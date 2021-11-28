BUILDING PERMITS for Nov. 28

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7632 Kilpatrick Parkway, $185,460.
Gottsch Land Co., 3779 N. 192nd Ave., $180,216; 3771 N. 192nd Ave., $108,360.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 19265 Larimore Circle, $171,028.
Richland Homes LLC, 4421 S. 215th Ave., $167,912.
Matthew Callahan, 21101 Joseph St., $167,488.
Frk Development LLC, 4804 N. 186th St., $160,072.
Michael Nolen, 3310 Weber St., $144,028.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21324 A St., $142,212; 3904 S. 213th St., $141,724.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 7106 N. 172nd St., $142,152.
Thomas David Builders LLC, 3011 S. 209th St., $140,144; 3004 S. 209th Court, $137,880.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 12756 Mormon St., $139,184; 12760 Mormon St., $127,200; 12806 Mormon St., $108,720.
Dr Horton-Nebraska LLC, 3775 N. 192nd Ave., $108,720.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Pamiller LLC, 912 S. 111th Plaza, $89,192.
Graham Warden, 17225 V Circle, $71,400.
Terrie Snowden, 3412 Sheffield St., $69,917.
Sean Privitera, 19958 Drexel Circle, $56,827.
Brian Harris, 3614 S. 201st Ave., $56,000.
Bruce E. Jones, 7046 Glendale Ave., $51,866.
Michael A. Kolakowski, 132 N. 39th St., $47,896.
Nathaniel R. Quismondo, 6307 S. 167th Ave., $44,420.
Darlin Arevalo, 4410 N. 62nd St., $40,459.
Steven Ehrlich, 7404 N. 89th Ave., $39,703.
Ronald R. Krueger, 16303 Page St., $34,528.
Leaann Refregier, 7430 Vinton St., $33,701.
Jody J. Sperling, 7625 Lafayette Ave., $32,621.
Martin E. Titus, 12703 Read St., $32,483.
Lindsey Lundeen, 8226 N. 162nd St., $30,459.
Alexandria Larsen, 18933 Ruggles St., $30,000.
Rhonda Henderson, 9623 Bedford Ave., $29,001.
Nicholas C. Mackey, 12514 Circle Drive, $29,000.
Phillip V. Brooking, 2226 S. 181st Circle, $29,000.
Sharon Myers, 6906 N. 65th St., $27,778.
Steven A. Tokosh, 3079 S. 33rd St., $24,716.
Michael Emsick, 1025 S. 36th St., $23,792.
Sun-Ha Lim, 4505 Jefferson St., $22,129.
Daniel Wiser, 827 S. 60th St., $22,000.
Bradley Fegley, 4208 North Branch Drive, $21,853.
Steven Racine, 8620 N. 173rd St., $21,000.
Pariwwat Thaisettawatkul, 3309 N. 125th St., $20,175.
Cp-Re3 LLC, 5202 Center St., $20,000.
David L. Walde, 615 S. 157th Avenue Circle, $20,000.
Patrick Mcilvain, 3724 Hawthorne Ave., $20,000.
Craig Epp, 20701 Shirley St., $20,000.
REMODEL
NON-RESIDENTIAL
Vk Blondo Properties Lp, 2611 N. 204th St., $375,000.
Zone 5 Lot 1 LLC, 6700 Mercy Road, $250,000; 6700 Mercy Road, $250,000.
Alegent Health, 16909 Lakeside Hills Court, $236,858.
180 Burke LLC, 304 N. 179th St., $125,000.
Union Pacific Railroad Co., 1400 Douglas St., $117,440.
Stonegate Mlj Properties LLC, 3131 N. 120th St., $115,000.
Maple Bluff Properties LLC, 1314 N. 205th St., $75,000.
City of Omaha, 2506 N. 24th St., $64,604; 5600 S. 10th St., $15,936,050; 5601 S. 10th St., $34,650; 5602 S. 10th St., $24,357.
4812 Dodge Street LLC 4814 Dodge St., $47,900.
Darrell L. Schwalbach, 20230 Roberts St., $43,750; 20230 Roberts St., $43,750.
Mfh LLC, 15750 West Dodge Road, $30,000.
GS Diversified LLC, 11226 Chicago Circle, $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Lmrk Di Propco LLC, 11707 Miracle Hills Drive, $350,000.
Scannell Properties #451 LLC, 8376 N. 72nd St., $250,000.
Rodriguez Contractor LLC, 5502 N. 16th St., $137,100; 5502 N. 16th St., $137,100.
Laurie M. Godby, 2530 N. 70th Ave., $24,496.