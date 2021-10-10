BUILDING PERMITS for Oct. 10

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Robert J. Schmitt, 4115 S. 223rd Plaza, $245,828.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4421 S. 220th St., $215,180.
Riniski L. McGlown, 11909 N. 58th St., $206,500.
Best Team LLC, 8215 N. 166th St., $200,472.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 23722 Hampton Road, $198,864.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17198 Whitmore St., $171,932; 7622 Kilpatrick Parkway, $162,184.
Spruce 180 LLC, 18502 Locust St., $170,016.
Lebens Ponca Hills LLC, 13305 N. 47th St., $169,344.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 3201 N. 183rd St., $165,736.
Story Homes LLC, 8205 N. 163rd Ave., $156,544.
Todd Menard Construction LLC, 20757 Pine St., $149,000.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5502 N. 177th St., $148,528.
Marque Custom Builders LLC, 4810 N. 192nd Ave., $147,116.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 6558 S. 200th Ave., $134,396.
Holy Name Housing Corp., 3401 Maple St., $107,016; 2502 Parker St., $101,976; 2523 Grant St., $83,720.
Usa Builders LLC, 6811 S. 32nd St., $89,076; 6807 S. 32nd St., $88,480.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Timothy Crane, 1305 S. 95th St., $303,792.
Robert L. Phelps, 1321 S. 196th St., $93,194.
Sarah M. Schmitt, 10622 Castelar St., $75,000.
Elmer J. Kuhn, 1919 S. 182nd Circle, $63,304.
Andrea M. Peterson Trust, 6727 State St., $58,400.
Christopher W. Abboud, 9771 Westchester Drive, $52,736.
Regina E. Davis, 2905 N. 125th Ave., $47,146.
Mark A. Hanner, 10301 Brookside Lane, $44,000.
Nicholas C. Mackey, 12514 Circle Drive, $42,000.
Michael P. Limas, 8519 Hickory St., $40,500.
Kevin W. Mowery, 3111 S. 167th St., $40,000.
Chris Lewis, 5104 S. 46th Ave., $37,333.
Ma Than, 4907 N. 57th St., $36,594.
Timothy M. Fischer, 6705 Brookridge Drive, $35,000.
Andrew Lundgren, 645 Shorewood Lane, $32,040.
John J. Hawk, 14459 Grant St., $30,555.
Colleen Riordan, 20580 Corral Road, $28,750.
John William Delehant, 118 S. 50th St., $28,440.
Mitchell B. Spindler, 6234 Franklin St., $26,989.
Jennifer Swanson, 5709 Manderson St., $25,000.
Kenneth N. Hessel, 16905 M Circle, $24,838.
Jonathan Spencer, 13538 Parker St., $24,498.
Jose Cogua, 16014 Bedford Ave., $24,251.
Cynthia Makinster, 1036 S. 216th St., $24,103.
Bradley J. Eastman, 17116 Barnett St., $22,756.
Michael J. O’Leary, 1638 N. 128th Circle, $22,627.
Yuliya Lierler, 9311 Leavenworth St., $22,560.
Niko E. Rangel, 6025 S. 41st St., $21,970.
Barry C. Drake, 17528 L St., $21,000.
Dick J. Thiele, 1205 Skylark Drive, $20,000.
Brian A. Kooienga, 15818 N Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $11,500,000.
Majors Plastics Inc., 10558 J St., $2,173,000.
Blackstone Plaza LLC, 3555 Farnam St., $1,800,000; 3555 Farnam St., $1,800,000.
Beverly Group LLC, 7806 Dodge St., $900,000; 7806 Dodge St., $900,000.
Frederick Square Ltd., 3020 S. 84th St., $800,000.
Quality Care Of Omaha Inc., 1540 N. 72nd St., $503,478.
Westroads Investors LLC, 808 N. 102nd St., $500,000.
Maple Joint Ventures, 13320 West Maple Road, $482,000; 13320 West Maple Road, $482,000.
Bucks Inc., 7660 Dodge St., $470,000; 7660 Dodge St., $470,000.
B & K Real Estate LLC, 3838 N. 167th Court, $463,600.
Greater Omaha Packing Co., 3001 L St., $227,813.
2120 Tower LLC, 2120 S. 72nd St., $150,000.
Intl Brotherhood Elec Workers, 8946 L St., $140,000.
City Of Omaha, 801 S. 10th St., $140,000.
Ames Ave. Omaha LLC, 5070 Ames Ave., $125,000; 5070 Ames Ave., $125,000.
FTF Investments LLC, 3402 N. 190th Plaza, $124,650.
BR RCP One Pacific Place, 10317 Pacific St., $98,000; 10317 Pacific St., $98,000.
Waitt Aksarben 8 LLC, 6706 Frances St., $80,000; 6706 Frances St., $80,000.
Pekedo LLC, 2606 N. Main St., $75,000.
FMI Midtown LLC, 710 N. Saddle Creek Road, $56,000.
Dundee Granite LLC, 4225 Florence Blvd., $51,986.
SFI Ltd. Parntnership 13, 1315 N. 110th Place, $50,000; 11009 Lafayette Place, $50,000.
Hoffman Midtown 23C Hillside, 137 N. 33rd St., $32,416.
Alford 120 LLC, 8710 F St., $30,000.
Pdma Properties LLC, 14134 West Center Road, $30,000.
2511 S. 140Th Street Carwash, 2511 S. 140th St., $30,000.
920 LLC, 3930 S. 147th St., $27,852.
Mark A. Swanson, 1308 Jackson St., $23,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Woodsonia-204 Center LLC, 20202 Oak St., $1,149,500.
Mres Ravello Ii Holdings LLC, 831 S. 193rd Plaza, $826,649; 821 S. 193rd Plaza, $826,649; 811 S. 193rd Plaza, $826,649; 801 S. 193rd Plaza, $826,649; 806 S. 193rd Plaza, $826,649; 816 S. 193rd Plaza, $826,649.
KR Properties LLC, 820 N. 205th St., $147,041; 820 N. 205th St., $147,041.
Andrew R. Queen, 11234 Canyon Road, $47,000.