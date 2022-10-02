 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

BUILDING PERMITS for Oct. 2

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Matthew J. Sealer, 1650 S. 186th Circle, $250,000.

Joseph Stappert, 18548 Polk Circle, $240,509.

Lecureux Family Trust, 24920 Farnam Circle, $60,000.

Peter J. McCann, 172 S. 243rd St., $58,216.

Robert A. Swerczek, 3055 Armbrust Drive, $56,819.

Robert N. Anderson-Ludrick, 19403 Sprague Circle, $44,527.

Elaine M. Marchello, 2025 Deer Park Blvd., $40,403.

Bonnie A. Mercer, 510 S. 58th St., $39,475.

Lawrence S. Dyer Jr., 5005 S. 93rd St., $38,378.

Wendi Rowell, 13583 Crawford Circle, $32,098.

Joshua Moy, 7187 N. 80th St., $30,146.

Devol Revolving Trust, 2024 S. 198th St., $30,000.

Joshua L. Hicks, 16003 Adams St., $29,663.

Tomas Vega, 5007 S. 19th St., $29,568.

Nicholas Inzerello, 2010 S. 193rd St., $28,979.

Michael Baker, 2437 N. 191st Ave., $28,576.

Jeffrey Trumble, 1303 N. 46th St., $27,791.

Patrick S. Carson, 13504 Hillsborough Drive, $25,927.

Thomas A. Ohara III, 1625 N. 129th St., $25,535.

Douglas A. Pedersen Trust, 15910 Patrick Ave., $25,409.

Courtney Stodola, 4815 N. 204th Ave., $25,000.

Christine Johnston, 11730 Fowler Ave., $25,000.

Jason P. Richards, 9135 Polk St., $24,749.

John A. Jay, 8306 Sprague St., $24,576.

Maria Johanna Nieto Sandoval, 4607 S. 62nd St., $24,160.

Nathan C. Seier, 2353 S. 87th St., $24,000.

Jody K. Vincent, 4543 S. 40th St., $23,800.

Rodney J. Kempkes, 16634 Howard Circle, $23,324.

Peter J. Gunzelman, 9107 Polk St., $23,160.

Jill Follmer, 6010 N. 170th Ave., $23,000.

Jennifer L. Riley, 610 S. 197th St., $22,680.

Joel A. Onnen, 548 Crestridge Road, $22,616.

Marquis Harrington, 1615 Binney St., $22,337.

Donald C. Lee, 3317 Walnut St., $22,000.

Juan Velasquez Jaimes, 3922 S. 23rd St., $21,900.

Chris Cole, 1620 S. 35th St., $21,200.

Linda Stryker, 120 N. 53rd St., $21,167.

Donald Gausden, 4553 S. 218th St., $21,104.

Eric Irwin, 19359 Woolworth Ave., $21,100.

Jasmin Martinez, 4427 S. 21st St., $21,081.

Janice M. Wieczorek, 2717 S. 30th St., $21,000.

Charles J. Werp, 7705 Hascall St., $20,864.

Michael D. Genrich, 1213 Arthur St., $20,790.

Clayton J. Lidgett, 6008 S. 156th Avenue Circle, $20,327.

FJS44 LLC, 2021 F St., $20,011.

Scott W. Nelson, 6214 S. 173rd Ave., $20,000.

Harvey L. Rischling, 3101 S. 38th St., $20,000.

Terrence L. Smedra, 4825 Valley St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Nebraska Methodist Health, 707 N. 190th Plaza, $1,560,000.

Omaha Church Center Inc., 7929 West Center Road, $1,500,000.

Union Bank and Trust Co., 14400 Branch St., $1,300,000.

8010 L Street LLC, 8010 L St., $200,000.

Noddle Vp1 LLC, 110 N. 175th St., $100,488.

CES Investments LLC, 5720 F St., $63,598.

Alegent Health, 8613 N. 30th St., $45,000.

Greenfields Plaza Investment, 15821 West Dodge Road, $28,189.

OTHER PERMITS

148 Place LLC, 3830 S. 148th Plaza, $3,257,219; 3810 S. 148th Plaza, $3,257,219; 3815 S. 148th Court, $3,257,219.

Creighton University, 2500 California Plaza, $2,535,138.

Millwork Land Co. LLC, 1350 N. 12th St., $400,000.

City of Omaha, 6880 Q St., $378,820.

Nebraska Children’s Home, 3549 Fontenelle Blvd., $167,000.

Pacesetter Homes Inc., 5501 N. 208th St., $178,416.

Built Right LLC, 5426 S. 52nd St., $23,520.

