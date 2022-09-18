 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS

BUILDING PERMITS for Sept. 18

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Sherwood Homes Inc., 6953 N. 172nd St., $214,820.

JKC Construction Inc., 21416 Grover St., $191,832.

Blondo 180 LLC, 18113 Miami St., $179,424; 2738 N. 181st St., $176,076.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4601 Kestrel Parkway, $178,872; 4716 N. 210th Ave., $119,256.

Showcase Homes Inc., 20988 Jaynes St., $171,132.

McNeil Co. Inc., 844 N. 143rd Plaza, $167,048.

LPC Properties LLC, 2122 S. 211th St., $164,832.

Scott Real Estate Services Inc., 21231 Joseph St., $158,608.

Empire Estates LLC, 6510 S. 208th Ave., $154,872.

Citadel Signature Homes LLC, 5401 Kestrel Parkway, $150,064.

Pier 15 Development LLC, 6001 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $143,536.

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 5053 Vernon Circle, $84,996.

Che Orduna, 4601 Florence Blvd., $51,968.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Barbara M. Vacanti, 2202 S. 189th Circle, $193,817.

Linda Waddell, 1933 S. 51st St., $145,756.

Patrica J. Hotz, 1505 S. 98th St., $137,461.

Michelle Carlson, 2219 S. 51st St., $89,161.

Keith E. Powell, 205 S. 161st Ave., $85,000.

Michael Ambrose, 1704 S. 85th Ave., $85,000.

Emmaus Bible Church, 4501 S. 23rd St., $76,000.

Haibo Huang, 15820 California St., $70,000.

Jeannie A. Staub, 219 N. 251st St., $63,969.

Wolfgang T. Huetter, 546 S. 84th St., $60,735.

Sylvia N. Maennerr, 14114 Eagle Run Drive, $54,200.

Megan Durham, 6403 Chicago St., $53,750.

Vincent Morford, 2736 N. 64th St., $52,000.

Frank Lindberg, 9918 O Circle, $51,653.

Richard R. Andres, 7702 Fillmore St., $50,798.

Laurie A. Hansen, 25030 Farnam Circle, $50,000.

John R. Lohrberg, 211 N. 251st St., $50,000.

Christine M. Heuring, 13635 Seward St., $46,030.

Brent Tierney, 1823 S. 194th Ave., $45,000.

Jon E. Jensen, 329 N. 245th Circle, $41,000.

Michael P. Conner, 10260 Monroe St., $40,000.

Thomas M. Fangman, 3110 N. 158th Plaza Circle, $37,436.

Jeanette McFarland, 5070 S. 150th Plaza, $37,000.

Gurminder Singh, 16222 Hartman Ave., $35,000.

Mary E. Schaefer, 5160 S. 150th Plaza, $35,000.

Basye Real Estate Concepts, 106 N. 129th St., $34,000.

Russell H. Loewenstein, 151 S. 243rd St., $33,969.

Betsy Shoestall Gabb, 114 S. 122nd St., $33,900.

James & Julie Buckler Trust, 611 S. 200th St., $33,696.

Paul Boesing, 823 S. 60th St., $32,146.

Randall S. Penner, 1608 S. 32nd Ave., $32,000.

Charles E. Gould, 5819 William St., $31,053.

Dustin B. Meinke Living Trust, 1525 S. 192nd Avenue Circle, $30,000.

Melvin Arturo Reyes, 1725 Van Camp Ave., $30,000.

Daniel J. Polodna, 19708 Hickory St., $29,466.

Katlin M. Geyer Johnson, 711 S. 196th Ave., $28,773.

Joseph Stillman, 17751 Frances St., $28,595.

Paul D. Carlson, 18722 Leavenworth St., $28,078.

Anthony J. Ogden, 2011 A St., $27,709.

Gloria M. Contreras, 4422 S. 20th St., $27,000.

Daniel P. Donovan, 2617 S. 61st St., $26,450.

Arlene J. Schamp, 4527 S. 14th St., $25,757.

Norman L. Christensen, 5160 S. 89th St., $25,573.

Chad J. McClellan, 806 S. 184th St., $25,441.

Marjona Kenjaeva, 3668 S. 191st Ave., $25,356.

Thomas Haley, 5205 Burt St., $25,000.

Andrew D. Wiest, 2312 N. 177th St., $25,000.

David Ciavarella, 749 N. 58th St., $25,000.

Jesse Cuevas Jr., 6220 Shirley St., $24,733.

Raymond McLaughlin, 4052 I St., $24,600.

Ryan F. Sorensen, 3311 Walnut St., $24,000.

Troy Troshynski, 1326 S. 35th St., $23,550.

Scott & Kimberly McPhers, 916 N. 145th Circle, $23,510.

Diane L. Barron, 10632 M St., $23,500.

Marlene Dietz, 2822 S. 39th St., $23,300.

Stephanie Kemerling, 14608 Curtis Ave., $23,249.

Christopher A. Hearn, 4001 S. 39th Ave., $23,000.

Revolving Trust of Mary Dinges, 2763 S. 12th St., $22,822.

Kilarney LLC, 150 N. 31st St., $22,000.

Amy Ashbrook, 9028 Lakeview Drive, $21,915.

Jesse A. Coury, 12315 Spencer St., $21,266.

William T. Lawson Jr., 3308 Bridgeford Road, $21,002.

Robert McWilliams, 1917 S. 197th St., $21,000.

Stephen Schulte, 3213 Paddock Road, $20,712.

Jeannine F. Radel, 3110 S. 102nd St., $20,035.

Robert E. Borders, 17310 Patterson Drive, $20,016.

Robert Zatechka, 3621 S. 94th Ave., $20,000.

William T. Oakes, 9709 Nottingham Drive, $20,000.

Charity Lustgraaf, 13755 Briggs Circle, $20,000.

Derek Duren Knutson, 5119 Mayberry St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Frederick Square Ltd., 3020 S. 84th St., $2,000,000.

BGB Investments LLC, 4972 F St., $475,266.

Oneworld Community Health Center, 1325 Park Ave., $385,000.

Swift Beef Co., 3435 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $367,863.

Henry Louis LLC, 617 S. 35th St., $360,000.

Seechol Properties, 4325 S. 120th St., $300,000.

Omnicorp Saddle Creek LLC, 335 N. Saddle Creek Road, $250,000.

Barton Ltd., 900 S. 15th St., $132,000.

Clarkson Regional Health, 4242 Farnam St., $128,946.

Dahlman Apartments LLC, 1311 S. Ninth St., $125,000.

Noddle Vp2 LLC, 111 N. 175th St., $100,000.

Ashton LLC, 1229 Millwork Ave., $80,000.

R S Holdings I LLC, 202 S. 73rd St., $65,000.

Ray Martin Company of Omaha, 5126 F St., $46,192.

OTHER PERMITS

Rip Inc., 5711 S. 60th St., $286,817.

Eric J. Fobes, 5101 N. 196th St., $115,000.

Luper Akough, 4016 Davenport St., $40,000.

Dalton W. Dozier, 3106 S 003 St $28,800.

GI Forum, 2002 N St., $23,800.

Brandon R. Copple, 6201 S. 196th St., $23,650.

