BUILDING PERMITS for Oct. 2

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Matthew J. Sealer, 1650 S. 186th Circle, $250,000.
Joseph Stappert, 18548 Polk Circle, $240,509.
Lecureux Family Trust, 24920 Farnam Circle, $60,000.
Peter J. McCann, 172 S. 243rd St., $58,216.
Robert A. Swerczek, 3055 Armbrust Drive, $56,819.
Robert N. Anderson-Ludrick, 19403 Sprague Circle, $44,527.
Elaine M. Marchello, 2025 Deer Park Blvd., $40,403.
Bonnie A. Mercer, 510 S. 58th St., $39,475.
Lawrence S. Dyer Jr., 5005 S. 93rd St., $38,378.
Wendi Rowell, 13583 Crawford Circle, $32,098.
Joshua Moy, 7187 N. 80th St., $30,146.
Devol Revolving Trust, 2024 S. 198th St., $30,000.
Joshua L. Hicks, 16003 Adams St., $29,663.
Tomas Vega, 5007 S. 19th St., $29,568.
Nicholas Inzerello, 2010 S. 193rd St., $28,979.
Michael Baker, 2437 N. 191st Ave., $28,576.
Jeffrey Trumble, 1303 N. 46th St., $27,791.
Patrick S. Carson, 13504 Hillsborough Drive, $25,927.
Thomas A. Ohara III, 1625 N. 129th St., $25,535.
Douglas A. Pedersen Trust, 15910 Patrick Ave., $25,409.
Courtney Stodola, 4815 N. 204th Ave., $25,000.
Christine Johnston, 11730 Fowler Ave., $25,000.
Jason P. Richards, 9135 Polk St., $24,749.
John A. Jay, 8306 Sprague St., $24,576.
Maria Johanna Nieto Sandoval, 4607 S. 62nd St., $24,160.
Nathan C. Seier, 2353 S. 87th St., $24,000.
Jody K. Vincent, 4543 S. 40th St., $23,800.
Rodney J. Kempkes, 16634 Howard Circle, $23,324.
Peter J. Gunzelman, 9107 Polk St., $23,160.
Jill Follmer, 6010 N. 170th Ave., $23,000.
Jennifer L. Riley, 610 S. 197th St., $22,680.
Joel A. Onnen, 548 Crestridge Road, $22,616.
Marquis Harrington, 1615 Binney St., $22,337.
Donald C. Lee, 3317 Walnut St., $22,000.
Juan Velasquez Jaimes, 3922 S. 23rd St., $21,900.
Chris Cole, 1620 S. 35th St., $21,200.
Linda Stryker, 120 N. 53rd St., $21,167.
Donald Gausden, 4553 S. 218th St., $21,104.
Eric Irwin, 19359 Woolworth Ave., $21,100.
Jasmin Martinez, 4427 S. 21st St., $21,081.
Janice M. Wieczorek, 2717 S. 30th St., $21,000.
Charles J. Werp, 7705 Hascall St., $20,864.
Michael D. Genrich, 1213 Arthur St., $20,790.
Clayton J. Lidgett, 6008 S. 156th Avenue Circle, $20,327.
FJS44 LLC, 2021 F St., $20,011.
Scott W. Nelson, 6214 S. 173rd Ave., $20,000.
Harvey L. Rischling, 3101 S. 38th St., $20,000.
Terrence L. Smedra, 4825 Valley St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Nebraska Methodist Health, 707 N. 190th Plaza, $1,560,000.
Omaha Church Center Inc., 7929 West Center Road, $1,500,000.
Union Bank and Trust Co., 14400 Branch St., $1,300,000.
8010 L Street LLC, 8010 L St., $200,000.
Noddle Vp1 LLC, 110 N. 175th St., $100,488.
CES Investments LLC, 5720 F St., $63,598.
Alegent Health, 8613 N. 30th St., $45,000.
Greenfields Plaza Investment, 15821 West Dodge Road, $28,189.
OTHER PERMITS
148 Place LLC, 3830 S. 148th Plaza, $3,257,219; 3810 S. 148th Plaza, $3,257,219; 3815 S. 148th Court, $3,257,219.
Creighton University, 2500 California Plaza, $2,535,138.
Millwork Land Co. LLC, 1350 N. 12th St., $400,000.
City of Omaha, 6880 Q St., $378,820.
Nebraska Children’s Home, 3549 Fontenelle Blvd., $167,000.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 5501 N. 208th St., $178,416.
Built Right LLC, 5426 S. 52nd St., $23,520.