 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BUILDING PERMITS for Sept. 4

  • 0

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Aaron Vanhorn, 22707 Orchard Plaza Circle, $322,292.

Frontier Builders LLC, 21010 Joseph St., $256,312; 21225 Joseph St., $200,948.

Advantage Development Inc., 4220 S. 221st St., $221,176.

Paradise Homes Inc., 5504 N. 208th Ave., $169,456.

M2 Homes LLC, 3502 S. 214th St., $169,332.

Charleston Homes LLC, 5602 N. 177th St., $155,232.

Hrc Anchor View LLC, 7310 N. 177th St., $137,624.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7919 N. 93rd St., $130,904.

JKC Construction Inc., 5819 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $128,248.

Bsr-Fw LLC, 6217 S. 200th Ave., $127,104.

People are also reading…

D.R. Horton—Nebraska LLC, 7906 N. 95th Ave., $87,628.

HNHC Workforce Housing LLC, 2757 Laurel Ave., $78,728.

Elmwood Townhomes LLC, 5314 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5312 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5310 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5308 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5306 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5304 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5302 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5316 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5318 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5320 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5322 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5324 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5325 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5323 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5321 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5319 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5307 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5305 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5303 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5301 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Cris Riddle, 1501 S. 91st Ave., $90,000.

Eugenio C. Distefano, 5411 Decatur St., $86,863.

Emily K. Sauvageau, 664 N. 58th St., $80,000.

Michael Ostlund, 24359 Douglas Circle, $57,000.

Jill K. Conway, 1722 S. 84th St., $55,400.

Lester W. Delano, 2711 N. 120th Ave., $49,459.

Rex E. Ekwall, 5946 Oak Hills Drive, $47,800.

Royce A. Ramsay, 2230 S. 183rd Circle, $44,425.

Olivia Bradford, 5015 Western Ave., $42,000.

Lee A. Harker, 9711 Nottingham Drive, $40,000.

James D. Hertel, 22650 Edgewater Road, $35,000.

Donald J. Thayer, 16331 Underwood Ave., $35,000.

White-Loomis Investments LLC, 1908 S. Eighth St., $32,400.

Harvest Development II LLC, 1901 Park Ave., $31,239.

Erick Hernandez, 4528 S. 20th St., $31,129.

Taffy D. Devers, 7128 N. 33rd St., $31,000.

John S. Wiggs, 18130 Thayer St., $30,000.

Michael J. Koley, 1402 S. 49th St., $29,221.

Timothy Klucinec, 8024 Boyd St., $29,192.

Yaoling Wang, 17914 Shirley Circle, $29,000.

David E. Martin, 4545 Polk St., $28,385.

Mike Rhodes, 17213 William Circle, $28,000.

Kenneth J. Kesler, 6520 S. 104th St., $28,000.

Peggy Cox, 4501 Frederick St., $27,900.

Dean Sand, 4517 Pine St., $27,744.

Jay L. Jelkin, 3004 N. 161st St., $26,639.

Jose Orozco Sr., 5714 S. 39th St., $26,474.

Todd Larry Andrews, 1866 S. 126th St., $26,000.

Pipers Plus Co. LLC, 4224 S. 17th St., $25,999.

Christian Collamore, 702 S. 200th St., $25,686.

William J. Hippen, 3208 N. 161st Terrace, $25,120.

Trevor C. Vanschooneveld, 16171 Wakeley St., $25,000.

Kae Construction LLC, 5944 N. 34th St., $25,000.

Evergreen Memorial Park, 2300 S. 78th St., $24,964.

Sarah Hannig, 1612 N. 58th St., $24,617.

Gary L. Small, 3070 S. 44th St., $24,232.

Tracy Halvorson, 1337 S. 94th St., $23,520.

Mark A. Martinez, 4530 T St., $23,000.

Dannan Properties LLC, 2023 S. 55th Ave., $23,000.

Bruce Mowat, 3305 S. 115th St., $22,500.

Philip J. Roth, 5018 S. 50th St., $22,000.

Stalets Living Trust, 18133 Atlas St., $21,713.

Joseph Ryan Pawlowski, 720 S. 200th St., $21,636.

Kathleen M. Arenz Trust, 11717 Leavenworth Road, $21,261.

Ralph Lane, 9825 Ontario St., $21,139.

Kevin Meyer, 17464 J St., $21,133.

Susan Howard, 2207 S. 51st St., $21,068.

Karl F. Schaphorst, 17886 Hickory Circle, $21,000.

Dannan Properties LLC, 5518 Cedar St., $21,000.

Tmrc Property Management LLC, 2564 Pratt St., $21,000.

Matthew D. Focht, 4360 Barker Ave., $20,675.

Aaron Conley, 2902 N. 161st Terrace, $20,000.

Bruce G. Naber, 19611 Harney St., $20,000.

Kevin J. Ellis, 6016 S. 182nd Ave., $20,000.

Naresh A. Dewan, 818 N. 133rd St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Quadtech LLC, 1919 Aksarben Drive, $1,000,000.

Mdm Construction LLC, 2132 S. 42nd St., $620,180.

First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $503,750.

Millard School District, 14905 Q St., $464,556.

Ashton LLC, 1229 Millwork Ave., $420,000.

NS-156 Q LLC, 5380 S. 156th Court, $400,000.

Westwood Holdings LLC, 12103 West Center Road, $250,000.

Canfield Investments LLC, 2812 S. 84th St., $250,000.

Livestock Exchange Building, 4920 S. 30th St., $250,000.

Little Italy 10th LLC, 1018 S. 10th St., $75,000.

Wells Fargo Bank Nebraska, 5180 Ames Ave., $70,178.

90D Real Estate Holdings LLC, 617 N. 90th St., $70,000.

220 Building LLC, 220 N. 89th St., $40,000.

Horse CF-Embassy LLC, 9110 West Dodge Road, $30,000.

MIMG LXXIV Colonial LLC, 3002 N. 97th St., $20,000.

OTHER PERMITS

4333 S. 24 LLC, 4333 S. 24th St., $21,840.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve warns no end in sight for inflation and economic pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert