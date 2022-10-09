BUILDING PERMITS for Oct. 9

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Dana Hess, 22911 K Plaza, $316,800.
Lpc Properties LLC, 3909 S. 210th Circle, $241,980.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2719 N. 182nd St., $234,296; 2713 N. 182nd St., $199,832; 2725 N. 181st St., $162,440.
HRC Anchor View LLC, 17665 Potter St., $215,812; 17656 Weber St., $189,536; 17605 Scott St., $132,760.
Nelson Builders Inc., 21028 C St., $180,668.
Andrew J. Smith, 17340 Monroe Circle, $176,700.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21130 Larimore Ave., $175,704; 21131 Larimore Ave., $164,108.
McNeil Co. Inc., 844 N. 143rd Plaza, $171,704.
Paradise Homes Inc., 5406 N. 207th St., $171,416.
Silverthorn Custom Homes LLC, 3808 N. 191st Circle, $156,720.
Vinton22 LLC, 5701 N. 208th St., $150,368; 5422 N. 206th St., $137,672; 5410 N. 207th St., $127,928.
Kelly Construction Inc., 18504 Wirt Circle, $149,220.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 7302 N. 177th St $143,544.
Habitat For Humanity of Omaha, 5064 Vernon Circle, $94,452.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Presbyterian Church, 1517 S 114 St $4,501,905.
Linda Dufresne, 1702 Ridgewood Ave., $150,000.
Shannon M. Lofdahl-Reddy, 102 S. 53rd St., $150,000.
Ryan Ogren, 5151 S. 225th Plaza Circle, $85,000.
Caleb Schadel, 9933 Essex Drive, $72,986.
Joshua Benson, 19809 Washington St., $70,000.
Dwight T. Williams, 18304 Jones St., $69,074.
Mathew S. Kardell, 741 N. 161st St., $61,207.
Michael A. Herzog, 9937 Devonshire Drive, $60,000.
Jessica Sayre, 2319 N. 188th Terrace, $57,936.
Michael Mawby, 5603 Oak Hills Drive, $55,000.
Neely Kountze, 5208 Cuming St., $50,000.
Scott Real Estate Services Inc., 322 N. 248th Circle, $50,000.
Sarah Y. Miles Trust, 1425 N. 143rd Ave., $48,174.
Imam J. Shah, 9008 N. 157th St., $47,257.
William A. Ruyf, 6531 Florence Blvd., $46,777.
Mohamad Issawi, 13604 Gold St., $46,545.
Yesenia Garcia, 2902 Fontenelle Blvd., $45,511.
Matey D. Kirilov, 8120 Castelar St., $42,748.
Dean A. List, 421 S. 243rd St., $41,981.
DCJ LLC, 4820 Woolworth Ave., $39,012.
Steven H. Hinrichs, 3306 Armbrust Drive, $39,010.
Shaila Sorenson, 9286 Adams St., $38,525.
John E. Szarad, 5130 S. 37th St., $38,300.
John R. Vitols, 4202 S. 24th St., $35,000.
Darwin R. Gushard, 6628 S. 91st Ave., $34,166.
Kevin Joyce, 16512 Mason St., $34,000.
Kristin Malone, 1021 N. 74th St., $33,834.
Miguel C. Hernandez, 5601 S. 41st St., $32,000.
Charles Hewitt V, 20207 G St., $31,146.
Shane Rokahr, 8083 Gold St., $30,000.
Peyton T. Pratt Jr., 1451 N. 133rd St., $30,000.
Amy Vermeer, 5002 S. 39th St., $30,000.
Vijay R. Nooka, 2206 N. 174th St., $29,216.
Paul Stiles, 7317 N. 166th Ave., $29,146.
Sky Properties LLC, 3101 S. 21st St., $29,061.
Debora Gibson, 8532 Templeton Drive, $27,600.
Charity J. Walker-Rodenbarger, 3633 S. 23rd St., $27,019.
Terrance M. Coleman, 6606 N. 117th Circle, $26,751.
Jacqueline R. Miller, 6322 N. 115th Avenue Circle, $26,750.
Sharon K. Littrell, 3077 S. 32nd Ave., $26,244.
Carlos Jesus Munoz, 3217 K St., $26,000.
John E. Lund Sr., 4731 O St., $25,981.
Thomas & Erica Wagner Trust, 4508 N. 207th Circle, $25,000.
Dustin Garrett, 1921 S. 17th St., $25,000.
Jack F. Becker, 9323 Oak St., $24,925.
Mark & Margaret Simon Living Trust, 3535 S. 95th St., $24,000.
Oksana Lukashonak, 12106 Leavenworth Road, $23,879.
Brandon Cerny, 7906 N. 152nd St., $23,122.
MJLC LLC, 4523 Poppleton Ave., $23,046.
Lindsi Jacobson, 3316 Spring St., $22,400.
John Paustian, 7973 Hickory St., $22,000.
Diana K. Duran, 4454 H St., $22,000.
Sally L. Smith, 2334 S. 33rd St., $21,452.
Jacob Pulfer, 5828 William St., $21,444.
Shawn Webb, 3115 S. 43rd St., $21,056.
Daniel J. Maher, 2408 S. 47th St., $20,363.
Gabriel Ramirez, 2420 S. 17th St., $20,250.
Arlene R. Feldhacker, 427 Waterloo Drive, $20,000.
Chad Wolf, 111 S. 89th St., $20,000.
Henry Cooley, 5811 Orchard Ave., $20,000.
Jeff Eske, 3231 S. 60th St., $20,000.
Justin Stearns, 4506 Vinton St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
City of Omaha, 3701 S. 10th St., $10,730,740.
Sacred Heart Academy, 3601 Burt St., $5,000,000.
Positano LLC, 1403 Farnam St., $1,500,000.
Omaha Door and Window Co., 4665 G St., $1,287,099.
Brf II Baker Square LLC, 13215 West Center Road, $500,000.
Children’s Hospital Foundation, 8200 Dodge St., $400,000.
Ngx2 LLC, 11010 Burdette St., $400,000.
NDC West Dodge LLC, 13810 FNB Parkway, $300,000.
National Athletic Trainers, 1411 Harney St., $300,000.
Algent Health, 17030 Lakeside Hills Place, $265,000.
Regency Court LLC, 120 Regency Parkway, $239,303.
East Campus Realty LLC, 120 S. 31st Ave., $173,000.
Empire Park Assoc., 10926 Q St., $155,000.
NP Dodge IV LLC, 8601 West Dodge Road, $150,000.
First National Bank Omaha, 11404 West Dodge Road, $120,000.
West Teleservices Corp., 11808 Miracle Hills Drive, $120,000.
Elkhorn Landing LLC, 20605 Elkhorn Drive, $110,000; 20605 Elkhorn Drive, $41,750.
Lincoln Henderson Omaha Center, 5002 Center St., $101,400.
Offices at TCD LLC, 1100 Capitol Ave., $100,000.
20920 California LLC, 20920 California Circle, $70,000.
Plaza North Station LLC, 5421 N. 90th St., $30,100.
Applewood Equities LLC, 9505 Q St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Nebraska Ponca Tribe of Omaha, 5711 S. 86th Circle, $4,596,504.
Archbishop Bergan Mercy Hospital, 7500 Mercy Road, $133,536.
On 680 Zone I, LLC, 10730 Pacific St., $47,144; 10730 Pacific St., $47,144.
William J Altman, 3330 N. 134th Circle, $40,445.
Shannon D. Peter Revolving Trust, 1016 S. 38th St., $22,575.