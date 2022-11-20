BUILDING PERMITS for Nov. 20

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Alexander Herman, 16820 Hartman Ave., $242,656.
Coventry Ridge LLC, 6460 S. 208th St., $237,772.
David Thoms Construction LLC, 6505 S. 208th Ave., $233,364.
Patrick A. Sweeney, 20510 E St., $229,000.
Urban Spark Construction LLC, 9010 N. 64th St., $225,088.
20535 Fort LLC, 20825 Hartman Ave., $164,792.
Kloster Enterprises LLC, 3314 N. 177th Ave., $158,040.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 7626 Kilpatrick Parkway, $152,408.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21102 Larimore Ave., $145,580; 4604 N. 212th St., $145,092.
Hrc Anchor View LLC, 17645 Scott St., $145,040.
Dalia, 2029 Bancroft St., $117,700.
D.R. Horton—Nebraska LLC, 4702 N. 190th Ave., $117,224.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Jason A. Appell, 18667 Oregon Circle, $216,023.
Trina Ciochon, 639 N. 159th St., $100,000.
Noonan Family Trust, 1336 N.131st Circle, $69,673.
Brenda L. Moskovits, 4731 Hickory St., $67,000.
William P. Kelsey, 1529 Skylark Drive, $64,252.
Apolinar Hernandez, 4311 Madison St., $55,256.
John C. Boynton, 15609 Drexel Circle, $54,287.
Adam T. Gotschall, 14562 Potter Circle, $51,047.
Emily Dawkins, 17604 Pine St., $45,480.
Eric A. Forrest, 1719 N. 131st Circle, $45,000.
Josh Dorgan, 9130 Woolworth Ave., $41,071.
Jeffrey Reischl, 20904 Buckskin Trail, $40,000.
Robert A. Wilson, 8115 N. 164th St., $40,000.
Seth Gaeta, 20176 D St., $37,115.
Christine M. Jeffrey, 1114 S. 99th Circle, $36,000.
Gregory R. Schlender, 2220 S. 177th St., $32,849.
Kent Porter, 8715 Dutch Hall Road, $31,500.
Jared Reinke, 11495 Potter St., $30,935.
Noel D. Chandler, 1538 N. 182nd St., $30,000.
Community Alliance Hous Corp., 2510 S. 60th St., $29,500
Roberta Stafford, 167 S. 243rd St., $28,000.
Stephen C. Foster, 1414 S. 195th St., $27,400.
John A. Rathouz, 4720 Walnut St., $27,000.
Lynn M. Driggs, 4506 A St., $26,229.
Thomas S. Hicks, 605 S. 93rd Ave., $25,970.
Daniel Fritz, 2310 S. 49th St., $25,254.
Gary A. Peck, 5074 Manchester Drive, $24,917.
John E. Kuehl, 24342 Howard Circle, $24,366.
Dorothy Saunders, 617 S. 200th St., $24,333.
Joshua D. Versaw, 19657 Pine St., $24,242.
Steven E. Riskowski, 5612 Weir St., $22,882.
Kortney Cuddigan, 12804 Hamilton St., $22,648.
Maher L. Jafari, 9641 N. 29th St., $22,370.
Bruce Brickner, 5820 S. 190th Terrace, $22,000.
Jimmy J. Richardson, 2319 Deer Park Blvd., $21,500.
Noah Yost, 1615 S. 196th Ave., $21,092.
Elizabeth Hermanson, 22416 Southshore Drive, $21,000.
Paula S. Lyons, 18882 Mayberry Plaza, $21,000.
Michael Macaitis, 4523 Walnut St., $20,272.
Robert J. Mayo, 2342 S. 178th St., $20,165.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Smith Block LLC, 1218 Izard St., $3,200,000.
Lord of Hosts World Outreach, 5321 S. 139th Plaza, $2,050,400.
Stockyard Plaza Holdings LLC, 3505 L St., $1,500,000.
Hcd River Crossing Owner LLC, 901 Farnam St., $1,200,000.
Clarkson Regional Health, 101 S. 42nd St., $800,000.
Renntach LLC, 8834 Washington Circle, $393,699.
156 Waterford LLC, 15450 Ida St., $375,000.
City of Omaha, 345 Riverfront Drive, $316,153.
Schering Corp., 21401 West Center Road, $310,150.
Beverly Group LLC, 7808 Dodge St., $100,000.
De Alicia Y Sus Delicias LLC, 2202 S. 20th St., $100,000.
GGS LLC, 5555 Center St., $90,000.
U Save Foods Inc., 3548 Q St., $90,000.
NP78 LLC, 2707 N. 118th St., $80,000.
Gregory P. Quirk, 3350 N. 90th St., $68,002.
Tomlin Development Corp., 14933 Evans Plaza, $40,000.
NP Dodge I LLC, 1010 N. 96th St., $35,370.
Robert McCarville, 1510 S. 195th Circle, $28,899.
OTHER PERMITS
City of Omaha, 500 Douglas St., $5,410,000.
Smith Block LLC, 1218 Izard St., $5,213,437; 1218 Izard St., $3,819,736.
192 Harney Holdings LLC, 19050 Jackson Court, $785,000.
Faithful Realty LLC, 4178 L St., $92,920.
Smjca LLC, 4210 S. 234th Plaza, $25,135.