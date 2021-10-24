 Skip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS for Oct. 24
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Elkhorn Tranquility Trust, 3738 S. 228th Terrace Circle, $347,360.

Ramm Holdings LLC, 4428 N. 189th St., $180,540.

20535 Fort LLC, 5422 N. 207th St., $177,324.

Charleston Homes LLC, 8114 N. 167th Ave., $163,452; 17914 Hartman Ave., $145,092.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21661 I St., $162,968.

Thomas David Builders LLC, 3924 S. 207th St., $161,536.

Venture Contracting Inc., 3934 S. 207th St., $161,536.

Richland Homes LLC, 4328 S. 214th St., $151,276; 4317 S. 213th Terrace, $151,276.

Ramm Construction Inc., 21824 G St., $143,624.

Kms-168 LLC, 7660 N. 167th St., $143,416.

Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2706 Piney Creek Drive, $95,800.

Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha, 2572 Manderson St., $88,316.

GSR Properties LLC, 6198 S. 206th Place, $76,572; 6199 S. 206th Place, $76,572; 20598 Spence Place, $76,572; 20599 Spence Place, $76,572; 20598 Washington Place, $76,572; 20599 Washington Place, $76,572; 20637 Washington Place, $76,572; 20625 Washington Place, $76,572; 20636 Washington Place, $76,572; 20613 Washington Place, $76,572; 20601 Washington Place, $76,572; 20602 Washington Place, $76,572; 20624 Washington Place, $76,572.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Adam L. Schurke, 15618 Decatur Circle, $95,000.

Advantage Development Inc., 21940 Karen St., $82,500.

Brian D. Green, 20912 Buckskin Trail, $77,850.

Dennis & Tammy Gerkin Revolving Trust, 9122 Timberline Drive, $74,000.

Prospect Village Limited Partnership, 1610 N. 32nd St., $70,059.

Jody L. Kistaitis, 20830 U Circle, $54,446.

Lloyd F. Rose, 8823 Spaulding Circle, $50,959.

Christopher J. Burbach, 1012 Mercer Park Road, $50,000.

Frank J. Marescalco Jr., 3826 S. 26th St., $46,515.

Bryan Mewhort, 9933 Devonshire Drive, $45,000.

Eric Bowman, 6617 Cuming St., $43,022.

William I. Cosentino, 4421 S. 192nd St., $43,008.

Julie A. Doolittle, 1912 N. 132nd Avenue Circle, $42,185.

Joseph F. Hartnett Jr., 14626 Cuming St., $40,028.

Edward A. Crouchley, 740 N. 157th Circle, $35,886.

Gary K. Witt, 9736 Brentwood Road, $35,859.

Andrew Athen, 18509 Marinda Circle, $34,860.

Ryan Westfall, 3939 S. 179th Terrace, $33,477.

Michael J. Centarri, 7654 Potter St., $32,723.

Donald J. Koubsky Jr., 1225 N. 156th Ave., $30,870.

Markus W. Grubham, 18226 Farnam St., $30,000.

Heartland Church Network, 1030 S. 24th St., $30,000.

Justin Popek, 17309 Dayton Circle, $28,739.

Angel E. Guzman Ruiz, 7804 N. 82nd Ave., $28,519.

Alexander D. Wilson, 5411 N. 126th St., $28,420.

James R. Coe, 16635 Frederick Circle, $27,412.

Todd Mihm 1931 S. 182nd Circle, $27,000.

Gregory D Barry 2711 N. 160th Ave., $25,841.

Fools Inc 21710 I St., $25,000.

Bruce C Young 11430 Hickory Road, $24,051.

Steven C Robinson 19304 Sahler St., $22,117.

Richard J Hautzinger 1222 N. 100th Circle, $22,000.

Peter A Graziano 2710 N. 157th St., $21,850.

Tony Michael Zito 17214 Clay St., $21,660.

Kimberly Musilek 17637 Jones St., $21,000.

Larry P Crouch 18302 Honeysuckle Drive, $21,000.

Marisa Boyce 16009 Wood Drive, $20,614.

Donald G Christensen 17735 Amy Circle, $20,000.

96Maple LLC 9612 Maple St., $20,000.

Joye Wees Trust Etal 12605 Lafayette Circle, $20,000.

James A Mahoney 1003 Elk Ridge Drive, $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Brookestone Meadows Inc., 600 Brookestone Meadows Plaza, $750,000.

Douglas Building LLC, 1314 Douglas St., $650,000.

168th and Dodge LP, 17305 Davenport St., $375,000; 17305 Davenport St., $375,000.

Brookstone Village Inc., 4330 S. 144th St., $350,000.

Clarkson Regional Health, 101 S. 42nd St., $318,000.

Georgetown Properties LLC, 1903 S. 64th Ave., $250,000.

Mountain Organic Farms LLC, 10304 Crown Point Ave., $250,000; 10304 Crown Point Ave., $250,000.

7405 Dodge Partners LLC, 7405 Dodge St., $220,000; 7405 Dodge St., $220,000.

20920 California LLC, 20920 California Circle, $150,000.

Ridgecrest Real Estate LLC, 3110 Scott Circle, $145,000.

Paul F. McGill, 3838 N. 168th St., $97,640.

West Dodge Medical Center LLC, 515 N. 162nd Ave., $75,000; 516 N. 162nd Ave., $75,000.

Spaghetti Limited Partnership, 1105 Howard St., $55,000.

Burke Street Venture Limited, 17838 Burke St., $50,000.

Pepperwood Village LLC, 505 N. 155th Plaza, $48,000.

Gold 65 Partnership, 13906 Gold Circle, $35,000.

Marie Kay Church Revolving Trust, 8461 Lake St., $32,283.

Simmonds Properties Ltd., 1115 S Saddle Creek Road, $25,000.

OTHER PERMITS

131 Fort LLC, 13100 Fort St., $5,544,348.

192 Maple LLC, 3453 N. 187th Plaza, $1,281,088; 3402 N. 186th Plaza, $1,281,088.

MFH LLC, 15750 West Dodge Road, $250,000.

Verizon Wireless LLC, 4002 S. 149th Circle, $160,000; 4002 S. 149th Circle, $160,000.

Chick Fil A Inc., 12310 West Dodge Road, $140,000; 12310 West Dodge Road, $140,000.

Ro Capital Partners LLC, 4042 N. 168th St., $120,700; 4042 N. 168th St., $120,700.

Chad D. Sievers, 200 S. 216th Circle, $120,000.

Quality Care Of Omaha Inc., 1540 N. 72nd St., $75,000.

Corey S. Johnson, 20015 State St., $57,600.

Sean P. Rogers, 4204 S. 223rd Plaza Circle, $50,000.

Straub Properties LLC, 2520 S. 60th St., $46,000.

Gsr Properties LLC, 6249 Coventry Drive, $35,000; 6225 S. 206th Court, $35,000; 6209 Coventry Drive, $35,000.

Taylor Investments LLC, 2221 S. 60th St., $25,000; 2222 S. 60th St., $25,000.

