BUILDING PERMITS for Sept. 19
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Joel D. Dasovic, 18144 Trailridge Road, $282,048.

Quest Construction Co., 13252 Burt St., $255,424.

Michael Root Living Trust, 12710 Woolworth Ave., $231,624.

Kms-168 LLC, 8208 N. 167th St., $205,892.

Paradise Homes Inc., 18515 Locust St., $192,720.

Frk Development LLC, 4609 N. 187th St., $185,300.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21751 K St., $183,192; 21727 Blaine St., $148,048.

Blondo 180 LLC, 2736 N. 182nd Ave., $175,248.

Hildy Construction Inc., 20620 Ellison Ave., $169,852.

Showcase Homes Inc., 20610 Hartman Ave., $166,448.

Legacy Purpose LLC, 5831 N. 169th St., $153,688.

Charleston Homes LLC, 17709 Jaynes St., $152,716; 5514 N. 178th St., $138,636.

Pacesetter Homes Inc., 7402 N. 168th Ave., $142,200.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 20001 Madison St., $125,364.

Richland Homes LLC, 4309 S. 213th Terrace, $121,992.

Vinton22 LLC, 18531 Patrick Ave., $108,720.

Holy Name Housing Corp., 2610 Blondo St., $100,016; 2604 Blondo St., $100,016; 2608 N. 33rd St., $98,640.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Matthew S. Biggs, 6701 N. 118th Ave., $100,000.

Marc Jacobsen, 20206 Amelia Ave., $63,292.

George F. Murphy, 711 S. 212th St., $60,851.

Peter J. Mannon, 1324 S. 83rd St., $59,846.

Qibao Lei, 2530 N. 161st St., $54,000.

Michael T. Mai, 5306 N. 151st Circle, $52,003.

Caroline Amao, 3214 N. 170th St., $47,899.

Jose L. Sanchez-Nava, 2228 Poppleton Ave., $38,872.

Yim L. Graner, 17081 Weir St., $37,752.

Deborah Bertrand, 4821 Lakeside Drive, $37,040.

Elaine M. Cotton, 1508 S. 79th St., $37,000.

Steve Simon, 4128 N. 38th St., $36,821.

John J. Thomas, 1122 Mayberry Plaza, $35,000.

Zachary Hendrix, 13705 W St., $34,545.

Matthew C. Davis, 14934 Decatur Plaza, $33,024.

Steven C. Foster, 4320 Grover St., $32,358.

Darrell E. Stuedemann, 13031 Morning View Drive, $32,255.

Todd Walkenhorst, 5165 S. 197th Avenue Circle, $30,000.

Laid Back Lifestyle LLC, 3927 S. 208th St., $30,000.

Tari L. Houston, 6624 S. 107th St., $30,000.

Randall H. Rasmussen, 8925 N. 161st St., $29,001.

Brian J. Williams, 8124 Grover St., $28,368.

Charles A. Ternent, 3335 N. 143rd Circle, $27,270.

Wayne E. Brill, 6921 N. 143rd St., $27,264.

Benjamin D. Weaver, 16316 Saratoga St., $26,280.

Jack L. Sila, 17059 M St., $25,787.

Jessica Jarosh, 5815 Mason St., $25,000.

Michael L. Hendrick, 7364 N. 165th St., $24,712.

Youri Pavlov, 446 S. 159th Ave., $24,000.

Adriene L. Collins, 3959 Iowa St., $23,951.

Hancock II Inc., 7202 F St., $23,950.

Michael S. Munger, 404 J.E. George Blvd., $23,490.

Melinda A. Foley, 14615 Read Circle, $23,131.

Cllifford J. Gleason, 614 S. 36th St., $22,687.

Matthew D. Fowler, 3123 N. 152nd St., $22,000.

Francis Younes, 17118 Douglas St., $20,500.

Daryl R. Gress, 19606 Military Road, $20,305.

Thomas Babel, 1854 S. 93rd St., $20,000.

REMODEL

NON-RESIDENTIAL

Blackstone Plaza LLC, 3555 Farnam St., $1,200,000; 3555 Farnam St., $1,200,000.

Panchal Enterprises Inc., 7101 Grover St., $1,000,000.

National Retail Properties LP, 3529 S. 72nd St., $470,000; 3529 S. 72nd St., $470,000.

Bucks Inc., 9645 Ida St., $470,000; 9645 Ida St., $470,000.

Northern Bank, 3147 Ames Ave., $280,000.

Woodsonia Applewood LLC, 9707 Q St., $250,000.

Hy-Vee Inc., 14591 Stony Brook Blvd., $250,000.

FTF Investments LLC, 3423 N. 190th Plaza, $173,368.

Praedium-Clark Omaha LLC, 7300 World Communications Drive, $145,000.

Highlander Phase I QALICB, Inc., 2120 N. 30th St., $100,000.

Nebraska Methodist Health Systems, Inc., 707 N. 190th Plaza, $90,000.

Westroads Mall LLC, 10000 California St., $80,000; 10000 California St., $80,000.

Tomlin Development Corp., 14949 Evans Plaza, $50,000.

Omaha Airport Authority, 1810 Fort Court, $50,000.

Nebraska Methodist College, 720 N. 87th St., $45,000.

Hahn Properties LLC, 719 S. 75th St., $44,000.

Metropolitan Community College, 3000 Fort St., $43,500.

5701 LLC, 5701 S. 108th St., $28,000.

OTHER PERMITS

HW Multifamily 168 Lot 1 LLC, 5506 N. 168th Ave., $8,962,960; 16880 Ogden St., $3,894,470; 5515 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $3,679,712; 5515 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $251,160; 5515 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $34,800.

FTF Investments LLC, 3311 N. 190th Plaza, $400,000.

GSR Properties LLC, 20602 Spence Court, $182,784; 20625 Spence Court, $182,784; 6105 S. 206th Court, $182,784; 6113 S. 206th Court, $182,784.

Runza Drive-Inns Of America, 8910 Fort St., $182,825; 8910 Fort St., $182,825.

Mres Ravello Ii Holdings LLC, 815 S. 193rd Plaza, $82,187.

