BUILDING PERMITS for Nov. 21

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
John Pancheri, 1615 S. 218th Ave., $517,520.
Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 7618 Kilpatrick Parkway, $247,956; 4816 N. 186th St., $177,572.
Lance Destwolinski, 829 N. 143rd Plaza, $243,024.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21601 K St., $214,052.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5031 N. 209th St., $178,872.
Jared D. Kalin, 7204 N. 172nd St., $173,824.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 6715 S. 199th Ave., $173,000.
Daniel B. Faller, 20907 Polk St., $167,288.
LPC Properties LLC, 4513 N. 186th St., $166,600.
North Ida Street Investment, 7006 N. 162nd St., $165,360.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2712 N. 182nd Ave., $160,588.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6214 S. 210th Terrace, $159,900; 6420 N. 168th Ave., $145,036.
16908 Vernon Ave., $111,060.
Spruce 180 LLC, 3214 N. 184th St., $156,068.
David Thoms Construction LLC, 8002 N. 166th St., $152,864.
Advantage Development Inc., 4221 S. 220th St., $147,028.
Sierra Homes, 17223 Potter St., $137,248.
Dr Horton-Nebraska LLC, 3787 N. 192nd Ave., $127,188; 3793 N. 192nd Terrace $126,972.
Richland Homes LLC, 8626 N. 177th St., $123,584.
Jose Benitez, 4252 S. 45th St., $116,048.
Gottsch Land Co., 3751 N. 192nd Ave., $108,360.
Thieyacine Fall, 11409 Reynolds St., $25,679.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Jason MacTaggart, 5419 Western Ave., $91,311.
Michael J. Walenta, 743 J. E. George Blvd., $71,000.
David P. Domayer, 7891 Bauman Ave., $70,000.
David Gibson, 18457 Woolworth Circle, $60,000.
Terrence J. Ferguson, 6435 Prairie Ave., $52,170.
David Jones, 2821 Fowler Ave., $47,025.
John A. Niemann, 14109 Eagle Run Drive, $47,000.
Gary F. Jones Living Trust, 216 S. 150th Circle, $46,804.
Timothy L. Wight Living Trust, 15223 Shirley St., $46,009.
John Farmer, 5306 S. 107th St., $43,283.
Alex Gilliland, 3954 S. 190th St., $41,711.
Steven Jackson, 4237 N. 129th Avenue Circle, $41,344.
Vinton22 LLC, 2215 Vinton St., $40,000.
Eli Stolpe, 8713 Wyoming St., $39,405.
Nathan A. Jones, 13554 W Circle, $37,151.
Jarod R. Lane, 15908 U St., $35,000.
Britne N. Moss, 9216 Craig St., $34,980.
Gail M. Endorf, 6507 S. 139th Circle, $31,000 .
Rodolfo Rivera-Torres, 2415 S. 15th St., $29,626.
Arthur Martin, 4907 N. 160th St., $28,738.
Richard Parrish, 18012 Poppleton Plaza, $25,520.
Morgan Lewis, 9618 Taylor St., $25,149.
James V. Medici, 15916 Mary St., $25,000.
TKCkc Center LLC, 4917 Center St., $23,000.
Justin Johnson, 6246 S. 100th St., $22,972.
Barbara J. Webster Revolving Trust, 5713 N. 167th Circle, $22,573.
Debbie Armbrust, 5918 S. 151st Avenue Circle, $21,670.
Eric L. Bahl, 2416 N. 176th St., $21,000.
Mary M. Glass Trust, 5625 Northern Hills Drive, $20,750.
Napolean Okafor, 3406 Armbrust Drive, $20,623.
Park M. Blaine, 7027 N. 216th St., $20,000.
Ronald D. Seipold, 2101 S. 181st Circle, $20,000.
Michael E. Elston, 2144 S. 84th St., $20,000.
Carl Scaletta, 4814 S. 46th St., $20,000.
REMODEL
NON-RESIDENTIAL
Beth El Synagogue, 14506 California St., $2,403,492.
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $495,500; 1601 Dodge St., $495,250.
Pacific180 Holding LLC, 17925 Barker Court, $252,000.
Penske Truck Leasing Co., 9401 J St., $193,673.
Iatse Local 42 Building Corp., 5418 S. 27th St., $134,218.
Core Capital Group LLC, 3505 S. 140th Plaza, $86,348.
Br Rcp One Pacific Place, 10317 Pacific St., $78,000.
Rov 3 Holdings LC, 3415 Martha St., $45,250.
Twenty Fourth Hamilton, 1500 N. 24th St., $35,667.
Stone Creek LLC, 6220 N. 160th Ave., $35,000.
Egp 601 Omaha LLC, 601 Riverfront Drive, $25,055.
Apple Ten Spe, 1005 Dodge St., $25,000; 1005 Dodge St., $25,000.
Trt Acres LLC, 9370 Cady Court, $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Omaha Municipal Land Bank, 2827 Blondo St., $315,168; 2827 Blondo St., $315,168; 2827 Blondo St., $204,792; 2827 Blondo St., $204,792; 2827 Blondo St., $204,792; 2827 Blondo St., $204,792; 2827 Blondo St., $178,500; 2827 Blondo St., $178,500; 2827 Blondo St., $159,264; 2827 Blondo St., $159,264; 2827 Blondo St., $159,264; 2827 Blondo St., $159,264; 2827 Blondo St., $159,264; 2827 Blondo St., $159,264; 2827 Blondo St., $159,264; 2827 Blondo St., $159,264; 2827 Blondo St., $159,264; 2827 Blondo St., $159,264; 2827 Blondo St., $159,264; 2827 Blondo St., $159,264; 2827 Blondo St., $133,712; 2827 Blondo St., $133,712; 2827 Blondo St., $109,704; 2827 Blondo St., $109,704; 2827 Blondo St., $109,704; 2827 Blondo St., $109,704; 2827 Blondo St., $101,136; 2827 Blondo St., $101,136; 2827 Blondo St., $91,670; 2827 Blondo St., $91,670; 2827 Blondo St., $91,670; 2827 Blondo St., $91,670; 2827 Blondo St., $91,670; 2827 Blondo St., $91,670; 2827 Blondo St., $88,145; 2827 Blondo St., $88,145.
Siena Francis House Inc., 1702 Nicholas St., $143,000.