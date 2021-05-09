BUILDING PERMITS for May 9

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
R & A Builders Inc., 4208 S. 228th Plaza Circle, $344,692.
Andrew C. Marriott, 18681 Webster Circle, $325,688.
Ramesh Gadiraju, 22820 Hascall St., $323,216.
Charleston Homes LLC, 8921 N. 169th St., $203,096.
Lpc Properties LLC, 18419 Boyd St., $194,680.
20535 Fort LLC, 5514 N. 206th St., $188,164; 5417 N. 205th St., $185,300; 5510 N. 207th St., $182,108; 5425 N. 206th St., $160,636.
Ideal Designs Remodeling & Co., 8205 N. 167th St., $186,852.
Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC,, 7602 Kilpatrick Parkway, $185,332.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 21732 K St., $182,376.
Michael Neben, 501 S. 243rd St., $175,252.
Richland Homes LLC, 17514 Clay St., $164,920.
Todd Menard Construction LLC, 2627 N. 188th St., $160,884.
Kms-168 LLC, 8004 N. 167th St., $155,328.
Pier 15 Development LLC, 16863 Crown Point Ave., $153,688.
Whisper Rock Holdings LLC, 5908 N. 209th St., $150,484; 5912 N. 209th St., $142,616; 5918 N. 209th St., $139,844.
Showcase Homes Inc., 18503 Locust St., $147,256.
Ridgeland Homes Inc., 3622 S. 204th Ave., $146,340.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17608 Ogden Circle, $143,248.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19904 Jefferson St., $142,040.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4943 N. 205th St., $128,996.
Richland Homes LLC, 21403 I St., $123,280; 8650 N. 177th St., $122,324; 4324 S. 214th St., $117,540.
Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2601 Piney Creek Drive, $98,200; 19906 Piney Creek Drive, $95,800.
Vp 168 LLC, 17062 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120; 17050 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120; 17058 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120; 17054 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120; 17042 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120; 17046 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Edward L. King III, 9510 Sprague St., $183,000.
Ronald G. Sindelar, 22243 Homestead Road, $97,200.
James B. Hohenstein II, 4874 S. 236th Circle, $80,000.
Maulin Patel, 6138 S. 102nd Ave., $72,719.
Nathan Preheim, 2012 N. 55th St., $60,000.
Kevin R. Peterson, 19520 Dewey Ave., $56,704.
Eloy Flores, 2896 Washington St., $55,496.
Misael Yera Garduza, 2027 Spencer St., $50,000.
Joseph D. Mirfield, 6025 Young Plaza, $45,754.
Justin Rother, 17307 Erskine Circle, $41,266.
Michael D. Brannan, 6032 Walnut St., $40,000.
Samuel R. Vetter, 3217 N. 162nd Avenue Circle, $38,643.
Leah A .Calabretto, 4812 Spencer St., $38,271.
Vincent Egan, 3321 N. 78th St., $36,024.
Jeffrey T. Gustafson, 15912 Harney St., $35,000.
Janice E. Stickney, 9215 Woolworth Ave., $34,159.
Latrice S. Gipson, 2722 Titus Ave., $33,829.
Kevin G. Kochenderfer, 5821 S. 104th Ave., $31,039.
Thomas H. Sires, 1515 S. 80th St., $30,000.
Breanne N. Falley, 5185 Jones St., $30,000.
Nathaniel R. Fullerton, 19251 Williams St., $26,000.
Hsiu H. Wong, 4202 N. 163rd Ave., $25,339.
Paragon Investment Properties, 4709 N. 111th Circle, $25,000.
Urban Cul-De-Sac LLC, 4317 S. 17th St., $23,960.
B & L Jones Revocable Trust, 1405 N. 127th Circle, $23,338.
Barbara R. Doran, 3730 State St., $22,874.
Jurgita Tuckute, 1807 N. 50th St., $22,069.
John Tenhoff, 16527 Spring Circle, $21,288.
Todd A. Miller, 4845 Pine St., $20,957.
Shawn M. Fernald, 13617 Valley St., $20,079.
Berger Living Trust, 5905 S. 119th Plaza, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Casa De Oro Foods LLC, 4433 S. 94th St., $850,000.
WCV Lot 2 LLC, 3030 S. 203rd St., $310,000; 3030 S. 203rd St., $275,000; 3030 S. 203rd St., $275,000.
Confluent Development LLC, 4806 S. 72nd St., $265,000; 4806 S. 72nd St., $265,000.
Ashton LLC, 1229 Millwork Ave., $145,000; 1229 Millwork Ave., $145,000.
Byron Q. Thompson II, 105 N. 31st Ave., $52,867.
Lambert Family Real Estate LLC, 9006 Maple St., $31,167.
OTHER PERMITS
Bennington Public Schools, 9303 N. 171st St., $6,183,550; 9303 N. 171st St., $6,183,550.