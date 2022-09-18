BUILDING PERMITS for Sept. 18

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Sherwood Homes Inc., 6953 N. 172nd St., $214,820.
JKC Construction Inc., 21416 Grover St., $191,832.
Blondo 180 LLC, 18113 Miami St., $179,424; 2738 N. 181st St., $176,076.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4601 Kestrel Parkway, $178,872; 4716 N. 210th Ave., $119,256.
Showcase Homes Inc., 20988 Jaynes St., $171,132.
McNeil Co. Inc., 844 N. 143rd Plaza, $167,048.
LPC Properties LLC, 2122 S. 211th St., $164,832.
Scott Real Estate Services Inc., 21231 Joseph St., $158,608.
Empire Estates LLC, 6510 S. 208th Ave., $154,872.
Citadel Signature Homes LLC, 5401 Kestrel Parkway, $150,064.
Pier 15 Development LLC, 6001 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $143,536.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 5053 Vernon Circle, $84,996.
Che Orduna, 4601 Florence Blvd., $51,968.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Barbara M. Vacanti, 2202 S. 189th Circle, $193,817.
Linda Waddell, 1933 S. 51st St., $145,756.
Patrica J. Hotz, 1505 S. 98th St., $137,461.
Michelle Carlson, 2219 S. 51st St., $89,161.
Keith E. Powell, 205 S. 161st Ave., $85,000.
Michael Ambrose, 1704 S. 85th Ave., $85,000.
Emmaus Bible Church, 4501 S. 23rd St., $76,000.
Haibo Huang, 15820 California St., $70,000.
Jeannie A. Staub, 219 N. 251st St., $63,969.
Wolfgang T. Huetter, 546 S. 84th St., $60,735.
Sylvia N. Maennerr, 14114 Eagle Run Drive, $54,200.
Megan Durham, 6403 Chicago St., $53,750.
Vincent Morford, 2736 N. 64th St., $52,000.
Frank Lindberg, 9918 O Circle, $51,653.
Richard R. Andres, 7702 Fillmore St., $50,798.
Laurie A. Hansen, 25030 Farnam Circle, $50,000.
John R. Lohrberg, 211 N. 251st St., $50,000.
Christine M. Heuring, 13635 Seward St., $46,030.
Brent Tierney, 1823 S. 194th Ave., $45,000.
Jon E. Jensen, 329 N. 245th Circle, $41,000.
Michael P. Conner, 10260 Monroe St., $40,000.
Thomas M. Fangman, 3110 N. 158th Plaza Circle, $37,436.
Jeanette McFarland, 5070 S. 150th Plaza, $37,000.
Gurminder Singh, 16222 Hartman Ave., $35,000.
Mary E. Schaefer, 5160 S. 150th Plaza, $35,000.
Basye Real Estate Concepts, 106 N. 129th St., $34,000.
Russell H. Loewenstein, 151 S. 243rd St., $33,969.
Betsy Shoestall Gabb, 114 S. 122nd St., $33,900.
James & Julie Buckler Trust, 611 S. 200th St., $33,696.
Paul Boesing, 823 S. 60th St., $32,146.
Randall S. Penner, 1608 S. 32nd Ave., $32,000.
Charles E. Gould, 5819 William St., $31,053.
Dustin B. Meinke Living Trust, 1525 S. 192nd Avenue Circle, $30,000.
Melvin Arturo Reyes, 1725 Van Camp Ave., $30,000.
Daniel J. Polodna, 19708 Hickory St., $29,466.
Katlin M. Geyer Johnson, 711 S. 196th Ave., $28,773.
Joseph Stillman, 17751 Frances St., $28,595.
Paul D. Carlson, 18722 Leavenworth St., $28,078.
Anthony J. Ogden, 2011 A St., $27,709.
Gloria M. Contreras, 4422 S. 20th St., $27,000.
Daniel P. Donovan, 2617 S. 61st St., $26,450.
Arlene J. Schamp, 4527 S. 14th St., $25,757.
Norman L. Christensen, 5160 S. 89th St., $25,573.
Chad J. McClellan, 806 S. 184th St., $25,441.
Marjona Kenjaeva, 3668 S. 191st Ave., $25,356.
Thomas Haley, 5205 Burt St., $25,000.
Andrew D. Wiest, 2312 N. 177th St., $25,000.
David Ciavarella, 749 N. 58th St., $25,000.
Jesse Cuevas Jr., 6220 Shirley St., $24,733.
Raymond McLaughlin, 4052 I St., $24,600.
Ryan F. Sorensen, 3311 Walnut St., $24,000.
Troy Troshynski, 1326 S. 35th St., $23,550.
Scott & Kimberly McPhers, 916 N. 145th Circle, $23,510.
Diane L. Barron, 10632 M St., $23,500.
Marlene Dietz, 2822 S. 39th St., $23,300.
Stephanie Kemerling, 14608 Curtis Ave., $23,249.
Christopher A. Hearn, 4001 S. 39th Ave., $23,000.
Revolving Trust of Mary Dinges, 2763 S. 12th St., $22,822.
Kilarney LLC, 150 N. 31st St., $22,000.
Amy Ashbrook, 9028 Lakeview Drive, $21,915.
Jesse A. Coury, 12315 Spencer St., $21,266.
William T. Lawson Jr., 3308 Bridgeford Road, $21,002.
Robert McWilliams, 1917 S. 197th St., $21,000.
Stephen Schulte, 3213 Paddock Road, $20,712.
Jeannine F. Radel, 3110 S. 102nd St., $20,035.
Robert E. Borders, 17310 Patterson Drive, $20,016.
Robert Zatechka, 3621 S. 94th Ave., $20,000.
William T. Oakes, 9709 Nottingham Drive, $20,000.
Charity Lustgraaf, 13755 Briggs Circle, $20,000.
Derek Duren Knutson, 5119 Mayberry St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Frederick Square Ltd., 3020 S. 84th St., $2,000,000.
BGB Investments LLC, 4972 F St., $475,266.
Oneworld Community Health Center, 1325 Park Ave., $385,000.
Swift Beef Co., 3435 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $367,863.
Henry Louis LLC, 617 S. 35th St., $360,000.
Seechol Properties, 4325 S. 120th St., $300,000.
Omnicorp Saddle Creek LLC, 335 N. Saddle Creek Road, $250,000.
Barton Ltd., 900 S. 15th St., $132,000.
Clarkson Regional Health, 4242 Farnam St., $128,946.
Dahlman Apartments LLC, 1311 S. Ninth St., $125,000.
Noddle Vp2 LLC, 111 N. 175th St., $100,000.
Ashton LLC, 1229 Millwork Ave., $80,000.
R S Holdings I LLC, 202 S. 73rd St., $65,000.
Ray Martin Company of Omaha, 5126 F St., $46,192.
OTHER PERMITS
Rip Inc., 5711 S. 60th St., $286,817.
Eric J. Fobes, 5101 N. 196th St., $115,000.
Luper Akough, 4016 Davenport St., $40,000.
Dalton W. Dozier, 3106 S 003 St $28,800.
GI Forum, 2002 N St., $23,800.
Brandon R. Copple, 6201 S. 196th St., $23,650.