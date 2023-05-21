SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
William Shelton Ellis Family, 13662 Cuming St., $444,164.
Krejci Development LLC, 4881 S. 227th Plaza, $242,576.
Maxim Enterprises LLC, 18204 Corby St., $237,588.
Falcone Enterprises Inc., 21536 B St., $234,296.
Kloster Enterprises LLC, 2747 Big Elk Parkway, $234,296.
Sweetbriar Iv LLC, 12810 Woolworth Ave., $198,920.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21122 Larimore Ave., $185,644; 21122 Butler Ave., $119,256.
Jeck & Company Inc., 3930 S. 213th Ave., $159,112.
Sarah Eggerling, 13161 Potter St., $157,312.
Vencil Construction Inc., 21821 I St., $145,640.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 21108 Polk St., $115,788; 21112 Polk St., $112,532; 21116 Polk St., $111,276; 21104 Polk St., $94,036; 21101 Polk St., $92,080; 21105 Polk St., $92,080.
Dr. Horton-Nebraska LLC, 9512 Reynolds St., $107,200; 9504 Reynolds St., $88,872.
Omaha Municipal Land Bank, 3909 N. 26th St., $88,680; 3914 N. 25th St., $88,680; 2572 Pinkney St., $83,812.
Lonetree Holdings LLC, 2807 Piney Creek Drive, $103,680.
Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha, 2429 Pinkney St., $74,412.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
City Of Omaha, 3623 P St., $400,000.
Daniel E Firestone, 314 S. 67th St., $250,000.
Eric A. Wieseler, 9217 Davenport St., $200,000.
William O'Brien, 2410 S. 219th St., $79,000.
Celeen Real Estate Investment, 1505 S. 214th St., $78,000.
Matthew E. English, 5111 N. 137th Ave., $75,000.
Bruce V. Demaro, 119 N. 248th Circle, $62,500.
Nancy L. Yearsley Trust, 412 N. 97th Court, $60,000.
Odd Properties LLC, 121 S. 25th St., $51,907.
Richard Mondragon Jr., 3717 S. 96th St., $50,500.
TRC Properties LLC, 3125 S St., $50,000.
Bret Hays, 7910 Shirley Circle, $48,160.
James P. Belitz, 17311 Woolworth Ave., $46,053.
Erica Wessel, 2630 N. 157th St., $45,963.
Alan W. Knott, 1046 N. 146th Circle, $45,000.
Richard D. Dunn, 17654 J St., $44,865.
Michael Frank, 17021 Patterson Drive, $40,848.
Jennifer F. Tran, 1602 S. 129th St., $40,000.
Steven H. Hinrichs 4602 Pacific St., $35,547.
Emily K. Sauvageau, 664 N. 58th St., $35,000.
Gumecindo Zagal-Rodriguez, 4848 S. 13th St., $34,919.
John Feregrino Living Trust, 1407 Elk Ridge Drive, $30,000.
Alexis Sauceda, 2015 N. 70th Ave., $28,656.
Robert G. Campney, 15918 Patrick Ave., $27,946.
Renae Prieto, 3210 S. 23rd St., $27,558.
Milton Larson, 6722 S. 49th Terrace, $26,707.
Kyle R. Brosseau, 5131 Emmet St., $26,636.
Bernard Gutschewski, 2507 S. 191st Circle, $25,673.
Robert T. Engebretson, 16419 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $25,000.
Daniel J. Green, 6574 S. 184th St., $25,000.
Todd J. Danielson, 17118 Madison St., $25,000.
Jennifer M. Musinski, 1413 N. 183rd St., $25,000.
Matthew P. Castle, 21055 Bonanza Blvd., $24,118.
Shane Varejcka, 669 S. 195th St., $23,668.
Juan L. Herrera, 5010 S. 22nd St., $22,229.
Daniel K. Leonard, 2234 S. 185th St., $22,000.
Sriramamurthy Ravipati, 618 N. 157th Circle, $21,600.
Jeffrey R. Linden, 19020 Hamilton St., $21,000.
Konstantine G. Boosalis, 1110 S. 92nd Circle, $21,000.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3250 State St., $20,800.
Caryn Kellogg, 4104 Cuming St., $20,000.
Donald J. Schmitz, 1315 S. 36th St., $20,000.
Robert Laramey, 2316 N. 161st St., $20,000.
Dave Paik Builders Inc., 7606 Kilpatrick Parkway, $20,000.
Efthimios A Theophilopoulos, 4823 William St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Dakota Upreit Limited Partner, 3501 S. 84th St., $2,000,000.
Four Seasons Associates LP, 5106 Grover St., $2,000,000.
Millard School District, 5959 Oak Hills Drive, $953,300.
LVP Center LLC, 715 S. 72md St., $700,000.
Hospice House, 7405 Cedar St., $691,500.
Metropolitan Utilites District, 1440 S. 214th St., $400,000; 6402 Rainwood Road, $120,000; 3805 Hamilton St., $30,000.
First National Bank of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $289,000.
2557 Jones Street Oz LLC, 2557 Jones St., $200,000.
David G. Fitzpatrick, 9605 Ida St., $185,304.
HCD River Crossing Owner LLC, 830 Harney St., $150,000.
SFI Ltd. Partnership, 2501 S. 90th St., $100,000.
Alegent Health, 16909 Lakeside Hills Court, $100,000.
One Professional Center LLC, 10826 Old Mill Road, $85,000.
VK Blondo Properties LP, 11944 Blondo St., $75,000.
Nammi Song, 2910 K St., $50,000.
GRP Properties LLC, 20343 Blondo Parkway, $41,495.
Ant Savings Corp., 6222 N. 72nd St., $21,000.
OTHER PERMITS
City of Omaha, 500 Douglas St., $1,700,000.
192 Maple LLC, 18902 Evans St., $736,000.
Gratopp Holdings LLC, 20101 Franklin Circle, $382,500.
Dragon Storage LLC, 7110 N. 154th Ave., $309,027.
Westwood Holdings LLC, 12303 West Center Road, $84,000.
Frederick H. Freitag, 8507 Western Ave., $42,000.
John Gordon, 1740 S. 151st Ave., $27,500.