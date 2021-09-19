BUILDING PERMITS for Sept. 19

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Joel D. Dasovic, 18144 Trailridge Road, $282,048.
Quest Construction Co., 13252 Burt St., $255,424.
Michael Root Living Trust, 12710 Woolworth Ave., $231,624.
Kms-168 LLC, 8208 N. 167th St., $205,892.
Paradise Homes Inc., 18515 Locust St., $192,720.
Frk Development LLC, 4609 N. 187th St., $185,300.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21751 K St., $183,192; 21727 Blaine St., $148,048.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2736 N. 182nd Ave., $175,248.
Hildy Construction Inc., 20620 Ellison Ave., $169,852.
Showcase Homes Inc., 20610 Hartman Ave., $166,448.
Legacy Purpose LLC, 5831 N. 169th St., $153,688.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17709 Jaynes St., $152,716; 5514 N. 178th St., $138,636.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 7402 N. 168th Ave., $142,200.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 20001 Madison St., $125,364.
Richland Homes LLC, 4309 S. 213th Terrace, $121,992.
Vinton22 LLC, 18531 Patrick Ave., $108,720.
Holy Name Housing Corp., 2610 Blondo St., $100,016; 2604 Blondo St., $100,016; 2608 N. 33rd St., $98,640.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Matthew S. Biggs, 6701 N. 118th Ave., $100,000.
Marc Jacobsen, 20206 Amelia Ave., $63,292.
George F. Murphy, 711 S. 212th St., $60,851.
Peter J. Mannon, 1324 S. 83rd St., $59,846.
Qibao Lei, 2530 N. 161st St., $54,000.
Michael T. Mai, 5306 N. 151st Circle, $52,003.
Caroline Amao, 3214 N. 170th St., $47,899.
Jose L. Sanchez-Nava, 2228 Poppleton Ave., $38,872.
Yim L. Graner, 17081 Weir St., $37,752.
Deborah Bertrand, 4821 Lakeside Drive, $37,040.
Elaine M. Cotton, 1508 S. 79th St., $37,000.
Steve Simon, 4128 N. 38th St., $36,821.
John J. Thomas, 1122 Mayberry Plaza, $35,000.
Zachary Hendrix, 13705 W St., $34,545.
Matthew C. Davis, 14934 Decatur Plaza, $33,024.
Steven C. Foster, 4320 Grover St., $32,358.
Darrell E. Stuedemann, 13031 Morning View Drive, $32,255.
Todd Walkenhorst, 5165 S. 197th Avenue Circle, $30,000.
Laid Back Lifestyle LLC, 3927 S. 208th St., $30,000.
Tari L. Houston, 6624 S. 107th St., $30,000.
Randall H. Rasmussen, 8925 N. 161st St., $29,001.
Brian J. Williams, 8124 Grover St., $28,368.
Charles A. Ternent, 3335 N. 143rd Circle, $27,270.
Wayne E. Brill, 6921 N. 143rd St., $27,264.
Benjamin D. Weaver, 16316 Saratoga St., $26,280.
Jack L. Sila, 17059 M St., $25,787.
Jessica Jarosh, 5815 Mason St., $25,000.
Michael L. Hendrick, 7364 N. 165th St., $24,712.
Youri Pavlov, 446 S. 159th Ave., $24,000.
Adriene L. Collins, 3959 Iowa St., $23,951.
Hancock II Inc., 7202 F St., $23,950.
Michael S. Munger, 404 J.E. George Blvd., $23,490.
Melinda A. Foley, 14615 Read Circle, $23,131.
Cllifford J. Gleason, 614 S. 36th St., $22,687.
Matthew D. Fowler, 3123 N. 152nd St., $22,000.
Francis Younes, 17118 Douglas St., $20,500.
Daryl R. Gress, 19606 Military Road, $20,305.
Thomas Babel, 1854 S. 93rd St., $20,000.
REMODEL
NON-RESIDENTIAL
Blackstone Plaza LLC, 3555 Farnam St., $1,200,000; 3555 Farnam St., $1,200,000.
Panchal Enterprises Inc., 7101 Grover St., $1,000,000.
National Retail Properties LP, 3529 S. 72nd St., $470,000; 3529 S. 72nd St., $470,000.
Bucks Inc., 9645 Ida St., $470,000; 9645 Ida St., $470,000.
Northern Bank, 3147 Ames Ave., $280,000.
Woodsonia Applewood LLC, 9707 Q St., $250,000.
Hy-Vee Inc., 14591 Stony Brook Blvd., $250,000.
FTF Investments LLC, 3423 N. 190th Plaza, $173,368.
Praedium-Clark Omaha LLC, 7300 World Communications Drive, $145,000.
Highlander Phase I QALICB, Inc., 2120 N. 30th St., $100,000.
Nebraska Methodist Health Systems, Inc., 707 N. 190th Plaza, $90,000.
Westroads Mall LLC, 10000 California St., $80,000; 10000 California St., $80,000.
Tomlin Development Corp., 14949 Evans Plaza, $50,000.
Omaha Airport Authority, 1810 Fort Court, $50,000.
Nebraska Methodist College, 720 N. 87th St., $45,000.
Hahn Properties LLC, 719 S. 75th St., $44,000.
Metropolitan Community College, 3000 Fort St., $43,500.
5701 LLC, 5701 S. 108th St., $28,000.
OTHER PERMITS
HW Multifamily 168 Lot 1 LLC, 5506 N. 168th Ave., $8,962,960; 16880 Ogden St., $3,894,470; 5515 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $3,679,712; 5515 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $251,160; 5515 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $34,800.
FTF Investments LLC, 3311 N. 190th Plaza, $400,000.
GSR Properties LLC, 20602 Spence Court, $182,784; 20625 Spence Court, $182,784; 6105 S. 206th Court, $182,784; 6113 S. 206th Court, $182,784.
Runza Drive-Inns Of America, 8910 Fort St., $182,825; 8910 Fort St., $182,825.
Mres Ravello Ii Holdings LLC, 815 S. 193rd Plaza, $82,187.