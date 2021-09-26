BUILDING PERMITS for Sept. 26

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Shadow Ridge Limited Partners, 18543 Shadow Ridge Drive, $310,336.
R & A Builders Inc., 3344 S. 208th St., $231,560.
228 Skyline LLC, 22910 K Plaza, $211,296.
Imran Waheed, 17501 Patrick Ave., $196,936.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17701 Jaynes St., $189,396; 20459 Meredith Circle, $162,728; 17705 Jaynes St., $157,580; 20909 Larimore Ave., $125,332.
Stacey L. Hord, 6604 Plum St., $172,684.
Dave Paik Builders Inc., 8221 N. 167th Ave., $157,296.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 16404 Mormon St., $156,648.
Richland Homes LLC, 21351 H St., $153,736; 21552 I St., $104,916.
Fools Inc., 21740 K St., $150,680.
D & D Homes LLC, 6702 S. 207th Ave., $142,360.
Dale Peak II, 5515 Jaynes St., $130,832.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 4101 N. 25th Ave., $87,956; 4015 N. 25th Ave., $87,956; 4011 N. 25th Ave., $87,956.
Hildy Construction Inc., 5422 N. 209th St., $100,778; 5418 N. 209th St., $100,778; 5406 N. 209th St., $100,778; 5402 N. 209th St., $100,130.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Frances S. Keown Revolving Trust, 1107 S. 113th Court, $81,050.
Michael Cavanaugh, 19616 Parker St., $79,354.
Jason D. Harnisch, 20731 Sequoia St., $68,000.
Melvin J. Gardner II, 4622 N. 208th St., $53,381.
Matthew Knox Averett, 1308 N. 127th Ave., $51,249; 1308 N. 127th Ave., $51,249.
Erik L. Hoegemeyer, 4827 N. 183rd St., $46,500.
Mark Austin, 9105 Z Circle, $44,433.
Craig A. Weber, 4218 N. 60th St., $43,116.
Lori K. Whitbeck, 6623 Curtis Ave., $42,784.
Nancy Marie Rayno Living Trust, 6225 S. 42nd St., $42,05 .
David S. Leahy, 5605 North Oaks Blvd., $37,514.
Frankie Hernandez, 4697 N. 60th St., $36,299.
City Lite Renovations LLC, 4122 X St., $35,000.
John R. Molgaard, 11806 Adams Plaza, $31,586.
Antohny W. Cosgrove, 1435 N. 146th Plaza, $30,536.
Alice Cross, 2429 Laurel Ave., $30,210.
William J. Manhart, 918 S. 113th St., $30,000.
Joseph Livingstone, 2716 S. 10th St., $30,000.
Christopher J. Searl, 11630 Howard Road, $30,000.
Reece A. Campbell, 8927 Laurie Circle, $27,986.
RHBRREI LLC, 4527 Laurel Ave., $27,589.
Burke Behne, 13767 Briggs Circle, $27,049.
Rose L. Cramer, 3228 Polk St., $26,914.
Paul J. Wilson, 15368 Burt St., $26,367.
Michael E. Greene, 6317 N. 39th St., $24,194.
P. J. Kelley, 16114 Spencer St., $22,330.
Jennifer Loder, 2010 S. 192nd Ave., $22,000.
Matthew Griffith, 3711 N. 114th Circle, $22,000.
Kelley G. Seitz, 6108 N. 165th St., $20,845.
Srinivasa Seshadri, 6210 S. 172nd Ave., $20,000.
Robidoux Pass Holdings LLC, 1302 N. 138th St., $20,000
Rolf Rasmussen, 6718 S. 150th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Airlite Plastics Co., 6110 Abbott Drive, $1,312,097; 6110 Abbott Drive, $1,312,097.
FCC Environmental Services, 5902 N. 16th St., $272,000.
Westroads Mall LLC, 10000 California St., $225,000; 10000 California St., $225,000.
St. Andrews United Methodist, 15050 West Maple Road, $150,000.
Wells Fargo Bank Nebraska, 4425 Center St., $57,923.
160 Centre Place LLC, 2809 S. 160th St., $49,500.
MIMG CXXVI Grandridge LLC, 5439 N. 100th Plaza, $25,692.
99h & Q St Ltd. Partners, 5152 S. 99th Court, $20,000; 9930 Weir Place, $20,000; 9908 Weir Place, $20,000; 5120 S. 98th Circle, $20,000; 5130 S. 98th Circle, $20,000; 9820 Weir Place, $20,000; 9808 Q St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Fountain II LLC, 222 N. 192nd St., $3,246,500.
Dan Downs, 1809 Madison St., $155,480.
13819 Family Home LLC, 13819 Cuming St., $110,982.
Charles S. Jackson, 2716 N. 60th Ave., $20,736.
Bradley P. Ramp, 1703 S. 213th St., $20,700.
David F. McLeese, 12337 Douglas Circle, $20,487.