 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BUILDING PERMITS for Oct. 17
0 comments

BUILDING PERMITS for Oct. 17

  • 0

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7026 N. 171st Terrace, $375,000; 17175 Whitmore St., $154,344.

Brian Carder Construction Inc., 3325 S. 206th St., $313,816.

Jeremy T. Smith, 5021 S. 225th Plaza, $307,900.

Lynn Kalin, 311 S. 243rd St., $190,384.

Trademark Homes Inc., 4608 N. 188th St., $182,472.

Blondo 180 LLC, 2738 N. 182nd St., $179,336.

Richland Homes LLC, 8803 N. 177th St., $169,868.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21709 K St., $161,592.

Charleston Homes LLC, 20963 Grand Ave., $155,232; 5018 N. 209th Ave., $119,204.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 6121 S. 211th St., $129,644; 6450 N. 170th Ave., $129,644; 21062 George B. Lake Parkway, $129,644; 8627 Reynolds St., $112,840; 8631 Reynolds St., $112,840; 8639 Reynolds St., $112,840; 8635 Reynolds St., $112,084; 6119 N. Hws Cleveland Blvd., $102,424; 6123 N. Hws Cleveland Blvd., $102,424; 8630 Reynolds St., $98,360; 8626 Reynolds St., $84,160; 8634 Reynolds St., $84,160; 8638 Reynolds St., $84,160.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Matthew R. Virus, 5112 Wedge Court, $131,000.

Dennis Stessman, 22820 Hansen Ave., $98,231.

Josephine Prusha, 10915 Hilltop Ave., $71,169.

David Thoms Construction LLC, 18317 Patrick Ave., $61,814.

Brandt Buckner, 4434 Pacific St., $55,000.

Bonnie Levinger, 15732 Farnam St., $52,604 .

Thomas A. Emary, 6207 N. 108th Avenue Circle, $50,365.

Kevin C. Silk, 623 S. 158th St., $46,092.

Joel Vandegraaff, 6211 Underwood Ave., $45,831.

Robert S. Trent, 159 S. 166th St., $43,800.

Kari A. Burrus, 5814 N. 127th St., $42,270.

James & Judith Wigton Revolving Trust, 11318 Pine Plaza, $40,000.

Manuel Rosendo, 1530 N. 181st Ave., $38,581.

James L. Quinlan, 8010 Poppleton Ave., $38,472.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 6340 N. 30th St., $37,442.

Hubert B. Hickman Living Trust, 1314 S. 80th St., $36,635.

Kaleb C. Vaughn, 2111 N. 120th Ave., $35,068.

Northern Ponca Housing Authority, 4737 S. 52nd St., $35,000.

David S. Sederburg, 10220 N. 168th St., $34,465.

Jerry F. Bexten, 13255 N. 66th St., $34,026.

Robert Alexander, 2514 E St., $34,000.

Harris C. Payne, 4211 N. 140th Circle, $33,680.

Janice J. Marfice Family Trust, 8715 N. 54th Avenue Circle, $33,106.

Michael A. Murphy, 2704 N. 141st Ave., $31,865.

Jennifer J Parker Living Trust, 17311 Monroe Circle, $30,480.

Seth A. Reyes, 2019 S. 163rd Circle, $30,437.

Juan C. Aguilera Negrete, 7002 N. 90th St., $29,019.

Russell J. Albin, 4624 N. 138th St., $28,813.

Vivian J. Weaver, 9646 N. 30th St., $28,368.

Rodney Jenson Jr., 205 S. 89th St., $26,000.

Terry J. Patton Revocable Trust, 5936 Oak Hills Drive, $24,421.

Scott A. Klassen, 19829 Douglas Circle, $22,992.

Christian M. Riedemann, 5415 N. 160th Avenue Circle, $22,000.

Dwayne Johnson, 9005 Sprague St., $21,180.

Andrew R. Spaulding, 18966 C St., $20,134.

John M. Walker, 110 N. 54th St., $20,000.

Rodney S. Golda, 12621 N St., $20,000.

David C. Ewer, 21010 Brittany Circle, $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Cornerstone Printing And Imaging, 1515 S. 75th St., $3,509,202.

Central Iowa Ready-Mix Inc., 2410 Center St., $2,985,952; 2410 Center St., $2,985,952.

Tomlin Development Corp., 14949 Evans Plaza, $775,000; 14949 Evans Plaza, $775,000.

Palmstones Tiffany LLC, 4811 Chicago St., $660,000.

Bucks Inc., 20402 Veterans Drive, $384,000.

Christ Community Church Christ, 10845 Harney St., $379,000.

Sweetbriar IV LLC, 13033 Pierce St., $350,000.

60th and NW Radial LLC, 3030 N. 60th St., $327,161.

4606N56 LLC, 4606 N. 56th St., $280,000.

Red Angell Enterprise LLC, 1209 Harney St., $200,000.

Centris Federal Credit Union, 13120 Pierce St., $200,000.

Kailath Western Springs LLC, 2615 S. 180th St., $161,820.

Charleston Homes LLC, 3307 N. 191st Ave., $119,400.

Yates Illuminates LLC, 3262 Davenport St., $115,000.

Woodsonia Applewood LLC, 9725 Q St., $73,000; 9731 Q St., $23,000.

Karlan Properties LLC, 3232 H St., $44,000.

RH Land Management Co. LLC, 2524 N. 24th St., $40,000.

Target Corp., 7200 Dodge St., $20,000; 7200 Dodge St., $20,000.

OTHER PERMITS

OVO Dev LLC, 8004 Farnam Drive, $14,318,183.

Kids Can Community Center, 4768 Q St., $2,470,760.

Hy-Vee, 17925 Barker Court, $1,094,264.

William 12 LLC, 1314 S. 12th St., $4,502,383; 1314 S. 12th St., $884,882; 1318 S. 12th St., $554,069; 1314 S. 12th St., $369,871.

192 Maple LLC, 18749 Emmet Court, $1,281,088; 18601 Emmet Court, $1,281,088; 3451 N. 186th Plaza, $1,281,088; 3401 N. 186th Plaza, $1,281,088; 3452 N. 186th Plaza, $1,281,088; 3404 N. 187th Plaza, $1,049,808; 3403 N. 187th Plaza $1,049,808;

3454 N. 187th Plaza $1,049,808; 3455 N. 187th Court, $779,804.

RS Holdings I LLC, 8417 West Center Road, $164,220; 8417 West Center Road, $164,220.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 6213 S. 213th St., $23,000.

Cornerstone Printing And Imaging, 1515 S. 75th St., $21,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices continue to rise as global energy crisis shows no signs of slowing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert