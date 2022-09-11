 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

BUILDING PERMITS for Sept. 11

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

William Shelton Ellis Family, 13662 Cuming St., $607,472.

Nathan Homes LLC, 4101 S. 223rd Plaza, $353,392.

Steven Jay Sinner, 4756 S. 223rd Plaza Circle, $254,952.

Belt Construction Co. Inc., 21768 K St., $210,096.

R & A Builders Inc., 20928 Barbara Plaza Circle, $198,784.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4809 N. 210th Ave., $156,384; 21204 Fowler St., $155,232; 4659 N. 212th St., $138,636; 4608 N. 212th St., $121,168.

Thomas David Builders LLC, 21214 B St., $146,840.

D & D Homes LLC, 20981 Polk St., $138,544.

Erica Nicholson, 971 N. 28th Ave., $136,904.

HRC Anchor View LLC, 7306 N. 177th St., $133,920.

Great Plains Builders LLC, 5914 N. 168th Ave., $132,512.

192 Smart Development LLC, 19107 Grand Ave., $116,192; 19103 Grand Ave., $93,072; 19111 Grand Ave., $93,072.

D.R. Horton—Nebraska LLC, 7822 N. 95th Ave., $114,972; 7902 N. 95th Ave., $87,628; 7818 N. 95th Ave., $87,628.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 11133 King St., $110,396; 7914 N. 113th Ave., $86,368; 17056 Mary St., $85,112; 17064 Mary St., $85,112; 21211 Polk St., $85,112.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

David Dvorak, 10707 Woolworth Ave., $247,552.

Scott Vander Hamm, 164 S. 243rd St., $119,660.

Jon M. Bergmeier, 24332 Douglas Circle, $85,185.

Bradley G. Lewis, 24351 Douglas Circle, $82,000.

Patrick Burke, 3338 N. 161st Ave., $74,513.

Ean Craft, 6416 S. 145th St., $65,457.

Terrance L. Guhde, 2919 S. 18th St., $62,321.

Mia Wood, 10124 Hansen Ave., $60,723.

Charles Foxhoven, 7627 Taylor St., $59,812.

Bryan L. Johnson, 25015 Chicago St., $50,000.

John H. Dyer, 3825 S. 179th Terrace, $50,000.

Jeffrey M. Reynolds Living Trust, 24303 Douglas Circle, $50,000.

PS Mid-West One LLC, 3940 S. 144th St., $50,000.

Caldwell Revolving Trust, 15006 Miami Circle, $46,424.

Jason Fett, 17737 Harney St., $40,100.

Stephanie Dredge, 3121 S. 102nd St., $34,608.

Gary Hyman, 2039 N. 71st St., $31,127.

Stephen V. Shaw, 2909 N. 121st Circle, $30,381.

Stephen M. McGreer, 15610 Hickory St., $30,000.

Perry T. Rutter, 16515 Camden Circle, $29,416.

James A. Incontro, 8009 Valley St., $28,400.

Todd D. Gaines, 2426 N. 149th St., $27,000.

Joel Crocker, 21010 Buckskin Trail, $26,508.

Michael S. Parker, 2803 S. Fifth St., $26,500.

Michael L. Paces, 5007 S. 169th Circle, $25,873.

Maria R. Ayala Milla, 2955 Harris St., $25,515.

Gary M. Parks, 5508 Hascall St., $25,000.

Thomas Connole, 2329 S. 33rd St., $25,000.

Geoffrey A. Gerlach, 12322 Spencer St., $24,995.

Theresa L. McDermott, 1108 S. 185th Circle, $24,835.

Thomas C. Knutson, 3259 S. 72nd Ave., $24,006.

Scott and Kimberly McPhers, 916 N. 145th Circle, $23,511.

Stephen W. Ruff, 16417 Mason St., $23,000.

Colette R. Hughes, 14874 Shirley St., $23,000.

Margo D. Moline Revolving Trust, 5432 S. 50th Ave., $22,700.

Kristin M. Lynch, 5563 Mason St., $22,685.

David Vonk, 4517 S. 20th St., $22,000.

Raquel M. Diesing, 12718 Capitol Plaza, $21,155.

Kari K. Smith, 16128 Bedford Ave., $21,152.

Eric J. Flott, 5830 S. 52nd St., $21,000.

Karen J. Hurd, 3634 Valley St., $21,000.

David And Sara Sharpe Trust, 4415 William St., $20,400.

Dave Lupo, 7731 N. 159th St., $20,328.

Harley Yoderer, 13936 X Circle, $20,237.

Steve D. Erdei, 712 Riverside Drive, $20,000.

4Neighbors Properties LLC, 2425 S. 154th Circle, $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Frederick Square Ltd., 3020 S. 84th St., $2,000,000.

Mid-Continent Exchange VI LLC, 9635 M St., $150,000.

Peter J. Fink, 4924 Poppleton Ave., $110,000.

American National Bank, 7921 West Dodge Road, $100,975.

Nebraska CVS Pharmacy LLC, 14303 U St., $50,000; 14303 U St., $50,000.

Concert Players Club LLC, 12101 Deer Creek Drive, $48,000; 12101 Deer Creek Drive, $48,000.

Elkhorn Landing LLC, 20605 Elkhorn Drive, $30,000; 20605 Elkhorn Drive, $30,000.

OTHER PERMITS

148 Place LLC, 3825 S. 148th Court, $3,257,219.

Gregory D. Tvrdik, 10403 N. 108th St., $80,000.

Cory Eikmeier, 22830 K Plaza, $30,000.

Pivot 138 LLC, 13815 FNB Parkway, $60,000.

Straub Properties LLC, 2520 S. 60th St., $46,000.

James H. Clark, 4005 State St., $26,614.

