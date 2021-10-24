BUILDING PERMITS for Oct. 24

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Elkhorn Tranquility Trust, 3738 S. 228th Terrace Circle, $347,360.
Ramm Holdings LLC, 4428 N. 189th St., $180,540.
20535 Fort LLC, 5422 N. 207th St., $177,324.
Charleston Homes LLC, 8114 N. 167th Ave., $163,452; 17914 Hartman Ave., $145,092.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21661 I St., $162,968.
Thomas David Builders LLC, 3924 S. 207th St., $161,536.
Venture Contracting Inc., 3934 S. 207th St., $161,536.
Richland Homes LLC, 4328 S. 214th St., $151,276; 4317 S. 213th Terrace, $151,276.
Ramm Construction Inc., 21824 G St., $143,624.
Kms-168 LLC, 7660 N. 167th St., $143,416.
Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2706 Piney Creek Drive, $95,800.
Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha, 2572 Manderson St., $88,316.
GSR Properties LLC, 6198 S. 206th Place, $76,572; 6199 S. 206th Place, $76,572; 20598 Spence Place, $76,572; 20599 Spence Place, $76,572; 20598 Washington Place, $76,572; 20599 Washington Place, $76,572; 20637 Washington Place, $76,572; 20625 Washington Place, $76,572; 20636 Washington Place, $76,572; 20613 Washington Place, $76,572; 20601 Washington Place, $76,572; 20602 Washington Place, $76,572; 20624 Washington Place, $76,572.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Adam L. Schurke, 15618 Decatur Circle, $95,000.
Advantage Development Inc., 21940 Karen St., $82,500.
Brian D. Green, 20912 Buckskin Trail, $77,850.
Dennis & Tammy Gerkin Revolving Trust, 9122 Timberline Drive, $74,000.
Prospect Village Limited Partnership, 1610 N. 32nd St., $70,059.
Jody L. Kistaitis, 20830 U Circle, $54,446.
Lloyd F. Rose, 8823 Spaulding Circle, $50,959.
Christopher J. Burbach, 1012 Mercer Park Road, $50,000.
Frank J. Marescalco Jr., 3826 S. 26th St., $46,515.
Bryan Mewhort, 9933 Devonshire Drive, $45,000.
Eric Bowman, 6617 Cuming St., $43,022.
William I. Cosentino, 4421 S. 192nd St., $43,008.
Julie A. Doolittle, 1912 N. 132nd Avenue Circle, $42,185.
Joseph F. Hartnett Jr., 14626 Cuming St., $40,028.
Edward A. Crouchley, 740 N. 157th Circle, $35,886.
Gary K. Witt, 9736 Brentwood Road, $35,859.
Andrew Athen, 18509 Marinda Circle, $34,860.
Ryan Westfall, 3939 S. 179th Terrace, $33,477.
Michael J. Centarri, 7654 Potter St., $32,723.
Donald J. Koubsky Jr., 1225 N. 156th Ave., $30,870.
Markus W. Grubham, 18226 Farnam St., $30,000.
Heartland Church Network, 1030 S. 24th St., $30,000.
Justin Popek, 17309 Dayton Circle, $28,739.
Angel E. Guzman Ruiz, 7804 N. 82nd Ave., $28,519.
Alexander D. Wilson, 5411 N. 126th St., $28,420.
James R. Coe, 16635 Frederick Circle, $27,412.
Todd Mihm 1931 S. 182nd Circle, $27,000.
Gregory D Barry 2711 N. 160th Ave., $25,841.
Fools Inc 21710 I St., $25,000.
Bruce C Young 11430 Hickory Road, $24,051.
Steven C Robinson 19304 Sahler St., $22,117.
Richard J Hautzinger 1222 N. 100th Circle, $22,000.
Peter A Graziano 2710 N. 157th St., $21,850.
Tony Michael Zito 17214 Clay St., $21,660.
Kimberly Musilek 17637 Jones St., $21,000.
Larry P Crouch 18302 Honeysuckle Drive, $21,000.
Marisa Boyce 16009 Wood Drive, $20,614.
Donald G Christensen 17735 Amy Circle, $20,000.
96Maple LLC 9612 Maple St., $20,000.
Joye Wees Trust Etal 12605 Lafayette Circle, $20,000.
James A Mahoney 1003 Elk Ridge Drive, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Brookestone Meadows Inc., 600 Brookestone Meadows Plaza, $750,000.
Douglas Building LLC, 1314 Douglas St., $650,000.
168th and Dodge LP, 17305 Davenport St., $375,000; 17305 Davenport St., $375,000.
Brookstone Village Inc., 4330 S. 144th St., $350,000.
Clarkson Regional Health, 101 S. 42nd St., $318,000.
Georgetown Properties LLC, 1903 S. 64th Ave., $250,000.
Mountain Organic Farms LLC, 10304 Crown Point Ave., $250,000; 10304 Crown Point Ave., $250,000.
7405 Dodge Partners LLC, 7405 Dodge St., $220,000; 7405 Dodge St., $220,000.
20920 California LLC, 20920 California Circle, $150,000.
Ridgecrest Real Estate LLC, 3110 Scott Circle, $145,000.
Paul F. McGill, 3838 N. 168th St., $97,640.
West Dodge Medical Center LLC, 515 N. 162nd Ave., $75,000; 516 N. 162nd Ave., $75,000.
Spaghetti Limited Partnership, 1105 Howard St., $55,000.
Burke Street Venture Limited, 17838 Burke St., $50,000.
Pepperwood Village LLC, 505 N. 155th Plaza, $48,000.
Gold 65 Partnership, 13906 Gold Circle, $35,000.
Marie Kay Church Revolving Trust, 8461 Lake St., $32,283.
Simmonds Properties Ltd., 1115 S Saddle Creek Road, $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
131 Fort LLC, 13100 Fort St., $5,544,348.
192 Maple LLC, 3453 N. 187th Plaza, $1,281,088; 3402 N. 186th Plaza, $1,281,088.
MFH LLC, 15750 West Dodge Road, $250,000.
Verizon Wireless LLC, 4002 S. 149th Circle, $160,000; 4002 S. 149th Circle, $160,000.
Chick Fil A Inc., 12310 West Dodge Road, $140,000; 12310 West Dodge Road, $140,000.
Ro Capital Partners LLC, 4042 N. 168th St., $120,700; 4042 N. 168th St., $120,700.
Chad D. Sievers, 200 S. 216th Circle, $120,000.
Quality Care Of Omaha Inc., 1540 N. 72nd St., $75,000.
Corey S. Johnson, 20015 State St., $57,600.
Sean P. Rogers, 4204 S. 223rd Plaza Circle, $50,000.
Straub Properties LLC, 2520 S. 60th St., $46,000.
Gsr Properties LLC, 6249 Coventry Drive, $35,000; 6225 S. 206th Court, $35,000; 6209 Coventry Drive, $35,000.
Taylor Investments LLC, 2221 S. 60th St., $25,000; 2222 S. 60th St., $25,000.