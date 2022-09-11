BUILDING PERMITS for Sept. 11

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
William Shelton Ellis Family, 13662 Cuming St., $607,472.
Nathan Homes LLC, 4101 S. 223rd Plaza, $353,392.
Steven Jay Sinner, 4756 S. 223rd Plaza Circle, $254,952.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 21768 K St., $210,096.
R & A Builders Inc., 20928 Barbara Plaza Circle, $198,784.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4809 N. 210th Ave., $156,384; 21204 Fowler St., $155,232; 4659 N. 212th St., $138,636; 4608 N. 212th St., $121,168.
Thomas David Builders LLC, 21214 B St., $146,840.
D & D Homes LLC, 20981 Polk St., $138,544.
Erica Nicholson, 971 N. 28th Ave., $136,904.
HRC Anchor View LLC, 7306 N. 177th St., $133,920.
Great Plains Builders LLC, 5914 N. 168th Ave., $132,512.
192 Smart Development LLC, 19107 Grand Ave., $116,192; 19103 Grand Ave., $93,072; 19111 Grand Ave., $93,072.
D.R. Horton—Nebraska LLC, 7822 N. 95th Ave., $114,972; 7902 N. 95th Ave., $87,628; 7818 N. 95th Ave., $87,628.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 11133 King St., $110,396; 7914 N. 113th Ave., $86,368; 17056 Mary St., $85,112; 17064 Mary St., $85,112; 21211 Polk St., $85,112.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
David Dvorak, 10707 Woolworth Ave., $247,552.
Scott Vander Hamm, 164 S. 243rd St., $119,660.
Jon M. Bergmeier, 24332 Douglas Circle, $85,185.
Bradley G. Lewis, 24351 Douglas Circle, $82,000.
Patrick Burke, 3338 N. 161st Ave., $74,513.
Ean Craft, 6416 S. 145th St., $65,457.
Terrance L. Guhde, 2919 S. 18th St., $62,321.
Mia Wood, 10124 Hansen Ave., $60,723.
Charles Foxhoven, 7627 Taylor St., $59,812.
Bryan L. Johnson, 25015 Chicago St., $50,000.
John H. Dyer, 3825 S. 179th Terrace, $50,000.
Jeffrey M. Reynolds Living Trust, 24303 Douglas Circle, $50,000.
PS Mid-West One LLC, 3940 S. 144th St., $50,000.
Caldwell Revolving Trust, 15006 Miami Circle, $46,424.
Jason Fett, 17737 Harney St., $40,100.
Stephanie Dredge, 3121 S. 102nd St., $34,608.
Gary Hyman, 2039 N. 71st St., $31,127.
Stephen V. Shaw, 2909 N. 121st Circle, $30,381.
Stephen M. McGreer, 15610 Hickory St., $30,000.
Perry T. Rutter, 16515 Camden Circle, $29,416.
James A. Incontro, 8009 Valley St., $28,400.
Todd D. Gaines, 2426 N. 149th St., $27,000.
Joel Crocker, 21010 Buckskin Trail, $26,508.
Michael S. Parker, 2803 S. Fifth St., $26,500.
Michael L. Paces, 5007 S. 169th Circle, $25,873.
Maria R. Ayala Milla, 2955 Harris St., $25,515.
Gary M. Parks, 5508 Hascall St., $25,000.
Thomas Connole, 2329 S. 33rd St., $25,000.
Geoffrey A. Gerlach, 12322 Spencer St., $24,995.
Theresa L. McDermott, 1108 S. 185th Circle, $24,835.
Thomas C. Knutson, 3259 S. 72nd Ave., $24,006.
Scott and Kimberly McPhers, 916 N. 145th Circle, $23,511.
Stephen W. Ruff, 16417 Mason St., $23,000.
Colette R. Hughes, 14874 Shirley St., $23,000.
Margo D. Moline Revolving Trust, 5432 S. 50th Ave., $22,700.
Kristin M. Lynch, 5563 Mason St., $22,685.
David Vonk, 4517 S. 20th St., $22,000.
Raquel M. Diesing, 12718 Capitol Plaza, $21,155.
Kari K. Smith, 16128 Bedford Ave., $21,152.
Eric J. Flott, 5830 S. 52nd St., $21,000.
Karen J. Hurd, 3634 Valley St., $21,000.
David And Sara Sharpe Trust, 4415 William St., $20,400.
Dave Lupo, 7731 N. 159th St., $20,328.
Harley Yoderer, 13936 X Circle, $20,237.
Steve D. Erdei, 712 Riverside Drive, $20,000.
4Neighbors Properties LLC, 2425 S. 154th Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Frederick Square Ltd., 3020 S. 84th St., $2,000,000.
Mid-Continent Exchange VI LLC, 9635 M St., $150,000.
Peter J. Fink, 4924 Poppleton Ave., $110,000.
American National Bank, 7921 West Dodge Road, $100,975.
Nebraska CVS Pharmacy LLC, 14303 U St., $50,000; 14303 U St., $50,000.
Concert Players Club LLC, 12101 Deer Creek Drive, $48,000; 12101 Deer Creek Drive, $48,000.
Elkhorn Landing LLC, 20605 Elkhorn Drive, $30,000; 20605 Elkhorn Drive, $30,000.
OTHER PERMITS
148 Place LLC, 3825 S. 148th Court, $3,257,219.
Gregory D. Tvrdik, 10403 N. 108th St., $80,000.
Cory Eikmeier, 22830 K Plaza, $30,000.
Pivot 138 LLC, 13815 FNB Parkway, $60,000.
Straub Properties LLC, 2520 S. 60th St., $46,000.
James H. Clark, 4005 State St., $26,614.