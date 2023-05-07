SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Advantage Development Inc., 21058 D St., $241,668.
Quest Construction Co., 4913 N. 192nd Ave., $159,128.
Fld Fund I LLC, 5414 N. 212th St., $153,504; 5438 N. 212th St., $153,504.
Jbt Holdlings LLC, 18410 Larimore St., $149,520.
Stodola Land Development LLC, 18309 Meredith Ave., $148,260.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21144 Sunburst Ave., $133,272.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6601 S. 210th Ave., $166,124; 6417 N Hws Cleveland Blvd., $145,036; 16915 Raymond Ave., $145,036; 5614 N. 181st Ave., $141,128; 16911 Raymond Ave., $129,512; 5610 N. 181st Ave., $122,508; 5618 N. 181st Ave., $122,508; 11107 Reynolds St., $121,136; 11113 Reynolds St., $121,136; 6605 S. 210th Ave., $121,136; 11217 King St., $117,920; 11059 Sunrise St., $115,788; 11064 Sunrise St., $111,276;
11102 Sunrise St., $94,036; 17006 Mary St., $92,080; 17010 Mary St., $92,080; 21109 Polk St., $92,080; 21113 Polk St., $92,080; 7730 N. 113th Avenue Circle, $84,160.
Omaha Municipal Land Bank, 3017 Pratt St., $87,956; 3029 Pinkney St., $87,956; 3028 Pinkney St., $87,956; 3015 Pinkney St., $87,956.
Seventy Five North Revitalization, 2818 Parker St., $96,304; 2828 Parker St., $96,304; 2810 Parker St., $70,692; 2824 Parker St., $70,692; 2834 Parker St., $70,644.
Vibrant Homes LLC, 3343 Maple St., $79,680; 3735 N. 44th Ave., $57,224.
REMODEL RESIDENTIALAndrea M. Peterson Trust, 6727 State St., $300,000.
Jacquelyn McCaslin, 13250 Eagle Run Drive, $144,000.
Cheryl D. Christensen Trust, 13517 Decatur Circle, $133,750.
Dana J. Rezac, 10917 Walling Circle, $67,120.
Daniel T. Murphy, 2536 S. 191st Circle, $63,064.
Michael Shotkoski, 4107 S. 223rd Plaza, $60,000.
Gaurav Jain, 3903 S. 192nd Ave., $53,000.
Bryant R. Frazee, 7320 Bedford Ave., $52,705.
Noah Hawkins, 823 S. 36th St., $50,000.
Wilma V. Debuck, 3023 S. 159th Avenue Circle, $47,733.
Michael Leatherman, 7210 N. 122nd Ave., $46,795.
Andrew Mellor, 5725 S. 157th St., $44,250.
Susan E. Hood, 3851 Charles St., $39,356.
Stephen M. Tefft, 2359 S. 80th Ave., $31,245.
Alexander Wise, 2214 S. 86th Ave., $31,210.
Steven C. Rue, 11546 Farnam St., $30,000.
Sekhar Mekala Family Trust, 1368 S. 197th Ave., $28,664.
Patrick Lynch, 1518 N. 131st Ave., $28,000.
Klayton Kopecky, 5632 N. 154th St., $27,000.
Sandra J. Nee, 1422 S. 134th St., $25,731.
Joel Aakre, 2635 N. 161st St., $25,000.
Eric Scherer, 17632 Monroe St., $24,050.
Daniel Gaytan, 4540 Frederick St., $24,009.
Josh Petro, 4562 Pierce St., $22,746.
Karen D. Churchill, 13316 Hillsborough Drive, $22,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, 3066 Belvedere Blvd., $21,200; 3068 Belvedere Blvd., $21,200.
Karen M. Frost, 5004 Martha St., $20,792.
Deann Nichelson, 3305 S. 107th St., $20,500.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIALAvg Partners I LLC, 2718 N. 118th St., $12,122,195.
RSF Av Omaha VII Lp, 471 Maxwell Plaza, $4,820,300.
Dillon Companies Inc., 888 S. Saddle Creek Road, $874,000.
First National Bank Of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $426,750.
Az Royalwood Office LLC, 12565 West Center Road, $400,000.
Taco Bell Corp., 5139 N. 90th St., $250,000.
Aha Equities LLC, 4251 S. 144th St., $250,000.
Marie Kay Church Revocable Trust, 8461 Lake St., $180,000.
Md5 Omaha LLC, 209 S. 72nd St., $123,935.
Chi Club, 3708 Dewey Ave., $112,515.
Johnson Bros Screenprinting, 4657 Leavenworth St., $95,000.
Woodmen Of The World Life Insurance, 1710 Farnam St., $62,750.
Yates Illuminates LLC, 3262 Davenport St., $50,000.
Saint Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo St., $47,164.
Little Italy 10th LLC, 1022 S. 10th St., $45,000.
415 S. 25th Ave., $32,011.
OTHER PERMITSSharkey LLC, 735 N. Skyline Drive, $1,452,000.
Wilshusen Living Trust, 8715 N. Irvington Road, $717,723.
Benjamin J. Zajicek, 7322 N. 124th St., $67,440.
Carlo Chacon, 2005 S. 85th Ave., $66,800.
Hy-Vee Inc., 14591 Stony Brook Blvd., $34,160.
Shubra Srinivas, 2333 S. 155th Circle, $30,716.
Westwood Solutions LLC, 8425 N. 114th St., $28,982.
Conagra Foods Inc., 655 Jones St., $20,000.