BUILDING PERMITS for Oct. 10
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Robert J. Schmitt, 4115 S. 223rd Plaza, $245,828.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4421 S. 220th St., $215,180.

Riniski L. McGlown, 11909 N. 58th St., $206,500.

Best Team LLC, 8215 N. 166th St., $200,472.

Belt Construction Co. Inc., 23722 Hampton Road, $198,864.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17198 Whitmore St., $171,932; 7622 Kilpatrick Parkway, $162,184.

Spruce 180 LLC, 18502 Locust St., $170,016.

Lebens Ponca Hills LLC, 13305 N. 47th St., $169,344.

Jbt Holdings LLC, 3201 N. 183rd St., $165,736.

Story Homes LLC, 8205 N. 163rd Ave., $156,544.

Todd Menard Construction LLC, 20757 Pine St., $149,000.

Charleston Homes LLC, 5502 N. 177th St., $148,528.

Marque Custom Builders LLC, 4810 N. 192nd Ave., $147,116.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 6558 S. 200th Ave., $134,396.

Holy Name Housing Corp., 3401 Maple St., $107,016; 2502 Parker St., $101,976; 2523 Grant St., $83,720.

Usa Builders LLC, 6811 S. 32nd St., $89,076; 6807 S. 32nd St., $88,480.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Timothy Crane, 1305 S. 95th St., $303,792.

Robert L. Phelps, 1321 S. 196th St., $93,194.

Sarah M. Schmitt, 10622 Castelar St., $75,000.

Elmer J. Kuhn, 1919 S. 182nd Circle, $63,304.

Andrea M. Peterson Trust, 6727 State St., $58,400.

Christopher W. Abboud, 9771 Westchester Drive, $52,736.

Regina E. Davis, 2905 N. 125th Ave., $47,146.

Mark A. Hanner, 10301 Brookside Lane, $44,000.

Nicholas C. Mackey, 12514 Circle Drive, $42,000.

Michael P. Limas, 8519 Hickory St., $40,500.

Kevin W. Mowery, 3111 S. 167th St., $40,000.

Chris Lewis, 5104 S. 46th Ave., $37,333.

Ma Than, 4907 N. 57th St., $36,594.

Timothy M. Fischer, 6705 Brookridge Drive, $35,000.

Andrew Lundgren, 645 Shorewood Lane, $32,040.

John J. Hawk, 14459 Grant St., $30,555.

Colleen Riordan, 20580 Corral Road, $28,750.

John William Delehant, 118 S. 50th St., $28,440.

Mitchell B. Spindler, 6234 Franklin St., $26,989.

Jennifer Swanson, 5709 Manderson St., $25,000.

Kenneth N. Hessel, 16905 M Circle, $24,838.

Jonathan Spencer, 13538 Parker St., $24,498.

Jose Cogua, 16014 Bedford Ave., $24,251.

Cynthia Makinster, 1036 S. 216th St., $24,103.

Bradley J. Eastman, 17116 Barnett St., $22,756.

Michael J. O’Leary, 1638 N. 128th Circle, $22,627.

Yuliya Lierler, 9311 Leavenworth St., $22,560.

Niko E. Rangel, 6025 S. 41st St., $21,970.

Barry C. Drake, 17528 L St., $21,000.

Dick J. Thiele, 1205 Skylark Drive, $20,000.

Brian A. Kooienga, 15818 N Circle, $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $11,500,000.

Majors Plastics Inc., 10558 J St., $2,173,000.

Blackstone Plaza LLC, 3555 Farnam St., $1,800,000; 3555 Farnam St., $1,800,000.

Beverly Group LLC, 7806 Dodge St., $900,000; 7806 Dodge St., $900,000.

Frederick Square Ltd., 3020 S. 84th St., $800,000.

Quality Care Of Omaha Inc., 1540 N. 72nd St., $503,478.

Westroads Investors LLC, 808 N. 102nd St., $500,000.

Maple Joint Ventures, 13320 West Maple Road, $482,000; 13320 West Maple Road, $482,000.

Bucks Inc., 7660 Dodge St., $470,000; 7660 Dodge St., $470,000.

B & K Real Estate LLC, 3838 N. 167th Court, $463,600.

Greater Omaha Packing Co., 3001 L St., $227,813.

2120 Tower LLC, 2120 S. 72nd St., $150,000.

Intl Brotherhood Elec Workers, 8946 L St., $140,000.

City Of Omaha, 801 S. 10th St., $140,000.

Ames Ave. Omaha LLC, 5070 Ames Ave., $125,000; 5070 Ames Ave., $125,000.

FTF Investments LLC, 3402 N. 190th Plaza, $124,650.

BR RCP One Pacific Place, 10317 Pacific St., $98,000; 10317 Pacific St., $98,000.

Waitt Aksarben 8 LLC, 6706 Frances St., $80,000; 6706 Frances St., $80,000.

Pekedo LLC, 2606 N. Main St., $75,000.

FMI Midtown LLC, 710 N. Saddle Creek Road, $56,000.

Dundee Granite LLC, 4225 Florence Blvd., $51,986.

SFI Ltd. Parntnership 13, 1315 N. 110th Place, $50,000; 11009 Lafayette Place, $50,000.

Hoffman Midtown 23C Hillside, 137 N. 33rd St., $32,416.

Alford 120 LLC, 8710 F St., $30,000.

Pdma Properties LLC, 14134 West Center Road, $30,000.

2511 S. 140Th Street Carwash, 2511 S. 140th St., $30,000.

920 LLC, 3930 S. 147th St., $27,852.

Mark A. Swanson, 1308 Jackson St., $23,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Woodsonia-204 Center LLC, 20202 Oak St., $1,149,500.

Mres Ravello Ii Holdings LLC, 831 S. 193rd Plaza, $826,649; 821 S. 193rd Plaza, $826,649; 811 S. 193rd Plaza, $826,649; 801 S. 193rd Plaza, $826,649; 806 S. 193rd Plaza, $826,649; 816 S. 193rd Plaza, $826,649.

KR Properties LLC, 820 N. 205th St., $147,041; 820 N. 205th St., $147,041.

Andrew R. Queen, 11234 Canyon Road, $47,000.

