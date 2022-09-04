BUILDING PERMITS for Sept. 4

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Aaron Vanhorn, 22707 Orchard Plaza Circle, $322,292.
Frontier Builders LLC, 21010 Joseph St., $256,312; 21225 Joseph St., $200,948.
Advantage Development Inc., 4220 S. 221st St., $221,176.
Paradise Homes Inc., 5504 N. 208th Ave., $169,456.
M2 Homes LLC, 3502 S. 214th St., $169,332.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5602 N. 177th St., $155,232.
Hrc Anchor View LLC, 7310 N. 177th St., $137,624.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 7919 N. 93rd St., $130,904.
JKC Construction Inc., 5819 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $128,248.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 6217 S. 200th Ave., $127,104.
D.R. Horton—Nebraska LLC, 7906 N. 95th Ave., $87,628.
HNHC Workforce Housing LLC, 2757 Laurel Ave., $78,728.
Elmwood Townhomes LLC, 5314 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5312 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5310 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5308 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5306 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5304 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5302 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5316 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5318 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5320 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5322 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5324 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5325 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5323 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5321 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5319 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5307 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5305 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5303 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630; 5301 Elmwood Plaza, $84,630.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Cris Riddle, 1501 S. 91st Ave., $90,000.
Eugenio C. Distefano, 5411 Decatur St., $86,863.
Emily K. Sauvageau, 664 N. 58th St., $80,000.
Michael Ostlund, 24359 Douglas Circle, $57,000.
Jill K. Conway, 1722 S. 84th St., $55,400.
Lester W. Delano, 2711 N. 120th Ave., $49,459.
Rex E. Ekwall, 5946 Oak Hills Drive, $47,800.
Royce A. Ramsay, 2230 S. 183rd Circle, $44,425.
Olivia Bradford, 5015 Western Ave., $42,000.
Lee A. Harker, 9711 Nottingham Drive, $40,000.
James D. Hertel, 22650 Edgewater Road, $35,000.
Donald J. Thayer, 16331 Underwood Ave., $35,000.
White-Loomis Investments LLC, 1908 S. Eighth St., $32,400.
Harvest Development II LLC, 1901 Park Ave., $31,239.
Erick Hernandez, 4528 S. 20th St., $31,129.
Taffy D. Devers, 7128 N. 33rd St., $31,000.
John S. Wiggs, 18130 Thayer St., $30,000.
Michael J. Koley, 1402 S. 49th St., $29,221.
Timothy Klucinec, 8024 Boyd St., $29,192.
Yaoling Wang, 17914 Shirley Circle, $29,000.
David E. Martin, 4545 Polk St., $28,385.
Mike Rhodes, 17213 William Circle, $28,000.
Kenneth J. Kesler, 6520 S. 104th St., $28,000.
Peggy Cox, 4501 Frederick St., $27,900.
Dean Sand, 4517 Pine St., $27,744.
Jay L. Jelkin, 3004 N. 161st St., $26,639.
Jose Orozco Sr., 5714 S. 39th St., $26,474.
Todd Larry Andrews, 1866 S. 126th St., $26,000.
Pipers Plus Co. LLC, 4224 S. 17th St., $25,999.
Christian Collamore, 702 S. 200th St., $25,686.
William J. Hippen, 3208 N. 161st Terrace, $25,120.
Trevor C. Vanschooneveld, 16171 Wakeley St., $25,000.
Kae Construction LLC, 5944 N. 34th St., $25,000.
Evergreen Memorial Park, 2300 S. 78th St., $24,964.
Sarah Hannig, 1612 N. 58th St., $24,617.
Gary L. Small, 3070 S. 44th St., $24,232.
Tracy Halvorson, 1337 S. 94th St., $23,520.
Mark A. Martinez, 4530 T St., $23,000.
Dannan Properties LLC, 2023 S. 55th Ave., $23,000.
Bruce Mowat, 3305 S. 115th St., $22,500.
Philip J. Roth, 5018 S. 50th St., $22,000.
Stalets Living Trust, 18133 Atlas St., $21,713.
Joseph Ryan Pawlowski, 720 S. 200th St., $21,636.
Kathleen M. Arenz Trust, 11717 Leavenworth Road, $21,261.
Ralph Lane, 9825 Ontario St., $21,139.
Kevin Meyer, 17464 J St., $21,133.
Susan Howard, 2207 S. 51st St., $21,068.
Karl F. Schaphorst, 17886 Hickory Circle, $21,000.
Dannan Properties LLC, 5518 Cedar St., $21,000.
Tmrc Property Management LLC, 2564 Pratt St., $21,000.
Matthew D. Focht, 4360 Barker Ave., $20,675.
Aaron Conley, 2902 N. 161st Terrace, $20,000.
Bruce G. Naber, 19611 Harney St., $20,000.
Kevin J. Ellis, 6016 S. 182nd Ave., $20,000.
Naresh A. Dewan, 818 N. 133rd St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Quadtech LLC, 1919 Aksarben Drive, $1,000,000.
Mdm Construction LLC, 2132 S. 42nd St., $620,180.
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $503,750.
Millard School District, 14905 Q St., $464,556.
Ashton LLC, 1229 Millwork Ave., $420,000.
NS-156 Q LLC, 5380 S. 156th Court, $400,000.
Westwood Holdings LLC, 12103 West Center Road, $250,000.
Canfield Investments LLC, 2812 S. 84th St., $250,000.
Livestock Exchange Building, 4920 S. 30th St., $250,000.
Little Italy 10th LLC, 1018 S. 10th St., $75,000.
Wells Fargo Bank Nebraska, 5180 Ames Ave., $70,178.
90D Real Estate Holdings LLC, 617 N. 90th St., $70,000.
220 Building LLC, 220 N. 89th St., $40,000.
Horse CF-Embassy LLC, 9110 West Dodge Road, $30,000.
MIMG LXXIV Colonial LLC, 3002 N. 97th St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
4333 S. 24 LLC, 4333 S. 24th St., $21,840.