BUILDING PERMITS for May

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Ray F. Wilson, 4512 S. 234th Plaza, $336,904.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 3821 S. 212th St., $229,168.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 21061 Valley Circle, $227,000.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4205 S. 220th St., $217,016.
Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 7212 N. 172nd St., $214,540.
Frk Development LLC, 4717 N. 187th St., $196,372.
Blondo 186 LLC, 18525 Patrick Ave., $172,336; 18305 Patrick Ave., $119,360.
Richland Homes LLC, 8715 N. 177th St., $167,528; 17502 Clay St., $167,360; 21319 I St., $165,248; 21335 I St., $165,080; 17605 Tucker St., $122,096; 21536 I St., $119,612; 17507 Tucker St., $119,612; 21313 H St., $115,972; 4218 S. 213th St., $114,968.
Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6314 S. 200th St., $165,628.
Quest Construction Co., 4718 N. 192nd Ave., $165,520.
Ramm Holdings LLC, 18307 Locust St., $159,192.
H3 Custom Homes LLC, 5507 N. 208th St., $156,896.
Proline Custom Homes Inc., 7245 N. 172nd St., $156,344.
Charleston Homes LLC, 20417 Saratoga Circle, $155,232.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21827 I St., $149,488.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7255 N. 172nd St., $143,408.
Robert M. Dempsey, 6614 Plum St., $143,160.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 8514 Young St., $112,840; 8510 Young St., $112,084; 8522 Young St., $110,180; 8518 Young St., $93,420; 8522 Reynolds St., $86,368; 8514 Reynolds St., $84,160; 8518 Reynolds St., $79,764.
Habitat For Humanity of Omaha, 2561 Manderson St., $88,316; 2582 Pratt St., $87,956; 2594 Pratt St., $84,000; 2444 Spaulding St., $80,924; 2422 Spaulding St., $80,924.
Vp 168 LLC, 17112 Hawthorne Ave., $95,964; 17073 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948; 17077 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948; 17116 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Audrey L. Davis, 5606 Browne St., $151,995.
Paul & Stacy McAllister Living Trust, 22008 Kent Circle, $95,000.
Gerard F. Melis Jr., 14929 Bodmer St., $80,000.
Peter J. Fink, 1628 S. 105th St., $65,000.
Matt Hoppe, 2248 S. 186th St., $52,310.
Troy M. Davis, 4024 S. 175th Ave., $52,000.
David K. Brown, 605 S. 94th Ave., $45,000.
Lisa V. Smith, 8908 N. 171st St., $42,000.
Abdoulaye Ouedraogo, 4454 North Branch Drive, $38,705.
Kurt A. Truesdell, 6809 N. 144th St., $38,118.
Christopher J. Hawkins, 12501 Deer Creek Drive, $38,096.
Zachary Scallom, 1026 N. 76th St., $36,767.
J. L. Loftus, 2219 N. 56th St., $34,392.
Cynthia A. Troia, 641 S. 93rd St., $33,060.
Charles D. Miller, 15259 U St., $30,138.
Rachel Erick, 5511 N. 69th St., $30,119.
Daniel J. Hassing, 129 S. 69th St., $30,000.
Marvin J. Krings, 301 S. 68th St., $30,000.
June T. Miller, 2635 S. 96th Circle, $30,000.
Anne M. Kennedy, 8906 Farnam Court, $30,000.
Doug & Julie Hendrix Revolving Trust, 5931 S. 136th Circle, $28,535.
Home Team Properties LLC, 2886 Bauman Ave., $28,000.
Christopher M. Harrington, 2009 N. 48th St., $27,920.
Richard V. Laaker, 16506 Rolling Ridge Road, $26,723.
Arjun K. Shrestha, 9010 Black St., $26,330.
Habitat For Humanity of Omaha, 4013 Saratoga St., $25,000.
Ourada Family Trust, 5709 S. 160th St., $24,649.
Clark L. Knutson, 15701 Lake St., $21,394.
Richard C. Dewell, 1416 S. 162nd Ave., $20,267.
Thomas A. Krehbiel, 6426 S. 120th Plaza, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Flatrock Group LLC, 2501 N. 21st St. East, $4,462,756.
Strehlow Housing Partners LP, 2102 N. 16th St., $886,500.
Hdps Investments LLC, 16929 Frances St., $580,000.
West Dodge Hills Limited Partnership, 18135 Burke St., $195,000.
Westwood Holdings LLC, 12289 West Center Road, $54,237.
Board Regents University of Nebraska, 4444 Farnam St., $40,000.
Target Corporation, 17810 West Center Road, $39,270.
Mercy Timbercreek LLC, 6816 S. 137th Plaza, $26,297.
OTHER PERMITS
Omaha Performing Arts Society, 1114 Dodge St., $6,088,800.
Five Points Bank, 1303 N. 205th St., $1,054,130.