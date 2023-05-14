SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Joseph Chiu, 331 S. 95th St., $279,960.
Travis & Shana Peper Revocable Trust, 15054 Hickory St., $255,020.
Heavican Homes Inc., 21620 Grover St., $216,048.
Ideal Designs Custom Homes LLC, 3921 S. 210th Circle, $209,320; 21020 E St., $159,160.
Landmark Performance Corp., 4515 S. 203rd Ave., $199,744.
Trademark Homes Inc., 17505 Patrick Ave., $192,684.
Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, 5732 N. 209th St., $187,428.
Joddy M. Dungan Jr., 7251 N. 148th St., $185,140.
Jbt Holdings LLC, 18321 Meredith Ave., $181,784.
Richard Welchert, 6615 Stargrass Road, $170,268.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4605 Kestrel Parkway, $160,020.
Fld Fund I LLC, 5507 Kestrel Parkway, $160,016.
Stodola Land Development LLC, 18602 Grand Ave., $150,460.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21728 G St., $142,240.
Lane Building Corp., 6568 S. 200th Ave., $135,672.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 18306 Kansas Ave., $166,124; 7755 N. 109th St., $121,136; 7709 N. 109th St., $121,136; 7713 N. 109th St., $121,136; 7751 N. 109th St., $115,788; 11060 Sunrise St., $112,532; 5901 N. 181st St., $111,276; 11010 Craig St., $106,620; 11018 Craig St., $106,620; 5905 N. 181st St., $94,036; 7718 N 113 Avenue Circle, $93,616; 7726 N 113 Avenue Circle, $87,000; 11014 Craig St., $86,368; 7702 N. 113th Avenue Circle, $84,160; 7706 N. 113th Avenue Circle, $84,160; 7714 N. 113th Avenue Circle, $84,160; 7722 N. 113th Avenue Circle, $84,160; 11006 Craig St., $84,160; 7710 N. 113th Avenue Circle, $79,812.
Omaha Economic Development, 2108 N. 25th St., $104,028.
Seventy Five North Revitalization, 2804 Parker St., $96,304.
CBCB LLC, 20901 Appaloosa Drive, $96,112; 20905 Appaloosa Drive, $96,112.
Dr. Horton-Nebraska LLC, 9508 Reynolds St., $92,328.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Christopher J. Hinrichs, 6214 S. 156th Ave., $160,000.
Jennifer R. Teusink, 1615 S. 219th St., $143,832.
Paul Schoomaker, 6307 S. 103rd St., $96,504.
BCL Properties Incorporated, 10822 Poppleton Ave., $88,664.
Jay Homes LLC, 311 S. 89th Court, $75,000.
Jayne L. Murray, 11921 Shirley St., $71,584.
Seven Eyes Trust, 3125 Armbrust Drive, $50,256.
Kelsey Stearns, 8838 Ruggles Circle, $49,880.
Antohny W. Cosgrove, 1435 N. 146th Plaza, $48,260.
Bruce Stanley, 9715 Fieldcrest Drive, $45,000.
Michael J. Finn, 12118 Shirley St., $38,782.
Paulus Kristijanto, 16214 California St., $36,386.
Marilyn A. Miller Trust, 17745 Dorcas Circle, $35,921.
Candice Hughes, 2118 S. 38th St., $32,753.
Nicholas Distefano, 2549 N. 130th St., $28,770.
James Palmer, 6933 N. 54th St., $26,530.
Michael F. Roshone, 2139 S. 38th St., $25,899.
Ronald G. Linke, 19511 Binney Circle, $25,248.
Joel Wing, 7153 N. 167th St., $25,000.
Thomas F. Connors, 3003 N. 161st St., $24,827.
Jennifer M. Beck, 6008 Bridle Path, $24,396.
Noah Witchell, 1721 S. 166th Circle, $24,019.
Christian Christiansen, 2122 N. 151st Avenue Circle, $24,000.
Steven Yeh, 709 N. 159th St., $23,618.
Smith and Koley LLC, 8222 H St., $23,000.
Katherine L. Gocken, 24905 Chicago St., $22,400.
Marsha K. Matthews, 16924 Woolworth Ave., $21,300.
David M. Orchard, 13303 Trendwood Drive, $21,126.
Joshua S. Melancon, 3401 Webster St., $20,000.
Charles D. Naylor, 6204 N. 108th Avenue Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Ralston School District, 6224 H St., $1,200,000.
Waterford West LLC, 18881 West Dodge Road, $317,000.
Metropolitan Community College, 5370 N. 30th St., $280,000.
Hot Corner LLC, 6420 S. 193rd Ave., $215,000.
Village Pointe Lodging LLC, 215 S. 181st St., $187,800.
SFI LTD Partnership 12, 9045 Burt St., $115,000.
Douglas County School District, 5120 Maple St., $105,355.
Eco Properties LLC, 1512 S. 60th St., $95,000.
Pacific Marcy LLC, 17121 Marcy St., $75,000.
Rh Land Management Co LLC, 1422 Military Ave., $45,000.
168th and Dodge LP, 17250 Davenport St., $32,000.
Peggy Stratton, 4655 S. 60th Ave., $20,000; 4810 S. 61st St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Nsp-Ida Villas LLC, 16201 Ida St., $297,732.
Daniel M. Smith, 5220 Wedge Court, $140,000.
Michael Domalakes, 3313 N. 177th St., $31,215.
3724 Farnam LLC, 3724 Farnam St., $30,000.
Phoenix Realty Special Account, 14010 Dorcas St., $21,120.
MCE Omaha Thirty LLC, 2922 N. 41st St., $20,000.