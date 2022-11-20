 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS for Nov. 20

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Alexander Herman, 16820 Hartman Ave., $242,656.

Coventry Ridge LLC, 6460 S. 208th St., $237,772.

David Thoms Construction LLC, 6505 S. 208th Ave., $233,364.

Patrick A. Sweeney, 20510 E St., $229,000.

Urban Spark Construction LLC, 9010 N. 64th St., $225,088.

20535 Fort LLC, 20825 Hartman Ave., $164,792.

Kloster Enterprises LLC, 3314 N. 177th Ave., $158,040.

Sherwood Homes Inc., 7626 Kilpatrick Parkway, $152,408.

Charleston Homes LLC, 21102 Larimore Ave., $145,580; 4604 N. 212th St., $145,092.

Hrc Anchor View LLC, 17645 Scott St., $145,040.

Dalia, 2029 Bancroft St., $117,700.

D.R. Horton—Nebraska LLC, 4702 N. 190th Ave., $117,224.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Jason A. Appell, 18667 Oregon Circle, $216,023.

Trina Ciochon, 639 N. 159th St., $100,000.

Noonan Family Trust, 1336 N.131st Circle, $69,673.

Brenda L. Moskovits, 4731 Hickory St., $67,000.

William P. Kelsey, 1529 Skylark Drive, $64,252.

Apolinar Hernandez, 4311 Madison St., $55,256.

John C. Boynton, 15609 Drexel Circle, $54,287.

Adam T. Gotschall, 14562 Potter Circle, $51,047.

Emily Dawkins, 17604 Pine St., $45,480.

Eric A. Forrest, 1719 N. 131st Circle, $45,000.

Josh Dorgan, 9130 Woolworth Ave., $41,071.

Jeffrey Reischl, 20904 Buckskin Trail, $40,000.

Robert A. Wilson, 8115 N. 164th St., $40,000.

Seth Gaeta, 20176 D St., $37,115.

Christine M. Jeffrey, 1114 S. 99th Circle, $36,000.

Gregory R. Schlender, 2220 S. 177th St., $32,849.

Kent Porter, 8715 Dutch Hall Road, $31,500.

Jared Reinke, 11495 Potter St., $30,935.

Noel D. Chandler, 1538 N. 182nd St., $30,000.

Community Alliance Hous Corp., 2510 S. 60th St., $29,500

Roberta Stafford, 167 S. 243rd St., $28,000.

Stephen C. Foster, 1414 S. 195th St., $27,400.

John A. Rathouz, 4720 Walnut St., $27,000.

Lynn M. Driggs, 4506 A St., $26,229.

Thomas S. Hicks, 605 S. 93rd Ave., $25,970.

Daniel Fritz, 2310 S. 49th St., $25,254.

Gary A. Peck, 5074 Manchester Drive, $24,917.

John E. Kuehl, 24342 Howard Circle, $24,366.

Dorothy Saunders, 617 S. 200th St., $24,333.

Joshua D. Versaw, 19657 Pine St., $24,242.

Steven E. Riskowski, 5612 Weir St., $22,882.

Kortney Cuddigan, 12804 Hamilton St., $22,648.

Maher L. Jafari, 9641 N. 29th St., $22,370.

Bruce Brickner, 5820 S. 190th Terrace, $22,000.

Jimmy J. Richardson, 2319 Deer Park Blvd., $21,500.

Noah Yost, 1615 S. 196th Ave., $21,092.

Elizabeth Hermanson, 22416 Southshore Drive, $21,000.

Paula S. Lyons, 18882 Mayberry Plaza, $21,000.

Michael Macaitis, 4523 Walnut St., $20,272.

Robert J. Mayo, 2342 S. 178th St., $20,165.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Smith Block LLC, 1218 Izard St., $3,200,000.

Lord of Hosts World Outreach, 5321 S. 139th Plaza, $2,050,400.

Stockyard Plaza Holdings LLC, 3505 L St., $1,500,000.

Hcd River Crossing Owner LLC, 901 Farnam St., $1,200,000.

Clarkson Regional Health, 101 S. 42nd St., $800,000.

Renntach LLC, 8834 Washington Circle, $393,699.

156 Waterford LLC, 15450 Ida St., $375,000.

City of Omaha, 345 Riverfront Drive, $316,153.

Schering Corp., 21401 West Center Road, $310,150.

Beverly Group LLC, 7808 Dodge St., $100,000.

De Alicia Y Sus Delicias LLC, 2202 S. 20th St., $100,000.

GGS LLC, 5555 Center St., $90,000.

U Save Foods Inc., 3548 Q St., $90,000.

NP78 LLC, 2707 N. 118th St., $80,000.

Gregory P. Quirk, 3350 N. 90th St., $68,002.

Tomlin Development Corp., 14933 Evans Plaza, $40,000.

NP Dodge I LLC, 1010 N. 96th St., $35,370.

Robert McCarville, 1510 S. 195th Circle, $28,899.

OTHER PERMITS

City of Omaha, 500 Douglas St., $5,410,000.

Smith Block LLC, 1218 Izard St., $5,213,437; 1218 Izard St., $3,819,736.

192 Harney Holdings LLC, 19050 Jackson Court, $785,000.

Faithful Realty LLC, 4178 L St., $92,920.

Smjca LLC, 4210 S. 234th Plaza, $25,135.

