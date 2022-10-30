BUILDING PERMITS for Oct. 30

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Quest Construction Co., 815 N. 132nd Ave., $248,936.
Concept Homes Design Inc., 3915 S. 210th Circle, $224,760.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4459 S. 216th Avenue Circle, $208,696.
20535 Fort LLC, 20616 Hartman Ave., $156,080.
Hrc Anchor View LLC, 17676 Potter St., $129,656.
D.R. Horton—Nebraska LLC, 4810 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4806 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 19040 Grand Ave., $116,192; 4802 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4722 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4718 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4714 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4710 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4706 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4702 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4626 N. 190th Ave., $116,192; 4814 N. 190th Ave., $114,132; 4805 N. 190th Ave., $93,072; 4813 N. 190th Ave., $93,072; 4809 N. 190th Ave., $93,072; 4801 N. 190th Ave., $93,072; 4721 N. 190th Ave., $93,072; 4717 N. 190th Ave., $93,072; 4713 N. 190th Ave., $93,072; 4709 N. 190th Ave., $93,072; 4705 N. 190th Ave., $93,072; 4701 N. 190th Ave., $93,072.
People are also reading…
Habitat For Humanity of Omaha, 5088 Vernon Circle, $80,808.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Thomas Werner, 4529 S. 187th St., $217,300.
Harold Ross Scholz, 4101 S. 108th St., $96,508.
Stephanie Uglow, 7624 Nina St., $82,568.
Bryan D. Mozjesik, 4615 Parkview Drive, $78,474.
Eric M. Nelson, 2505 Campanile Road, $55,700.
Seth McCune, 3103 N. 172nd St., $51,720.
David Delarosa, 16621 Vinton Circle, $49,387.
William F. Miller, 25909 Blondo St., $44,956.
Kenneth L. Hajek, 15802 Jardine Circle, $43,619.
Steven J. Joerg, 9027 Berry St., $41,827.
Daniel V. Norris, 16647 Dorcas Circle, $41,380.
Eric M. Broz, 2761 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $37,821.
Paul A. Bruening, 510 S. 38th St., $37,498.
Jane P. Dokken, 25026 Capitol Circle, $35,300.
Ajay Chander, 714 N. 158th St., $35,000.
Autumn G. Foland, 6324 Pierce St., $33,392.
Marlene L. Jennum, 7617 Pasadena Ave., $32,088.
Luke T. Nordquist, 17107 Valley Drive, $31,259.
Connie L. Mangano, 2430 S. 48th Ave., $30,670.
Colleen Riordan, 20580 Corral Road, $30,445.
Rhonda Glenn, 17214 Franklin Drive, $29,637.
Lisa M. Sesemann, 4439 William St., $29,084.
Stephanie J. McClenny, 1625 S. 98th St., $28,261.
Rony E. Ortega, 322 Heavenly Drive, $28,192.
Dewey Properties LLC, 4543 Oak St., $27,125.
Dion T. Losole, 4312 Woolworth Ave., $27,000.
James C. Costello, 3315 Walnut St., $26,990.
Jeaninne K. Lovgren, 3421 S. 14th St., $26,150.
Robert E. Sewell, 7259 Webster St., $26,060.
James J. Niemeier, 236 S. 123rd St., $25,726.
Steven R. Shockley, 209 S. 163rd St., $25,596.
Sophia N. Chege, 18935 B St., $25,123.
Daniel P. Lenaghan, 4211 Pine St., $25,000.
James D. Honz, 17534 Jones St., $24,640.
Carolina Hotchandani, 2515 N. 51st Ave., $24,581.
Kathleen Sekpe, 1411 S. 195th St., $24,000.
Frank J. Martincik, 4519 B St., $23,500.
Elisa Berg, 15364 Schuyler Drive, $23,250.
Christine A. Menard, 4328 S. 21st St., $23,168.
Pamela L. Robison, 5848 Briggs St., $22,623.
Michael L. Lund, 1523 S. 174th Circle, $22,160.
Paul H. Moessner, 4417 Woolworth Ave., $22,000.
Matthew Deboer, 14965 Laurel Ave., $21,250.
Patricia A. Edwins, 11018 Harney St., $21,245.
Terry W. Shinkle, 3061 S. 73rd St., $21,206.
James White, 4206 N. 169th St., $21,090.
TFI LLC, 4410 S. 19th St., $20,831.
Nicholas Reiser, 1912 S. 186th St., $20,081.
Roger M. Armell, 17220 Pierce St., $20,077.
Dewey Properties LLC, 1910 G St., $20,052.
John S. Krause, 16033 Wakeley St., $20,000.
Terry L. Rowell, 2213 S. Sixth St., $20,000.
Powers Properties LLC, 1301 N. 72nd St., $20,000.
Andrew Bridger, 1111 S. 218th St., $20,000.
Sandra K. Janousek, 1413 Pasadena Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
3555 S. 140th Plaza LLC, 3555 S. 140th Plaza, $1,000,000.
Blackstone Plaza LLC, 3555 Farnam St., $331,350.
Peter J. Fink, 1801 S. 54th St., $285,000.
203rd Plaza LLC, 1404 N. 203rd St., $125,000.
NDC 48th & L LLC, 4827 L St., $91,914.
Vivid Property Co. LLC, 6503 L St., $90,000.
Builders Supply Co. Inc., 5701 S. 72 St., $36,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Schering Corp., 21401 West Center Road, $890,960.
Gerald M. Bushman Jr., 5515 S. 124th St., $129,318.
Russel Lee Hovaldt, 5307 Y St., $40,000; 5307 Y St., $20,000.