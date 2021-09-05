BUILDING PERMITS for Sept. 5

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Roberta Avant, 23502 P St., $269,984.
C R Investments Inc., 16626 Whitmore St., $191,676; 16622 Whitmore St., $165,904; 16621 Vane St., $150,124; 16618 Whitmore St., $145,036; 16614 Whitmore St., $129,144; 16629 Vane St., $118,300; 16625 Vane St., $117,232.
Whisper Rock Holdings LLC, 5819 N. 209th St., $179,032; 5926 N. 209th St., $143,684.
Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6308 S. 200th St., $178,088; 18315 Grand Ave., $174,468.
McNeil Co. Inc., 858 N. 143rd Court, $174,144.
Lpc Properties LLC, 18326 Taylor St., $169,584.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2730 N. 182nd Ave., $162,440.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 17007 Potter St., $153,392.
Frk Development LLC, 4516 N. 186th St., $147,256; 4820 N. 187th Ave., $146,972.
Regency Homes, 18404 Meredith Ave., $142,640; 18720 Grand Ave., $142,056; 4662 N. 210th St., $126,432.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2715 N. 186th St., $138,048.
Vinton22 LLC, 18411 Patrick Ave., $127,360.
Richland Homes LLC, 21528 I St., $123,800.
Hildy Construction Inc., 20854 Ellison Ave., $123,560; 20866 Ellison Ave., $123,400; 5517 N. 209th St., $100,778; 5521 N. 209th St., $100,130.
Castle Creek LLC, 15370 Norwick Drive, $119,604.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 18410 Kansas Ave., $159,900; 21211 Drexel St., $150,124; 21060 Drexel St., $141,128; 18302 Kansas Ave., $129,644; 21056 Drexel St., $118,300; 14756 Leeman St., $112,840;
14760 Leeman St., $112,084; 16922 Nebraska Ave., $107,724; 14858 Leeman St., $105,964; 18129 Camden Ave., $102,424; 18135 Camden Ave., $102,424; 18058 Camden Ave., $90,688; 18054 Camden Ave., $86,496; 14854 Leeman St., $86,368;
14862 Leeman St., $84,160.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Michael J. Wellsandt, 11725 Howard Road, $96,152.
Mark D. Corrao, 7334 N. 122nd Avenue Circle, $83,801.
Nicholas A. Prenger, 9810 Westchester Drive, $75,000.
Justin M. Anderson, 7411 N. 28th Ave., $65,920.
JKC Construction Inc., 5831 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $55,000.
Michael D. Poston, 2125 S. 191st St., $54,046.
Patrick Lee, 16225 California St., $47,303.
Quad P LLC, 706 N. 50th St., $45,000.
Bryan W. Weber, 13443 Marinda St., $43,918.
Christopher A. Chocolaad, 1130 S. 99th Circle, $40,000.
Jared Matya, 15733 Lake St., $32,819.
James E. Liptrott, 111 N. 154th St., $26,707.
Amjad Kabach, 15655 Taylor St., $25,000.
Jon C. Gregg, 7803 Woolworth Ave., $22,000.
Satya K. Kamireddi, 4101 N. 191st St., $21,500.
John Burt, 805 S. 91st Circle, $20,540.
Woody A. Mitchell, 17143 Potter St., $20,000.
Luis Manuel Chavez, 3526 U St., $20,000.
REMODEL
NON-RESIDENTIAL
Bread Pudding LLC, 1419 Farnam St., $4,000,000.
MCI Telecommunication Co., 5857 N. 60th St., $1,161,549; 5857 N. 60th St., $1,161,549.
First National Bank Of Omaha, 201 N. 16th St., $1,001,126.
Union Memorial United, 2712 R St., $44,688.
JF O’Neill Packing, 3120 G St., $30,000.