.
Logan Obermeyer, 14741 Castelar Circle, $25,000; 14741 Castelar Circle, $25,000.
Thomas M. Zalewski, 18811 Jackson St., $25,000.
Ruthanne Keetle, 2713 Ida St., $22,999.
Amy M. Talarico, 5037 N. 144th Ave., $22,150.
Matthew & Molly Kapalis Revolving Trust, 12212 Rose Lane, $20,905.
Erica Nicholson, 955 N. 28th Ave., $20,523.
Josephine Wendt, 6554 Lafayette Ave., $20,000
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
City of Omaha, 6880 Q St., $2,367,590; 6880 Q St., $432,520.
Millard School District, 5710 S. 176th Ave., $579,000.
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $495,500.
Nebraska CVS Pharmacy LLC, 14303 U St., $255,498.
Magill Estates LLC, 4060 Vinton St., $120,000.
14680 Building LLC, 14680 West Dodge Road, $65,000.
OTHER PERMITS
City of Omaha, 6880 Q St., $6,100,000.
SD Omaha Property LLC, 19559 Chicago St., $1,063,180; 19702 Chicago St., $974,680; 19552 Chicago St., $974,680; 19556 Chicago St., $974,680; 19562 Chicago St., $974,680; 102 N. 197th Court, $974,680; 19601 Chicago St., $974,680; 310 N. 197th Court, $973,323; 302 N. 197th Court, $973,323; 208 N. 197th Court, $973,323; 108 N. 197th Court, $973,323; 19681 Chicago St., $956,980; 19602 Molly St., $956,980; 19556 Molly St., $956,980; 19557 Molly St., $956,980; 19601 Molly St., $956,980; 207 N. 197th Court, $941,817; 201 N. 197th Court, $941,817; 103 N. 197th Court, $941,817; 19671 Molly St., $941,817; 19551 Molly St., $302,080; 304 N. 197th Court, $118,542; 202 N. 197th Court, $118,542; 19553 Chicago St., $108,744.
Ray Anderson Inc., 8602 West Dodge Road, $121,552.
Kimberly H. Egan, 821 S. 96th St., $50,000.
Chick-Fil-A Inc., 17501 West Center Road, $48,685; 17501 West Center Road, $22,645.
Joslyn Liberal Arts Society, 2200 Dodge St., $40,480.
Shila C. Hernandez, 14628 Madison Circle, $30,000.