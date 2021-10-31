BUILDING PERMITS for Oct. 31

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
McNeil Co Inc., 14301 Cuming St., $261,216.
Landmark Performance Corp., 20631 Laurel Ave., $233,336.
Frk Development LLC, 18702 Larimore St., $173,996; 4701 N. 187th St., $159,584.
20535 Fort LLC, 20604 Hartman Ave., $171,132.
Thomas David Builders LLC, 3634 S. 204th Ave., $161,536
Malibu Holdings LLC, 3921 S. 208th St., $161,536.
Daniel L. Luebbert, 21315 B St., $158,040.
Kms-168 LLC, 8017 N. 166th St., $152,984.
M Group LLC, 19250 Pratt St., $127,188; 3786 N. 192nd Terrace, $126,972; 3761 N. 192nd Terrace, $126,972.
Fools Inc., 21724 K St., $125,604.
Money Pit Investments LLC, 505 S. 90th St., $511,780.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Richard B. Maher, 108 S. 55th St., $166,559.
Lisa Clauff, 22050 Edgewater Road, $100,000.
Thomas A. Lischer, 630 N. 156th Ave., $80,000.
William Livingston, 17067 Pasadena Court, $60,000.
Raymond C. Peterson, 3211 S. 144th Ave., $58,188.
Zachary J. Bilek, 20960 Corral Road, $55,000.
David Maguire, 2878 Iowa St., $52,142.
Narber Family Revolving Trust, 8707 N. 225th St., $50,000.
Kelly J. Caverzagie, 307 S. 94th St., $50,000.
Brian Johnson, 2106 Ridgewood Ave., $43,770.
Kathleen Guenther, 670 N. 57th St., $43,165.
Patrick J. Hillebrandt, 8705 Pratt St., $43,000.
Stephen Hinnerichs, 11121 Sahler St., $40,000.
Deloris Leighton, 717 S. 178th St., $39,998.
Arnold Revocable Trust, 9406 Paddock Road, $38,090.
Mint Properties LLC, 910 N. 50th Ave., $30,000.
Catherine A. Rupprecht, 1310 S. 180th Plaza, $30,000.
Michael E. D. Wickham, 11303 N. 126th St., $30,000.
Brian Jeter, 8909 N. 156th Ave., $26,610.
Robert Weil, 1914 S. 197th St., $26,562.
Michael Piti, 3405 N. 140th St., $25,800.
Chad Dendinger, 2914 Nicholas St., $25,000.
Marcus A. Hebert, 818 S. 93rd St., $25,000.
Jason M. Gerriets, 2528 S. 41st St., $23,980.
Sandeep Chavva, 4920 N. 204th Ave., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Zeneca Ag Products, 4111 Gibson Road, $500,000; 4111 Gibson Road, $500,000.
Westwood Plaza Limited, 2819 S. 125th Ave., $487,626.
NP Dodge IV LLC, 8601 West Dodge Road, $275,000; 8601 West Dodge Road, $275,000.
Armbrust LLC, 2851 S. 168th St., $239,167.
Beverly Group LLC, 7808 Dodge St., $200,000.
Lutheran Church of the Master, 1200 N. 181st Court, $90,000.
Woodsonia Applewood LLC, 9717 Q St., $71,000.
Wdw Enterprises LLC, 6328 Grover St., $70,000.
Nabisco Inc., 1810 Read St., $67,279.
Omaha Public Power District, 10809 Fort St., $34,965.
Woodsonia Applewood LLC, 9765 Q St., $32,000.
WJKJ LLC, 1021 S. 14th St., $28,000.
OTHER PERMITS
192 Maple LLC, 18749 Emmet Court, $1,281,088; 18601 Emmet Court, $1,281,088; 3451 N. 186th Plaza, $1,281,088; 3401 N. 186th Plaza, $1,281,088; 3452 N. 186th Plaza, $1,281,088; 3404 N. 187th Plaza, $1,049,808; 3403 N. 187th Plaza $1,049,808;
3454 N. 187th Plaza $1,049,808; 3455 N. 187th Court, $779,804.
RS Holdings I LLC, 8417 West Center Road, $164,220; 8417 West Center Road, $164,220.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6213 S. 213th St., $23,000.
Cornerstone Printing And Imaging, 1515 S. 75th St., $21,000.
Chick-Fil-A Inc., 6310 N. 72nd St., $170,000; 6311 N. 72nd St., $170,000.