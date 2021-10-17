BUILDING PERMITS for Oct. 17

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7026 N. 171st Terrace, $375,000; 17175 Whitmore St., $154,344.
Brian Carder Construction Inc., 3325 S. 206th St., $313,816.
Jeremy T. Smith, 5021 S. 225th Plaza, $307,900.
Lynn Kalin, 311 S. 243rd St., $190,384.
Trademark Homes Inc., 4608 N. 188th St., $182,472.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2738 N. 182nd St., $179,336.
Richland Homes LLC, 8803 N. 177th St., $169,868.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21709 K St., $161,592.
Charleston Homes LLC, 20963 Grand Ave., $155,232; 5018 N. 209th Ave., $119,204.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6121 S. 211th St., $129,644; 6450 N. 170th Ave., $129,644; 21062 George B. Lake Parkway, $129,644; 8627 Reynolds St., $112,840; 8631 Reynolds St., $112,840; 8639 Reynolds St., $112,840; 8635 Reynolds St., $112,084; 6119 N. Hws Cleveland Blvd., $102,424; 6123 N. Hws Cleveland Blvd., $102,424; 8630 Reynolds St., $98,360; 8626 Reynolds St., $84,160; 8634 Reynolds St., $84,160; 8638 Reynolds St., $84,160.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Matthew R. Virus, 5112 Wedge Court, $131,000.
Dennis Stessman, 22820 Hansen Ave., $98,231.
Josephine Prusha, 10915 Hilltop Ave., $71,169.
David Thoms Construction LLC, 18317 Patrick Ave., $61,814.
Brandt Buckner, 4434 Pacific St., $55,000.
Bonnie Levinger, 15732 Farnam St., $52,604 .
Thomas A. Emary, 6207 N. 108th Avenue Circle, $50,365.
Kevin C. Silk, 623 S. 158th St., $46,092.
Joel Vandegraaff, 6211 Underwood Ave., $45,831.
Robert S. Trent, 159 S. 166th St., $43,800.
Kari A. Burrus, 5814 N. 127th St., $42,270.
James & Judith Wigton Revolving Trust, 11318 Pine Plaza, $40,000.
Manuel Rosendo, 1530 N. 181st Ave., $38,581.
James L. Quinlan, 8010 Poppleton Ave., $38,472.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6340 N. 30th St., $37,442.
Hubert B. Hickman Living Trust, 1314 S. 80th St., $36,635.
Kaleb C. Vaughn, 2111 N. 120th Ave., $35,068.
Northern Ponca Housing Authority, 4737 S. 52nd St., $35,000.
David S. Sederburg, 10220 N. 168th St., $34,465.
Jerry F. Bexten, 13255 N. 66th St., $34,026.
Robert Alexander, 2514 E St., $34,000.
Harris C. Payne, 4211 N. 140th Circle, $33,680.
Janice J. Marfice Family Trust, 8715 N. 54th Avenue Circle, $33,106.
Michael A. Murphy, 2704 N. 141st Ave., $31,865.
Jennifer J Parker Living Trust, 17311 Monroe Circle, $30,480.
Seth A. Reyes, 2019 S. 163rd Circle, $30,437.
Juan C. Aguilera Negrete, 7002 N. 90th St., $29,019.
Russell J. Albin, 4624 N. 138th St., $28,813.
Vivian J. Weaver, 9646 N. 30th St., $28,368.
Rodney Jenson Jr., 205 S. 89th St., $26,000.
Terry J. Patton Revocable Trust, 5936 Oak Hills Drive, $24,421.
Scott A. Klassen, 19829 Douglas Circle, $22,992.
Christian M. Riedemann, 5415 N. 160th Avenue Circle, $22,000.
Dwayne Johnson, 9005 Sprague St., $21,180.
Andrew R. Spaulding, 18966 C St., $20,134.
John M. Walker, 110 N. 54th St., $20,000.
Rodney S. Golda, 12621 N St., $20,000.
David C. Ewer, 21010 Brittany Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Cornerstone Printing And Imaging, 1515 S. 75th St., $3,509,202.
Central Iowa Ready-Mix Inc., 2410 Center St., $2,985,952; 2410 Center St., $2,985,952.
Tomlin Development Corp., 14949 Evans Plaza, $775,000; 14949 Evans Plaza, $775,000.
Palmstones Tiffany LLC, 4811 Chicago St., $660,000.
Bucks Inc., 20402 Veterans Drive, $384,000.
Christ Community Church Christ, 10845 Harney St., $379,000.
Sweetbriar IV LLC, 13033 Pierce St., $350,000.
60th and NW Radial LLC, 3030 N. 60th St., $327,161.
4606N56 LLC, 4606 N. 56th St., $280,000.
Red Angell Enterprise LLC, 1209 Harney St., $200,000.
Centris Federal Credit Union, 13120 Pierce St., $200,000.
Kailath Western Springs LLC, 2615 S. 180th St., $161,820.
Charleston Homes LLC, 3307 N. 191st Ave., $119,400.
Yates Illuminates LLC, 3262 Davenport St., $115,000.
Woodsonia Applewood LLC, 9725 Q St., $73,000; 9731 Q St., $23,000.
Karlan Properties LLC, 3232 H St., $44,000.
RH Land Management Co. LLC, 2524 N. 24th St., $40,000.
Target Corp., 7200 Dodge St., $20,000; 7200 Dodge St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
OVO Dev LLC, 8004 Farnam Drive, $14,318,183.
Kids Can Community Center, 4768 Q St., $2,470,760.
Hy-Vee, 17925 Barker Court, $1,094,264.
William 12 LLC, 1314 S. 12th St., $4,502,383; 1314 S. 12th St., $884,882; 1318 S. 12th St., $554,069; 1314 S. 12th St., $369,871.
192 Maple LLC, 18749 Emmet Court, $1,281,088; 18601 Emmet Court, $1,281,088; 3451 N. 186th Plaza, $1,281,088; 3401 N. 186th Plaza, $1,281,088; 3452 N. 186th Plaza, $1,281,088; 3404 N. 187th Plaza, $1,049,808; 3403 N. 187th Plaza $1,049,808;
3454 N. 187th Plaza $1,049,808; 3455 N. 187th Court, $779,804.
RS Holdings I LLC, 8417 West Center Road, $164,220; 8417 West Center Road, $164,220.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6213 S. 213th St., $23,000.