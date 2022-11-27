 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS for Nov. 27

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Eric Karmazin, 19114 Marinda Circle, $210,948.

Ramm Holdings LLC, 3213 N. 179th St., $198,352.

Pacesetter Homes Inc., 7284 N. 172nd St. $176,856.

Fld Fund I LLC, 5420 Kestrel Parkway, $175,016; 5432 N. 212th St., $160,828; 5415 Kestrel Parkway, $153,520.

Omaha Douglas Public Building Commission, 1819 Farnam St., $170,800.

Sara Paape, 8118 N. 166th St., $162,000.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4516 N. 212th St., $155,232; 21121 Butler Ave., $145,092.

Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 5809 N. 168th Ave., $139,216.

Pine Crest Homes LLC, 15455 Ogden Circle, $121,436.

Immanuel Retirement Community, 2309 S. 176th Court, $120,296.

D.R. Horton—Nebraska LLC, 7806 N. 95th Ave., $114,972.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 11052 Sunrise St., $129,536; 11116 King St., $111,276; 11056 Sunrise St., $111,276; 10817 Craig St., $106,620; 11120 King St., $106,620; 10821 Craig St., $84,160; 10901 Craig St., $84,160; 10905 Craig St., $84,160.

192 Smart Development LLC, 4810 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4806 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4813 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4817 N. 191st St., $93,072; 4809 N. 191st St., $93,072.

D.R. Horton—Nebraska LLC, 7810 N. 95th Ave., $88,872; Dr Horton—Nebraska LLC, 7814 N. 95th Ave., $88,872.

USA Builders LLC, 3139 W St., $87,028.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Rebecca Aron, 1602 S. 218th Ave., $290,000.

Rolls Properties LLC, 366 N. 40th St., $175,000.

Peter Schropp, 737 N. 57th Ave., $150,000.

Zachary Bauman, 2210 S. 185th St., $80,387.

Courtney S. Irish, 15806 Howard St., $80,000.

Ryan D. Horst, 3375 S. 220th St., $65,000.

Noah E. Mock, 451 Beverly Drive, $55,400.

G Bailey & S Holstein Revolving Trust, 14725 N. 47th St., $50,000.

Samuel J. Pirruccello, 285 S. 216th Circle, $48,600.

Joshua R. Iltzsch, 14921 Dayton St., $43,360.

Linda S. Otto Family Trust, 1911 S. 194th St., $41,814.

David J. Handlos, 4461 Shady Lane Circle, $40,000.

Gelaine R. Halverson, 17303 Dayton Circle, $40,000.

Kathi Curry, 9925 Harney Parkway South, $39,000.

Jeffrey A. Ketcham, 9181 Pine St., $35,000.

Karen F. Ralfs, 5056 S. 105th St., $31,624.

Thomas R. Mueller, 21915 Hillandale Circle, $30,500.

Jason D. Hiley, 411 N. Happy Hollow Blvd., $29,640.

Brendan Best, 3511 Walnut St., $26,575.

Katherin Wilson, 5627 Jackson St., $26,205.

Lorraine C. Boyce, 10011 Bloomfield Drive, $25,900.

Raymond S. Phelps, 7807 Nina St., $25,618.

Stephen P. Maaske, 6111 Frederick St., $25,100.

Matthew R. Rom, 4112 S. 41st Ave., $25,000.

David Stone, 2818 N. 205th St., $22,000.

David Washington, 6503 Florence Blvd., $21,857.

Stephen C. Bosiljevac, 4509 Polk St., $21,491.

Charles L. Assman, 3021 S. 108th St., $21,378.

Gary E. Thielbar, 2406 S. 31st St., $21,200.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Oak View Realty LLC, 3111 Oak View Drive, $1,000,000.

Quarantini LLC, 2313 Benson Gardens Blvd., $405,000.

204Q Coffee LLC, 5401 S. 204th Ave., $400,000.

Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $302,000.

Seventy-Five North Revitalization Corp., 2120 N. 29th St., $300,000.

League Of Human Dignity, 5513 Center St., $273,600.

204Q Retail One LLC, 5331 S. 204th Ave., $97,834.

Nebraska Horsemans Benevolent, 6303 Q St., $87,910.

Old Market Real Estate LLC, 1105 Howard St., $83,200.

MFR XV—Camelot LLC, 2325 N. 92nd St., $50,000.

M And G Properties LLC, 1101 Grace St., $23,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Community Alliance Inc., 7150 Arbor St., $10,983,060.

Metropolitan Utilities District, 11710 Fort St., $72,100.

Stuart W. Knutson, 13131 Calhoun Road, $50,000.

Stockyard Plaza Holdings LLC, 3505 L St., $24,850.

