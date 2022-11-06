 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS for Nov. 6

  • 0

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Charles Rosipal, 3324 S. 229th St., $270,760.

LPC Properties LLC, 5807 N. 208th St., $227,848.

JBT Holdings LLC, 21354 E Circle, $194,620.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4701 Kestrel Parkway, $180,448; 17802 Ogden St., $179,840; 4707 N. 210th Ave., $161,164.

Linda Gerdes, 7704 N. 167th Ave., $179,168.

Nelson Builders Inc., 3922 S. 213th St., $168,368.

Richland Homes LLC, 8634 N. 176th St., $125,476.

D.R. Horton—Nebraska LLC, 4622 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4618 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4614 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4610 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4625 N. 190th Ave., $93,072; 4621 N. 190th Ave., $93,072; 4617 N. 190th Ave., $93,072; 4613 N. 190th Ave., $93,072.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Bradly Brooks, 8815 Broadmoor Drive, $112,056.

Country Club Apartment LLP, 5344 S. 99th St., $102,000.

Jack H. Struyk Jr., 17075 Pasadena Court, $88,614.

John Hundtoft, 4511 S. 167th Ave., $82,648.

Nikki E. Wince, 3529 Fontenelle Blvd., $59,737.

Mandy N. Zink, 332 S. 243rd St., $58,000.

Michael Keblesh, 3408 N. 161st Ave., $56,915.

James & Sandra Hollenbeck Trust, 6312 S. 120th Plaza, $53,324.

Christopher Smolen, 3006 Vinton St., $53,314.

James D. Yourkoski, 3630 Valley St., $44,000.

Joseph & Karen Ramaeker Trust, 4310 N. 142nd Ave., $43,276.

Keith Allen, 21921 Hillandale Circle, $40,000.

Hung Ngoc Nguyen, 16119 Bedford Ave., $38,813.

Monte E. Matz Jr., 7512 Walnut St., $38,166.

Joseph E. Willett, 8622 Broadmoor Drive, $35,920.

Underwood Rentals LLC, 817 N. 47th St., $35,400.

Brian Walsh, 12915 Ogden St., $33,322.

Richard Parrish, 18012 Poppleton Plaza, $33,000.

Casey Clark, 17563 Shirley St., $30,861.

Quoc Lam, 15955 Yates St., $30,748.

Mary Ann Johnson, 17209 Patterson Drive, $29,650.

Mark McCormack, 11560 Leavenworth Road, $29,512.

John W. Hannafious, 19007 Morrissey Circle, $28,875.

Joyce E. Klich, 2414 S. 46th St., $27,960.

Paul F. Schaefer, 3972 S. 36th Ave., $27,950.

Jacob Dahl, 4259 N. 163rd Ave., $27,702.

Matthew A. Hergenrader, 17908 Shirley Circle, $27,000.

Andrew Beckmann, 609 S. 19th St., $27,000.

James H. Paulison, 1502 S. 80th St., $26,914.

Bradley Muse, 3506 S. 94th Ave., $26,132.

Wendy L. Strang, 1428 Pasadena Ave., $25,830.

Randolph F. Critzer, 570 N. 152nd Ave., $25,750.

Brun D. Platt, 7317 Hascall St., $25,000.

Kevin E. Rihanek, 9812 Charles St., $25,000.

Cynthia J. Jaeger, 1506 S. 198th Ave., $24,900.

Justin D. Eichmann, 735 N. 148th Ave., $24,724.

Arnulfo Salcido, 1540 Monroe St., $24,500.

Larry and Pauline Dunn Living Trust, 16645 Frances St., $24,492.

Matthew R. Allen, 6210 Elm St., $23,212.

Castro Enterprises Inc., 4018 L St., $23,000.

Margarita Ortega, 3319 S. 20th St., $22,334.

Beverly J. Hart Revolving Living Trust, 1702 S. 173rd Court, $22,228.

Jonathan B. Colemen, 15104 Newport Ave., $22,221.

Daniel Dickmeyer, 3902 N. 191st St., $22,000.

Andrew T. Olson, 16754 Pierce Circle, $21,565.

Steven M. Krambeck, 6214 N. 154th St., $21,000.

Juan G. Escobedo, 4524 S. 15th St., $20,986.

Denise M. Young, 4540 S. 41st St., $20,755.

James L. Kalin, 2809 S. 33rd St., $20,571.

Mary Mummey, 2024 N. 61st St., $20,250.

Patricia K. Lynn, 3418 S. 165th Ave., $20,057.

Lilia P. Moreno, 3832 Castelar St., $20,000.

Diego Lopez, 6222 S. 38th St., $20,000.

Jason R. Prusha, 2534 S. 62nd St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

13609 California Street LLC, 13609 California St., $3,988,353.

Zeneca Ag Products, 4111 Gibson Road, $1,840,906.

Powell and Powell LLC, 6936 L St., $1,000,000.

Children’s Hospital Foundation, 8200 Dodge St., $500,000.

Greater Omaha Packing Co., 3001 L St., $475,700.

Edward Rose Development Co., 19201 Grant St., $350,000.

American National Bank, 600 S Saddle Creek Road, $285,000.

Maple Joint Venture, 13410 West Maple Road, $275,000.

VSL Omaha LLC, 4330 S. 144th St., $120,000.

Woodmen of the World Life Insurance, 1710 Farnam St., $87,750.

Lojon Property 71 LLC, 4440 Dodge St., $85,200.

Metropolitan Utilities District, 2910 S. 84th St., $83,800.

RTB Real Estate LLC, 3839 S. 148th St., $75,000.

CW Apartments LLC, 949 S. 70th Plaza, $70,000.

West Dodge Medical Center LLC, 515 N. 162nd Ave., $65,000.

Omaha Home for Boys, 4242 N. 49th St., $40,000.

Westwood Plaza Limited, 2819 S. 125th Ave., $40,000.

Children’s Hospital Foundation, 8200 Dodge St., $33,000.

Board of Regents University of Nebraska, 201 N. 46th St., $20,541.

OTHER PERMITS

115 Storage LLC, 11548 West Dodge Road, $6,913,638.

LSP Omaha Maple Development, 18102 Evans St., $1,208,400.

Sixty Sorensen LLC, 5858 Sorensen Parkway, $975,970.

192 Maple LLC, 3310 N. 191st Ave., $948,860.

Woodsonia North Streams LLC, 20101 P St., $948,860.

South O Roofing Inc., 6222 S. 23rd St., $153,000.

Nebraska Ponca Tribe, 5711 S. 86th Circle, $82,495.

Lance D. Bailey, 20949 State St., $65,000.

Kimm E. Ferry Living Trust, 17261 Ruggles St., $30,000.

William J. Douglas, 22780 G Plaza, $29,232.

Trent Reimer, 5005 S. 131st St., $20,832.

