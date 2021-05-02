 Skip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS for May
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Ray F. Wilson, 4512 S. 234th Plaza, $336,904.

Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3821 S. 212th St., $229,168.

Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 21061 Valley Circle, $227,000.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4205 S. 220th St., $217,016.

Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 7212 N. 172nd St., $214,540.

Frk Development LLC, 4717 N. 187th St., $196,372.

Blondo 186 LLC, 18525 Patrick Ave., $172,336; 18305 Patrick Ave., $119,360.

Richland Homes LLC, 8715 N. 177th St., $167,528; 17502 Clay St., $167,360; 21319 I St., $165,248; 21335 I St., $165,080; 17605 Tucker St., $122,096; 21536 I St., $119,612; 17507 Tucker St., $119,612; 21313 H St., $115,972; 4218 S. 213th St., $114,968.

Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6314 S. 200th St., $165,628.

Quest Construction Co., 4718 N. 192nd Ave., $165,520.

Ramm Holdings LLC, 18307 Locust St., $159,192.

H3 Custom Homes LLC, 5507 N. 208th St., $156,896.

Proline Custom Homes Inc., 7245 N. 172nd St., $156,344.

Charleston Homes LLC, 20417 Saratoga Circle, $155,232.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21827 I St., $149,488.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7255 N. 172nd St., $143,408.

Robert M. Dempsey, 6614 Plum St., $143,160.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 8514 Young St., $112,840; 8510 Young St., $112,084; 8522 Young St., $110,180; 8518 Young St., $93,420; 8522 Reynolds St., $86,368; 8514 Reynolds St., $84,160; 8518 Reynolds St., $79,764.

Habitat For Humanity of Omaha, 2561 Manderson St., $88,316; 2582 Pratt St., $87,956; 2594 Pratt St., $84,000; 2444 Spaulding St., $80,924; 2422 Spaulding St., $80,924.

Vp 168 LLC, 17112 Hawthorne Ave., $95,964; 17073 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948; 17077 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948; 17116 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Audrey L. Davis, 5606 Browne St., $151,995.

Paul & Stacy McAllister Living Trust, 22008 Kent Circle, $95,000.

Gerard F. Melis Jr., 14929 Bodmer St., $80,000.

Peter J. Fink, 1628 S. 105th St., $65,000.

Matt Hoppe, 2248 S. 186th St., $52,310.

Troy M. Davis, 4024 S. 175th Ave., $52,000.

David K. Brown, 605 S. 94th Ave., $45,000.

Lisa V. Smith, 8908 N. 171st St., $42,000.

Abdoulaye Ouedraogo, 4454 North Branch Drive, $38,705.

Kurt A. Truesdell, 6809 N. 144th St., $38,118.

Christopher J. Hawkins, 12501 Deer Creek Drive, $38,096.

Zachary Scallom, 1026 N. 76th St., $36,767.

J. L. Loftus, 2219 N. 56th St., $34,392.

Cynthia A. Troia, 641 S. 93rd St., $33,060.

Charles D. Miller, 15259 U St., $30,138.

Rachel Erick, 5511 N. 69th St., $30,119.

Daniel J. Hassing, 129 S. 69th St., $30,000.

Marvin J. Krings, 301 S. 68th St., $30,000.

June T. Miller, 2635 S. 96th Circle, $30,000.

Anne M. Kennedy, 8906 Farnam Court, $30,000.

Doug & Julie Hendrix Revolving Trust, 5931 S. 136th Circle, $28,535.

Home Team Properties LLC, 2886 Bauman Ave., $28,000.

Christopher M. Harrington, 2009 N. 48th St., $27,920.

Richard V. Laaker, 16506 Rolling Ridge Road, $26,723.

Arjun K. Shrestha, 9010 Black St., $26,330.

Habitat For Humanity of Omaha, 4013 Saratoga St., $25,000.

Ourada Family Trust, 5709 S. 160th St., $24,649.

Clark L. Knutson, 15701 Lake St., $21,394.

Richard C. Dewell, 1416 S. 162nd Ave., $20,267.

Thomas A. Krehbiel, 6426 S. 120th Plaza, $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Flatrock Group LLC, 2501 N. 21st St. East, $4,462,756.

Strehlow Housing Partners LP, 2102 N. 16th St., $886,500.

Hdps Investments LLC, 16929 Frances St., $580,000.

West Dodge Hills Limited Partnership, 18135 Burke St., $195,000.

Westwood Holdings LLC, 12289 West Center Road, $54,237.

Board Regents University of Nebraska, 4444 Farnam St., $40,000.

Target Corporation, 17810 West Center Road, $39,270.

Mercy Timbercreek LLC, 6816 S. 137th Plaza, $26,297.

OTHER PERMITS

Omaha Performing Arts Society, 1114 Dodge St., $6,088,800.

Five Points Bank, 1303 N. 205th St., $1,054,130.

Metro Community College, 3003 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $504,500.

Douglas County, 3375 N. 156th St., $125,000.

Global Tower LLC, 2808 B St., $125,000.

Jeffrey J. Birschbach, 3508 V St., $25,000.

