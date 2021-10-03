BUILDING PERMITS for Oct. 3

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Yarlagadda Family Trust, 3501 S. 228th Terrace, $319,640.
Sweetbriar IV LLC, 1617 S. 127th St., $243,480.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 6987 N. 172nd St., $185,332; 17106 Potter St., $152,408.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21845 I St., $183,720.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2751 N. 182nd Ave., $157,400.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5613 N. 178th St., $155,232; 20858 Grand Ave., $138,636.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21219 E St., $149,912.
Platinum Builders LLC, 5006 N. 192nd Ave., $144,560.
Silverstone Building Co., 6811 S. 209th Avenue Circle, $142,840.
Spruce 180 LLC, 18108 Locust St., $137,584.
Horizon Land Corp., 6001 N. 168th Ave., $136,920.
NP Dodge Real Estate Sales, 8216 N. 167th St., $133,136.
Lane Building Corp., 2907 N. 167th Circle, $124,016.
Richland Homes LLC, 8615 N. 176th St., $121,924.
Ramel Williams, 5617 N. 66th St., $95,272.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Alexander Debrie, 3121 N. 158th Plaza Circle, $125,000; 3121 N. 158th Plaza Circle, $125,000.
Jason D. Abboud, 11355 William Plaza, $94,086.
Steven M. Williams, 3255 Bridgeford Road, $81,885.
Ronald J. Nelson, 1814 S. 183rd Circle, $79,939.
Kevin Grosshans, 9794 Westchester Drive, $60,000.
2007 Hopkins Revolving Trust, 2113 S. 181st Circle, $53,000.
Allison Anthony, 12459 Deer Hollow Drive, $48,832.
Jordan Vander Zwaag, 4705 N. 152nd St., $44,478.
Susan A. Szewczyk, 2017 Locust St., $42,000.
Mitchell J. Mattice, 7010 N. 160th Ave., $40,065.
Anjan R. Thapaliya, 7166 N. 163rd St., $40,000.
Kevin Johnson, 21404 Hickory St., $38,000.
Emilio Ortega Hoyos, 3511 X St., $36,880.
Curtis Hutt, 3555 Woolworth Ave., $35,522.
Stefanie Contreras, 11031 Jefferson St., $33,526.
Marilyn M. Anderson, 625 S. 93rd St., $31,400.
Jill Coyne, 1219 Ranch View Lane, $30,000.
Keith C. Schorle, 5129 N. 103rd St., $28,079.
Ames Kerley, 1310 Ames Ave., $27,986.
John Hogue, 5744 N. 166th St., $27,200.
Steven D. Hightower, 20618 Boyd St., $26,493.
Michael Hoover, 1026 N. 67th Circle, $26,19 .
Ian Lea, 12324 Gail Ave., $25,489.
Jane Elam, 10332 Washington Drive, $25,000.
Nicholas Ciummo, 6464 Cuming St., $25,000.
Timothy J. Wilson, 219 S. 93rd Ave., $25,000.
Soonjo Hwang, 15721 Grant Circle, $23,015.
Christian S. Noel, 18413 Howard St., $23,000.
Heather E. Belt, 552 S. 58th St., $22,679.
Timothy Barnes, 3008 N. 161st Terrace, $20,811.
Dave Paik Builders Inc., 2557 N. 187th Ave., $20,000.
Joseph J. Olsen, 19252 Woolworth Ave, $20,000.
Terese Jung, 2317 S. 102nd St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Schering Corp., 21401 West Center Road, $8,000,000.
Charles M. Olson, 2714 N. Main St., $600,000.
First National Bank Omaha, 11404 West Dodge Road, $500,000.
On 680 Zone I, LLC, 10730 Pacific St., $400,000; 10730 Pacific St., $400,000.
Schering Corp., 21401 West Center Road, $368,817.
Yates Illuminates LLC, 3262 Davenport St., $250,000.
JMB Re LLC, 10828 Old Mill Road, $114,000.
Metropolitan Community College, 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $100,000.
DPB Enterprises LLC, 18035 Oak St., $80,000.
Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, 5092 Ames Ave., $65,000; 5092 Ames Ave., $65,000.
3724 Farnam LLC, 3724 Farnam St., $50,000.
Nelson Development Inc., 6811 S. 167th St., $33,500.
Ed Miller And Sons, 4509 S. 143rd St., $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
6711 Properties LLC, 6711 Davenport St., $85,000.