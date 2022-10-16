BUILDING PERMITS for Oct. 16

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Westbury Farm LLC, 4528 S. 217th St., $224,404; 4409 S. 220th St., $40,164.
HRC Anchor View LLC, 17608 Scott St., $189,060.
Heavican Homes Inc., 3904 George B Lake Parkway, $182,832; 3820 George B Lake Parkway, $164,136.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 2721 N. 182nd Ave., $180,596; 2724 N. 182nd Ave., $155,028.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4609 Kestrel Parkway, $176,856; 21202 Larimore Ave., $153,344; 5501 N. 179th St., $116,404.
Alpha 2 Nhc LLC, 21315 E St., $169,216.
Proline Custom Homes Inc., 5910 N. 168th Ave., $162,184.
Richland Homes LLC, 4418 S. 215th Ave., $150,908.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 17320 Potter St., $135,608.
Omaha Economic Development, 2125 N. 25th St., $102,812; 2119 N. 25th St., $102,812.
Mark Sanford, 12509 Read St., $97,688.
Brenda M. Martinez, 2621 S. 15th St., $96,328.
Maureen Mangan, 211 Cedar St., $93,688.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 5057 Vernon Circle, $94,500; 5069 Vernon Circle, $81,300; 5061 Vernon Circle, $81,30.
New Community Development Corp., 5343 N. 25th Ave., $68,472.
Vp 168 LLC, 17074 Hawthorne Ave., $90,120; 17078 Hawthorne Ave., $79,480.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Dagmar M. Gude, 16715 Harney St., $148,550.
Craig W. Anderson, 12830 Decatur St., $75,000.
Daniel J. Dennell, 24335 Douglas Circle, $65,000.
Connor L. Niehaus, 4815 N. 189th St., $60,000.
Lora Kaup, 1114 S. 33rd St., $60,000.
Gregg H. Johnson, 203 N. 251st St., $55,000.
Anna M. Naumann, 6170 Shirley St., $50,000.
Mark A. Galdeano, 4202 N. 171st Ave., $45,243.
Terrell Butler, 8102 King St., $41,000.
Jerry J. Frerichs, 21418 Greenbrier Drive, $40,000.
Bohemian National Cemetery, 5201 Center St., $37,660.
Richard S. Camp, 13326 N. 66th St., $37,064.
Philip Pleiss, 6105 S. 158th St., $36,959.
Mary S. Wood, 6725 N. 31st Ave., $36,585.
Jorge Cordero, 317 N. 96th St., $35,900.
Brenna Ann Nielsen, 1428 C St., $35,000.
Alan Huss, 930 S. 117th Court, $35,000.
Philip E. Hilliar, 3307 S. 52nd St., $32,995.
Guadalupe Briceno, 2215 H St., $31,864.
Alexander C. Finkle, 2601 S. 48th Ave., $30,000.
Steve Parra, 1504 S. 75th St., $30,000.
Curtlund Cramer, 2512 N. 88th St., $29,999.
Darrin Peppard, 2747 Iowa St., $29,779.
Robert Weil, 1914 S. 197th St., $29,391.
Freida Novak, 525 S. 243rd St., $28,225.
Chad D. Lawton, 4830 S. 136th St., $27,082.
Scott K. Lovering, 2218 S. 31st St., $25,500.
Adrian Dowell, 19103 Marinda Circle, $25,047.
Arthur E. Young, 4918 Lockwood Lane, $25,000.
Robert E. Chaney Jr., 3503 S. 100th Ave., $25,000.
Asb Flips LLC, 4811 S. 50th Terrace, $25,000.
Kenneth L. True, 9103 Polk St., $24,453.
Park Meadow Mhc LLC, 7040 N. 110th Plaza, $24,000.
Wuttiporn Manatsathit, 2906 S. 102nd St., $23,822.
Joan Luebbert, 6230 S. 107th St., $23,500.
Central District Conference of Mennonite Brethren Churches, 2420 H St., $23,000.
Timothy L. Iverson, 4620 N. 155th Ave., $23,000.
Feliz M. Cardenas, 4860 O St., $22,956.
Geeta Ghaznawi, 1940 S. 50th St., $22,267.
Jairo R. Quijada, 2515 S. 32nd Ave., $22,000.
Mary G. Stroesser, 511 S Happy Hollow Blvd., $22,000.
Malvin R. Witt, 13505 N. 132nd St., $21,922.
Francisco G. Machuca, 15969 Adams St., $21,907.
Vincent McCashland, 3040 N. 240th St., $21,200.
Sean M. Winekauf, 10294 Larimore Ave., $20,843.
Michael E. Fink, 3919 S. 207th St., $20,732.
Dane P. Becker, 925 S. 243rd St., $20,000.
Terry W. Sherman, 4257 N. 139th Ave., $20,000.
Edward C. Johnson Jr., 1424 S. 181st Plaza, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
1401 Jones LLC, 1401 Jones St., $4,000,000.
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $503,750.
Holy Cross Church of Omaha, 4812 Pine St., $392,000.
St. Thomas More Church, 3515 S. 48th Ave., $285,500.
Mark W. Hauptman, 8530 K St., $270,000.
Samuel L. Gomez, 3215 Q St., $200,000.
Ashton LLC, 1229 Millwork Ave., $200,000.
East Campus Realty LLC, 3201 Farnam St., $200,000.
Comfed Qualified Hous Ltd., 3102 S. 68th Plaza, $200,000.
49th Street Health Holdings, 4835 S. 49th St., $190,000.
Waterford West LLC, 18881 West Dodge Road, $142,500.
Quarantini LLC, 2237 Benson Gardens Blvd., $141,286.
Blackstone Plaza LLC, 3555 Farnam St., $140,000.
New Cassel Inc., 900 N. 90th St., $135,000.
Margek Real Estate LLC, 1410 Harney St., $125,000.
Noddle Av 3 LLC, 2289 S. 67th St., $117,176.
Dalton Clark, 312 S. 16th St., $115,925.
Metropolitan Community College, 3000 Fort St., $111,912.
Dodge Properties LLC, 11106 Q St., $75,000.
Parker Properties LLC, 725 S. 72nd St., $55,500.
Nolan Holdings LLC, 116 N. 32nd Ave., $40,000.
Rh Land Management Co. LLC, 5020 Grand Ave., $27,520.
Charles Jones, 1502 S. 60th St., $25,790.
Heartland Church Network, 2100 S. 51st St., $20,769.
OTHER PERMITS
Gundersons Properties LLC, 102 N. 145th St., $1,288,350.
Sjk Lodging LLC, 15602 Whiting Circle, $345,000; 15601 Whiting Circle, $230,000.
John Park, 21760 Bonanza Blvd., $85,530.
Patrick A. McCaslin, 1418 Pine Road, $60,000.
Douglas County School District, 15800 Summit Plaza, $46,715.
Heartland Hope Mission Inc., 15555 Industrial Road, $25,700.
Christian Graham, 14023 Parker St., $21,500.